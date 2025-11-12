Epic Games is previewing in-island transaction tools for Fortnite creators

Epic will pay creators 100% of in-island revenue through 2026 before shifting to a 50% share.

New rules outline what can be sold, from gameplay items to paid areas, while restricting standard cosmetics.

Epic repositions itself from game maker to tools provider, giving creators more creative and commercial control.

Fortnite creators have earned over $722 million from 260,000 UEFN-made islands since launch.

Epic Games has launched previews of in-island transaction tools for creators using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

The preview will allow creators to test being able to sell in-game items directly within their islands by using V-Bucks as the in-game currency before a full rollout next month.

Once live, creators will be able to publish islands with purchasable items, track sales and performance through the Creator Portal, and earn revenue from those transactions.

Revenue from in-island sales will be shared with creators, with 100% of the V-Bucks value paid through the end of 2026 before reverting to a 50% share afterwards.

Tools provider

Epic has also updated its developer rules to clarify what can and cannot be sold: creators can offer durable and consumable gameplay items, bundles, random rewards, and paid areas, but cannot sell standard Fortnite cosmetics like outfits, emotes, or vehicles.

To support this, Epic is reframing its role from just a game maker to a tools provider, giving independent Fortnite developers more freedom and commercial control similar to Unreal Engine users.

The Fortnite maker said that a new analytics tool will soon let developers monitor sales, buyers, and trends within the Creator Portal.

Since UEFN’s launch, Fortnite claimed players have already logged 11.2 billion hours across 260,000 creator-made islands, generating over $722 million in payouts to creators.