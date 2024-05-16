Xsolla Releases Quarterly Insights Report

The latest Xsolla State Of Play report covering spring 2024 highlights key trends including the fast-growing mobile gaming segment, the impact of recent regulations, the integration of blockchain and AI, and the investments in equity and inclusion across the gaming industry.

Games commerce expert Xsolla has published the Spring 2024 edition of The Xsolla Report: The State of Play. Launched on the heels of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, this extensive report provides invaluable insights into the emerging trends and pivotal shifts impacting the gaming industry in the short and long term. It sets the stage to significantly shape the future of mobile gaming, deepen academic connections within the gaming ecosystem, and redefine investment patterns.

In an era where mobile gaming commands a 49 percent share of the global market, this edition of The State of Play sheds light on the evolving landscape of mobile games. The report navigates through the advancements in global compliance and regulation, including the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe's new player engagement strategies, offering a glimpse into the potential future of mobile gaming monetisation and distribution.

It also discusses the impact of cross-platform play and the importance of innovative monetisation models, providing actionable insights for developers and industry stakeholders.

We aim to empower every player and developer worldwide, ensuring the gaming landscape is as diverse and dynamic as its community. Berkley Egenes

The Impact Of Academia

The report emphasises the importance of academia in the growth and diversification of the gaming industry. It explores how educational programs and initiatives develop talent and promote diversity and inclusivity within the gaming community. This edition of the report underlines the symbiotic relationship between the games industry and academic institutions, highlighting programmes that significantly impact students and the industry.

Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla, comments: "As we introduce the latest edition of The State of Play, we're not merely sharing industry insights but advocating for a transformative vision: Equal Access for Everyone. This initiative goes beyond our commitment to innovation and growth within the gaming industry. It's about breaking down barriers to ensure that every developer, regardless of company size, has the opportunity to showcase their creativity and reach a global audience. Our focus is on providing platforms and tools that foster creative opportunities, international exposure, and the development of unique projects, ensuring that the future of gaming is accessible to all. We aim to empower every player and developer worldwide, ensuring the gaming landscape is as diverse and dynamic as its community."

Investment Climate - M&A

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the gaming industry's current investment climate, including funding trends, mergers, and acquisitions. It outlines the shifts in investment patterns, from the heights of the pandemic-induced boom to a more measured approach in 2024. The State of Play provides a roadmap for navigating the industry's financial aspects, offering insights into strategic investment opportunities and forecasting future trends.

Expert Insight

Featuring expert commentary from industry voices like Mukul Aurora, Co-founder of Appsoleut Games; Mariusz Gasiewski, CEO of Mobile Gaming and Apps Lead at Google; Karla Reyes, Founder and Studio Director, Anima Interactive, the Xsolla Report: The State of Play is now available for complimentary download.