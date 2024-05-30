GEM Capital commits $5 million investment to Weappy, VEA Games, and Game Garden

Cyprus-based games investor GEM Capital has invested $5 million into Weappy, VEA Games and Game Garden to develop new titles.

Weappy will develop and self-publish Hollywood Animal on Steam, VEA Games is developing an unannounced PC and console platformer while mobile focused Game Garden will fully launch its Florescence game.

All three game development studios are Cyprus-based companies and the funds were allocated from the most recent $50 million fund that was established last year.

Growing the Cyprus gaming ecosystem

GEM Capital's managing director Roman Gurskiy says, “Following the successful announcement of Weappy’s Hollywood Animal and the strong performance of Games Garden’s mobile title Florescence, we eagerly anticipate what VEA Games will present later this year."

Weappy's Hollywood Animal is a strategy game that's set in a 20th-century Hollywood studio. VEA Games has been featured by Epic Games following commission changes. Game Garden's mobile game Florescence is a merge mechanic and RPG hybrid set in a flower shop and is currently in soft launch.

GEM Capital is valued at over $150 million and remains the largest games investor in Cyprus with studios like Mundfish and Weappy. It was also nominated for Investor of the Year at the 2024 MENA Games Industry Awards.