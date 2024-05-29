Hyper casual games lead ad media buys at 34% share, with US at the forefront of ad spend

Hyper-casual games dominate ad media buys with 34% share, making it the highest among sub-categories.

This comes from a new Mintegral casual gaming report which also shows that in Q4 2023, activity across sub-categories was highest, with a 9% increase in November. Android dominated ad media spend with 62% of the total. HyperCasual games held 44% of the spend on iOS.

Click to enlarge

Retention strategies remain crucial with only 17% of players playing on the second day, while top-performing apps achieve a 35% retention rate. Meanwhile, ad media purchases on Android surged by 66% from October to November, while iOS spend grew by 34% throughout the year.

Finding success in a competitive space

Video ads lead the casual gaming market with 70% market share. The US market offers the highest eCPM globally, with rewarded video ads outperforming the next-best country by 70%. With the US leading in ad spend for hyper and hybrid casual games, Japan comes second on iOS while Brazil is second on Android.

Click to enlarge

Mobvista CPO Erick Fang says, “Casual gaming remains a powerhouse in the mobile app industry. Understanding user behavior and advertising trends is key to success in this competitive space. Our report equips marketers with the data and insights they need to develop winning strategies."

Mintegral partnered with GameAnalytics and Tenjin to produce the report which aims to provide marketers with deep performance insights and help game developers and marketers create data-driven strategies to acquire new users, boost retention, and optimize monetization in the casual gaming market.

You can access the full report here.