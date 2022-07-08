Deal

Dorian acquires fellow women-founded developer Nix Hydra

The company has also expanded its executive team

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 8th, 2022 acquisition Dorian
Nix Hydra Games 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Female-founded and led social storytelling platform Dorian has acquired developer Nix Hydra Games and its flagship titles.

This acquisition is a part of Dorian’s growth strategy, connecting fans and independent creators to popular IPs, monetisation features, and code-free creation tools.

Like Dorian, Nix Hydra was founded by a group of women, and has achieved more than six million downloads across its catalogue of games.

Code-free creation

Nix Hydra focuses on empowering underrepresented communities through games and interactive storytelling. The company’s flagship titles Fictif and Arcana: A Mystic Romance have over three hundred chapters and the latter has been downloaded over six million times. Dorian will work with Nix Hydra’s fan community to expand the canon of both games.

In order to promote growth, Dorian has expanded its executive team, with new members including key members of the Nix Hydra team – community manager Alex Danino and lead artist Gabriella Rossetti, who will work to integrate both Arcana and Fictif into the new platform.

Wattpad/Webtoon’s former director of creator partnership I-Yana Tucker, former CTO of Tales Alex Hall, and Pocket Gems and Crazy Maple Studio veteran Liz Tingue have also joined the team.

"With gaming as the largest and fastest growing form of entertainment today, and major streaming giants losing subscribers to creator-driven platforms like TikTok and Twitch, the message is clear: big, bold changes coming to the landscape of how content is created and consumed," said Dorian founder and CEO Julia Palatovska.

Earlier this year, Dorian raised $14 million in a Series A to expand cloud-based creation tools.


Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

