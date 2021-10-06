64% of Millennials spent more time mobile gaming in past year

Mobile advertising and monetisation outfit Tapjoy has released its most recent Modern Mobile Gamer 2021: Millennials Report, which surveyed 5,026 millennial consumers in the United States.

It found that 86 per cent of millennials use their smartphones for gaming and 73 per cent shop on mobile 1-4 times per week, more than on any other device.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only made Millennials more reliant on their mobile devices, with 64 per cent reporting spending more time on mobile over the last year.

In terms of platforms, 86 per cent play on mobile, 37 per cent play on consoles and 27 per cent on PC.

This is actually an increase since the start of the pandemic, with nearly three quarters increasing the amount of mobile games played. 60 per cent said they plan to continue playing more mobile games.

This data was gathered from surveys run on the Tapjoy network in February and July 2021.

Brand values

Millennials grew up during a time of economic turmoil, affecting their outlook on everything from careers to the way they interact with brands.

According to Tapjoy’s market research, when it comes to brands the main values which Millennials consider are: how they treat employees (55%); sustainability and environmental awareness (50%); and diversity, equity and inclusion (46%).

Of those asked, 58 per cent said they prefer rewarded ads, compared to banner ads (12%) and social media ads (10%).

In fact, 63 per cent said they enjoy using offerwalls and their number one reason for making purchases through mobile ads was to receive in-game rewards.

While they’re most likely to engage with surveys, they also like videos and free trials.

“The truth is, there’s so much more to this demographic than avocado toast. They have a unique perspective: they remember life before the internet but also can’t imagine life without it,” said Lauren Baca, Senior Director of Marketing at Tapjoy.

“They’re just as tech-savvy and attached to their mobile devices as Gen Z, especially when it comes to gaming and shopping.”

To download the complete report, visit https://www.tapjoy.com/lp/modern-mobile-gamer-2021-millennials/