Odeeo and Evolution Media Group team up to bring in-game audio ads across MENA

In-game audio advertising platform Odeeo has partnered with MENA-based Evolution Media Group to help brands and publishers in the region create relevant audio ads.

Games account for 50% of app downloads in MENA, which is 10% higher than the global average. And over 65% of gaming revenue in the region is generated by mobile games, according to Boston Consulting Group.

The mobile advertising platform aims to offer tailored solutions that'll connect brands with consumers across digital platforms and provide access to diverse mobile ad inventory, including audio, video, and in-game experiences.

Rise of in-game ads

Odeeo CEO Amit Monheit [pictured] says, “We’ve continued to see the rise of in-game ads, given the ability to provide a more favorable ad experience for gamers, and it’s a privilege to work with Evolution to champion the power of in-game audio through to ears in the Middle East."

Evolution Media's general manager Warrick Billingham comments, “With the rapid growth of the gaming industry in the MENA region, there are promising opportunities for mobile advertisers, and now is the perfect time to invest significantly in the region and take advantage of this growth segment.”

Mobile gaming dominates digital entertainment in MENA as over 70% of users play video games on their smartphones. More than 300 million adults in the region participate in mobile gaming activities monthly.

Both companies believe that Odeeo's in-game audio ads can outperform traditional podcast and streaming audio ads by integrating into gameplay, offering advertisers transparent metrics to measure the impact of an ad.