Toca Boca still riding high on US kids download chart

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the global mobile games sector using App Annie’s Game IQ analytics.

This enables mobile game developers to dig into the data and discover not only which games are performing best but what characteristics they have.

In this week’s column, we’re looking at the most popular kids games in the US in terms of downloads, and it’s a varied group of titles.

Of course, there are also plenty of expected brands ranking high.

Swedish publisher Toca Boca continues to be a powerhouse in the kids sector a decade on from its debut as a content creator for mobile and tablets.

Released in November 2018, Toca Life: World - full title Toca Life: World - Build stories & create your world - is just the latest of its releases to find widespread success.

The World of Peppa Pig (#4) and PBS Kids Games (#8) are two other mobile games whose presence on this list isn’t a great surprise.

That’s not necessarily the case for Playrix’s Township game though. The latest release in the billion-dollar Scapes series, it’s not a specifically-child focused game, just a new game youngsters can easily enjoy.

Something similar also appears to be the case with Giants Software’s Farming Simulator 16 - ranked #10. It’s another adult game that appeals more widely.

It’s also interesting to see the performance of less well-known game companies that have honed their expertise making the sort of casual experiences that attract a broad audience.

In that context, the presence of the likes of Crazy Labs, Nazara and Wildfire Studio on the chart testifies to universality of childlike wonder.

