Deal

Modern Times Group is selling ELS Gaming for more than $1 billion

To be acquired by Savvy Gaming Group

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 24th, 2022 acquisition Modern Times Group
Savvy Gaming Group 		$105m
Modern Times Group is selling ELS Gaming for more than $1 billion
By , Staff Writer

Modern Times Group (MTG) has announced the sale of ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group (SGG) for $1.05 billion, as MTG pivots to "a pure-play mobile gaming company".

The transaction, made all in cash, means that SGG will acquire and merge Faceit with ESL Gaming, the largest independent esports company in the world, to create the ESL Faceit Group. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

This new, combined business intends to offer gamers the ability to build competitive communities with an end-to-end solution and aims to become a key platform for partners who are looking to broaden their audiences.

Having acquired ESL and Dreamhack in 2015, MTG merged the two into ESL Gaming and has had ownership of $960 million of its total value, or 91.46 per cent. This means the total return on investment will be two and a half times the invested capital.

The sale of shares will be tax-exempt, and net proceeds – including costs and fees relating to the transaction – are expected to be around $875 million.

Aiming for 'pure-play'

"MTG has a long history of identifying successful companies and leveraging talented teams to create shareholder value, including backing them with additional capital," said MTG CEO Maria Redin.

"We embarked on a process to review our options and the transaction announced today is the culmination of that process and represents an exceptional crystallization of value for MTG's shareholders.

"The merger with Faceit will also enable the new company to bring gamers a wide range of new services and products."

MTG intends to become "a pure-play mobile gaming company", and accelerate with force. It also intends to return a minimum of 40 per cent of net proceeds to shareholders, with the proposal of this expected in May 2022.

"Our gaming vertical has already been immensely successful and will now become the core of our business. Our ‘Swedish family’ model attracts gaming entrepreneurs from around the globe, and helps founders share knowledge and learn from each other in MTG’s ecosystem," added Redin.

SGG CEO Brian Ward commented, "ESL has built a very strong track record around developing, broadcasting, and commercialising premium esports ecosystems. Faceit has similarly developed a world-class reputation for providing digital platforms for competitive gamers.

"Savvy has committed to invest heavily in the games and esports industry and to materially strengthen the global games community. And as new owners, we remain fully supportive of ESL’s and Faceit’s respective strategies and leadership, and to driving their businesses forward to support the continued success of competitive gaming."

UK hypercasual publisher Kwalee has recently made its first acquisition since its founding in 2011, acquiring French narrative mobile game developer Tictales for an undisclosed amount.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Mar 24th, 2021

MTG acquires Ninja Kiwi, the studio behind Bloons

News Nov 1st, 2021

MTG's Q3 2021 sales up 61% to $170 million

as News Jul 2nd, 2021

MTG acquires Indian word game studio PlaySimple for $360 million

Interview May 6th, 2021

Why Ninja Kiwi co-founders Chris and Stephen Harris felt now was the right time to sell

Interview Mar 30th, 2021

Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland - "M&A fails when people focus on money - and money alone"

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies