50 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Minecraft Earth and Tetris Royale

Soft launch reporting by Matthew Forde.
PocketGamer.biz is now regularly rounding up the most interesting games that are currently in soft launch.
An important part of the shift to a games-as-a-service approach, the soft launch process enables developers to fine-tune their game, particularly in relation to meta-game mechanics such as time gates, in-game resources and psychological components.
Behind the scenes
Of course, some games require more time in soft launch than others; something that can reveal a game experiencing more serious issues than mere fine-tuning.
But, of course, the main point of the feature is to get you excited about the games you'll soon be able to play...
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?
#1 - D3's "G.I. Joe: War on Cobra". It's basically a better Rush War.
#2 - FoxNext's "Avatar: Pandora Rising". It's basically Clash Royale meets a 4X game.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/pok%C3%A9mon-masters-pre-register-now-available-soft-launch-coming-tomorrow-to-singapore-and-very-soon-in-canada.130850/
Rovio softlaunched Angry Birds POP 2 on iOS in UK
- Riddleside: Fading Legacy (iOS - UK, New Zealand, Russia, Australia)
- Manastorm: Arena of Legends (iOS - Russia)
- Moonlight Mystery (iOS - Canada, Philippines,UK)
- Sushi Dash (iOS - Canada)
Soft launched in the Phillipines by GameHouse, My Original Stories
Could you add those to the list?(:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.haegin.homerunclash
https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1345750763
I’m the Community Manager of Homerun Clash (Developer: Heagin Corp.). We’d be really appreciated to see our App on your list.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.morningames.jetmanvsevilbirds
this new game is a serious contender for the 50 top games in soft launch
the current ranking is about to blow before christmas this year
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.king.knightsrage
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ooblada.poseidon&hl=en_GB
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/neolympia-heroes/id1141905051?l=fr&mt=8
I'm their Community Manager :) We'd all love to see our baby App visible on your prestigious outlet, and would be very grateful for the opportunity!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.matteljv.uno
Beta site :https://raskullsonline.com/beta/
Digamore
Live in PH and SE
https://marvelstrikeforce.com/
Armello from League of Geeks is soft-launched on iOS in New Zealand and Australia
Wartide: Heroes or Atlantis once again soft launched on Android and IOS in Singapore and Philippines on August 23rd this time by Kongregate.
Raziel: Dungeon Arena
Developer: Indra (Guangzhou Di Shi Tian Software)
Where: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore
Platforms: iOS (Android coming soon)
Live since: 02 August 2017
Last update: 09 September 2017 (Ver 1.3)
Game Title : Safari Smash
Developer : Jam City, Inc.
Where : Philippines
Platforms : Android, iOS
Live Since : 10 March 2017
Updates : (12) last 30 August 2017
Track upcoming events in Brawl Stars Game and you profile progress in Brawl Stars Companion application:
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/companion-for-brawl-stars/id1260329107?l=ru&ls=1&mt=8
I would like to add a game to the list if possible,
WarReign
Developer: Smilegate Megaport / Red Sahara Studio
Where: Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, Macao, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Ireland, Nigeria
Platforms: Android / iOS
Live since: 20 June 2017
Last update: 13 July 2017
Thanks!
Normally when games get released but only in a certain region ie during soft launch/beta etc, the APK is normally available for that game so people outside that region can play it.
However game of thrones: conquest has been released in phillipines but nowhere has the APK for it, justly wandering why there is no APK for game of thrones: conquest atm?
I'm not an expert when it comes to this kind of stuff so there might be a simple reason why.
If you could let me know that would be great.
Cheers
I've been following game of thrones: conquest since it was announced back in 2015.
It was soft launched in the Philippines around the 28th June but there is very little info or timeline about when it's going to be fully launched etc.
I don't suppose anyone has any rough idea, heard anything or from your past experiences of soft launches of other games be able to tell me a rough time when u think it will be released globally?
Will it be weeks or months?
Any help would be great
Thanks :)
Developer: Stanga Games
Where: UK, Germany, France,..
Platforms: iOS, GP
Live since: 2015
Updates: last 6 June 2017
Never ever mentioned on PocketGamer ;-)
Regions=Australia,New Zealand,Malaysia and Phlipines NA comes later
And yes, it's awesome
Minitropolis and Warlords, for example, are Android only right now.
I found that out at ter searching 5 different app stores, scouring Facebook pages, and writing the developers.
You could just include the info in the header.
I check this page religiously, really appreciate the work you put into it.
The feature of Star Skater means a lot, we really appreciate it!
We are so excited about this one and we'll keep you updated as it progresses towards global launch. Catch up soon! :)
Just wanted to let everyone know, we've just updated our Soft Launch build to 2.0.3.
We've added loads of new features, including Shareable Replays, Chat & Friends, Leaderboards and more.
Check it out and let us know what you think!
itunes.apple.com/app/id847340288
Cheers!
They all look the same, same graphics style, same boring combat system and yeah, nice f2p monetization.
I ask you this: what is new in term of gameplay that they bring to the table, that makes them worthy of our attention ?
And the answer lies in the pictures and gameplay videos. That is: NOTHING.
We are living the days of easy money grabs. Pick a successful title, now play it, see what mechanics drive it.
Ask your dev team or friends if you can make a clone of it fast.
Then pick an epic title, color it cute (maybe even add a new mechanic or change one mechanic that you didn't like in the original) and sell it as something new.
PS: Don't forget to invest massively in user acquisition inorder to boost it to the top and boast after about download numbers.
Surely if it was that simple, every game would be a massive success, which clearly is not the case.
"We are living the days of easy money grabs". I disagree. Maybe in 2010/2011 you could do this on the App Store. Now you have to invest millions and know exactly what you are doing to have any chance of success.
Currently, there is a certain way of F2P monetisation, but you could say exactly the same thing about the gameplay of console shooters.
Earthcoregame.com