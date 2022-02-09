Anzu partners with Top Down Games to integrate ads in All Star Tower Defense Roblox experience

Anzu has made a partnership with Top Down Games, a Roblox game development group, to enable ad campaigns in All Star Tower Defense.

HBO Max, MTS, and several other advertisers have previously featured ad campaigns in the game, as All Star Tower Defense offers the potential to reach a very large audience as one of Roblox’s most-played titles, with a total of over three billion visits as of January 2022.

Anzu launched its Roblox partnership in October 2021 with the opportunity for creators to run ads within the metaverse, integrating blended ads.

With this new partnership between Anzu and Top Down Games, more advertisers will now have the opportunity to run banner ads and gifs in-game, blending them into gameplay in the form of billboards or on buildings.

Teaming up

"We’re very proud of our partnership with Top Down Games - one of the most successful and versatile developers on Roblox," said Anzu VP of games Alex Yerukhimovich.

"2022 will be a pivotal year in the construction of the metaverse, and we’re extremely excited about our role in shaping it through partnerships with fellow innovators such as Top Down Games."

The Top Down Games team added: "Anzu’s solution provides a reliable and consistent stream of advertising content without taking anything away from the gameplay. This allows us to focus more time and resources on future updates and new experiences for our fans. The team was also great at helping us figure out exactly where the ad placements should sit to help us get the most out of them while ensuring they naturally feel part of the player experience."

Anzu also recently revealed an exclusive partnership with games marketing firm Livewire to help Asia-Pacific advertisers reach players in Roblox.