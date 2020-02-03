Feature

51 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer's Arena to Minecraft Earth and Tetris Royale

51 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Minecraft Earth and Tetris Royale

Soft launch reporting by Matthew Forde.

PocketGamer.biz is now regularly rounding up the most interesting games that are currently in soft launch.

An important part of the shift to a games-as-a-service approach, the soft launch process enables developers to fine-tune their game, particularly in relation to meta-game mechanics such as time gates, in-game resources and psychological components.

Of course, some games require more time in soft launch than others; something that can reveal a game experiencing more serious issues than mere fine-tuning.

  • Om Nom: Run

    Om Nom: Run logo

    Developer: ZeptoLab
    Where: The Philippines
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: January 20th, 2020
    Updates: (1) January 30th, 2020

    ZeptoLab's Cut the Rope star Om Nom returns in the endless runner Om Nom: Run.
    Control Om Nom and Om Nelle on a race through the dangerous streets of Nomville, where players must avoid obstacles and use power-ups to clear the way and unlock new characters.

    Locations include busy streets, messy rooftops, underground tunnels, the robot factory and other colourful levels.

  • Ivy: Stories We Play

    Ivy: Stories We Play logo

    Developer: Pocket Gems
    Where: Australia and New Zealand
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: November 20th, 2019
    Updates: (2) January 30th, 2020

    From the creators of the mobile game Episodes brings you Ivy: Stories We Play, a mature story-driven episodic adventure that is said to feature "drama" and "thrills".

    Take control of protagonist Ivy across a number of stories, which introduces the character to new worlds with complex themes, fantasies and desires.

    Players get to make all the choices for how the story unfolds, whether that's partying with singles in Miami or recovering from the death of your partner.

  • Battle Bouncers

    Battle Bouncers logo

    Developer: Gamehive
    Where: Australia and the UK
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: October 7th, 2019
    Updates: (12) January 30th, 2020

    Vanquish evil monsters that terror your kingdom by banding together with a group of unlikely heroes in Battle Bouncers.

    Battle through hundreds of RPG style levels, defeating enemies using your aim and ball bouncing abilities. Pull back and release to unleash an attack on the evil forces that progress towards you.

    As you journey through different worlds, you'll release captive heroes from their shard prisons in order to unlock their powers. Unlock customisable characters and skill cards to assemble a team of your favourite heroes to battle hordes of enemies.

    The 12th update improved the visuals for Normal and Heroic Mode, alongside adding updated UI panels, a new Tower Victory Banner to help clarify win conditions and several bug fixes.

  • Riddleside: Fading Legacy

    Riddleside: Fading Legacy logo

    Developer: MyTona
    Where: Finland, Australia, Singapore and Russia
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: February 20th, 2019
    Updates: (12) December 14th, 2019

    Russian developer MyTona's new match-three title Riddleside: Fading Legacy sees a detective storyline set in the 80s play a backdrop to the puzzle aspect.

    Set in the town of Nightfall, the player's uncle Henry Walker, a world-famous detective, has disappeared, so it's up to them to investigate and find out the mysteries of the town and what Walker was really investigating.

    To reveal the story, players must collect clues, interrogate suspects, solve "the most unusual cases", and discover Nightfall's secret.

  • Forza Street

    Forza Street logo

    Developer: Turn 10 Studios (Microsoft)
    Where: Mexico, Germany and the Phillippines
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: August 19th, 2019
    Updates: (3) December 20th, 2019

    Initially set out as a premium game, Turn 10 Studios changed Forza Street to a free-to-play title before announcing that the racer would be making its way to mobile.

    Drivers take part in races while upgrading and expanding their car collection. From classic muscle to modern sports to retro supercars, players can unlock iconic cars from across the decades.

    Controls have been "streamlined" to help create the mobile experience, with a focus on timing your acceleration, braking and boosting to achieve victory. On launch, users can either jump into one-minute races for short bursts or dive into story-driven events.

    The second update introduced a new tutorial section as well as improving upon the event map and readability of character dialogue.

    The third update overhauled the map with a range of visual improvements to help drivers plan their strategy.

  • Phoenix Rangers: Puzzle RPG

    Phoenix Rangers: Puzzle RPG logo

    Developer: Rovio
    Where: Finland
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: November 26th, 2019
    Updates: (8) January 31st, 2020

    Rovio has soft-launched a new monster collecting puzzler known as Phoenix Rangers: Puzzle RPG.

    Build the perfect team and embark on a monster-collecting puzzle-solving adventure through different locales, defeating waves of enemies along the way.

    Each monster has a special skill which is powered by matching gems, then unleash their special abilities for a devastating attack.

    The fourth update added 50 new levels, daily missions, a secret vault feature to claim loot, and a 'Monsterpedia' to track monsters, as well as several bug fixes.

    The fifth update introduced daily trials and 50 new levels, as well as expanding the Ranger Base. An inbox has also been implemented so players don't miss out on rewards as well as several "game improvements".

  • LEGO Star Wars Battles

    LEGO Star Wars Battles logo

    Developer: Playdemic
    Where: India, Phillippines, Australia, New Zealand and Denmark
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: September 9th, 2019
    Updates: (7) November 25th, 2019

    Collect, build and fight in Lego Star Wars Battles, with famous characters from the series going head-to-head.

    Take part in real-time multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations, while collecting and upgrading your inventory of famous faces.

    Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory as you push towards the enemy base to claim victory.

    The sixth update added in the Wookie planet of Kashyyyk as well as several new characters including BB8, BB9E and Moroff.

  • Minecraft Earth

    Minecraft Earth logo

    Developer: Mojang
    Where: UK, US, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and large parts of Europe
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: October 18th, 2019
    Updates: (7) January 15th, 2020

    Mojang has launched augmented reality title Minecraft Earth in several territories across the globe, including the UK and US.

    Minecraft Earth is free-to-play and will allow players to build creations with friends and place them in the real world. On top of this, Minecraft mobs will battle users, putting their survival skills to the test.

    The game was announced as part of Minecraft’s 10th anniversary, releasing a video showing a young girl traversing her neighbourhood while interacting with block elements and creatures from the universe.


  • Tetris Royale

    Tetris Royale logo

    Developer: N3twork
    Where: New Zealand
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: March 25th, 2019
    Updates: (6) January 17th, 2020

    In Tetris Royale, 100 players compete against one another in an endless game of the puzzler to be the last one standing.

    Stack Tetrominos to clear lines and become the winner. The game looks to take inspiration from Tetris 99 on the Nintendo Switch.

    Daily Score Tournaments take place to see who can become the Tetris Grand Master as well as a Solo Marathon mode to practice and themes to customise your experience.

    The fourth update inputted a nightly Tetris game show, taking place at 19:30 each day, which pits players against thousands globally. Also, 50 portraits were added for customisation and two themes to celebrate New Zealand.

    The sixth update fixed a bug with the video player on the home screen and another with the layout of the Primetime button.

  • LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

    LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed logo

    Developer: Gameloft
    Where: Canada, Romania, Ukraine, Norway, Malaysia, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Singapore, Sweden and Phillippines
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: October 31st, 2019
    Updates: (4) January 16th, 2020

    Reunite with iconic LEGO heroes from all eras, such as Hot Dog Man, Captain Redbeard, Lloyd from Ninjago, Willa the Witch, classic Red Spaceman and more in LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed.

    The turn-based battle RPG has players building teams of heroes from well-known LEGO themes and preparing them action-packed battles that will take you from the high seas to deep space.

    Utilise each hero for their unique skills and battle and dismantle your RPG foes. Take your team to the next level with a winning turn-based strategy. Join forces with other players in asynchronous multiplayer battles via online team mode and PvP gameplay.

  • G.I. Joe: War on Cobra

    G.I. Joe: War on Cobra logo

    Developer: D3Publisher (Bandai Namco)
    Where: Australia, Thailand and the Philippines
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: July 7th, 2019
    Updates: (13) January 17th, 2020

    D3Publisher’s new title lets users collect action figures from the world of G.I. Joe. Equip and upgrade characters, choose a side and battle in G.I. Joe: War on Cobra.

    Build, upgrade and defend your base in this action, competitive real-time strategy multiplayer game featuring G.I. Joe Heroes and Cobra Villains.

    Clash with or against iconic characters like Duke, Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Baroness, Destro, Cobra Commander and more! Deploy or demolish Units like H.I.S.S., M.O.B.A.T., V.A.M.P., and Land Drones.

    The 10th update added replays of defences in the activity log, added a helipad and Rank 2 upgrade path for Leader Heroes, as well as a number of stability fixes.

  • SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

    SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off logo

    Developer: Tilting Point
    Where: Philippines and Australia
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: October 14th, 2019
    Updates: (6) January 24th, 2020

    SpongeBob SquarePants and co. set off on a culinary adventure through the restaurants and kitchens of Bikini Bottom in SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. Fast-paced cooking gameplay sees players making all sorts of food as seen in the televisions series.

    An exclusive story created for the games has Mr. Krabs expanding his food business starting with a breakfast stand outside of SpongeBob’s house. There are hundreds of levels to master on your journey to be the best fry cook in the underwater land.

    Players can also visit their favourite SpongeBob landmarks and cook up grub while being able to design your own versions of your favourite Bikini Bottom restaurants.


  • Small Town Murders

    Small Town Murders logo

    Developer: Rovio
    Where: Poland, Finland, Sweden and the US
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: October 11th, 2019
    Updates: (4) January 23rd, 2020

    Rovio has launched a new match-three puzzler under the name of Small Town Murders.

    In the town of Thornton Grove, something sinister hides under the surface. As Nora Mistry, players must uncover the truth by investigating the scene, following clues and narrow down suspects to find the killer.

    Find clues by solving matching puzzles – just match three or more items to clear them and finish the level. Use the clues to interrogate suspects, and solve the mystery once and for all.

    In the third update, a new mystery with over 80 new levels was added. Players here must help Nora and Mike find out the secret of the Cursed Monkey's Paw and return it safely back to Mr. Gaunt's House of Curiosities.

  • Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

    Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls logo

    Developer: Konami
    Where: Canada
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: September 18th, 2019
    Updates: (5) January 22nd, 2020

    Taking place years after the defeat of Count Dracula, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls sees Genya Arikado receiving a mysterious letter before venturing into the night to unravel the secrets.

    Iconic characters from the classic Castlevania series return to help take on the demonic horde. Master each character's unique combat style to overcome even the fiercest of foes.

    A new Bounty Hunt mode introduces multiplayer, which allows players to fight alongside one another to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit.

    The fourth update has brought in a 'Daily Order', a special request which is updated every day for a player to fulfil, alongside various bug fixes.


  • Manor Matters

    Manor Matters logo

    Developer: Playrix
    Where: Australia, Canada and the UK
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: October 26th, 2019
    Updates: (3) January 28th, 2020

    Playrix’s new hidden object game Manor Matters sees players renovating the old manor of Castlewood while unearthing all of the building’s hidden secrets.

    Inspect and renovate rooms, find curious artifacts from all over the world and find clues to solve the case.

    A variety of modes and items are available for players to try out their detective skills and play through the storyline, featuring a host of characters.

    The first update added new scenes and an undisclosed amount of new features.

    The second update added the end of the guest quarters storyline, as well as the ability to uncover the mystery of the Goldmoor family and the ghost of Lady Lauren. Two new locations were implemented too: Smithy and Front Gate.

  • EVE Echoes

    EVE Echoes logo

    Developer: NetEase (CCP Games)
    Where: Australia and New Zealand
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: August 22nd, 2019
    Updates: (7) December 6th, 2019

    EVE Echoes is a mobile spaceship MMO game based upon the EVE Online design principles.

    In EVE Echoes, players will forge their own path to glory within a massive space sandbox environment, forming alliances with other pilots from across the galaxy to shape the game’s persistent universe.

    Users will be free to engage in interstellar combat, exploration, piracy, resource harvesting, industrial manufacture, trade, as well as many other activities across thousands of solar systems.


  • Avatar: Pandora Rising

    Avatar: Pandora Rising logo

    Developer: FoxNext
    Where: Canada, New Zealand and the Philippines
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: September 16th, 2019
    Updates: (4) December 21st, 2019 

    Avatar: Pandora Rising is a massive real-time strategy and social game based on James Cameron's smash hit 2009 film. Players choose to lead a flourishing Na’vi village deep in the bioluminescent forest or can build a prosperous human mining colony and base to save Earth.

    Compete and play for both the human and Na'vi sides of the conflict to immerse yourself in an epic battle for survival and determine the fate of Pandora.

    Build and battle in a massive, social and open world with deep combat flexibility and extensive breadth of play.

    The second update brought in a host of new features and updates, including two new enemy troops, changed the user interface, updated the leaderboard UI, balance adjustments and more. Two specific bugs were also fixed concerning the commander talents and cancelling an outpost.

  • Darkfire Heroes

    Darkfire Heroes logo

    Developer: Wargaming
    Where: Philippines, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Norway
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: August 16th, 2019
    Updates: (11) December 16th, 2019

    Wargaming has soft-launched a new action RPG that sees players enter the fantasy realm of Darkfire Heroes and go on a heroic adventure.

    Collect and battle with more than 50 heroes from six unique factions available. Gather your team, plan a strategy and lead the attack in real-time battles against hordes of enemies. Prove your skills as you cast magical spells and unleash powerful special attacks to save the lost realm.

    Heroes can be upgraded and customised to fit your tactics which pits users against evil minions, brutal boss enemies, otherworldly beasts, and ancient dragons.

  • FarmVille 3 - Animals

    FarmVille 3 - Animals logo

    Developer: Zynga
    Where: Australia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: July 17th, 2019
    Updates: (6) November 27th, 2019

    Zynga has soft-launched a new entry into the FarmVille series, with the aim of restoring a farm to its former glory.

    Players can build the farm in the design of their choice as well as breed a number of rare animals. Farmhands are available to help pitch in with the work too.

    Grow crops, decorate the farm and weather whatever Mother Nature throws your way.

    The second and third updates introduced more decorations, building skins and improved upon the title’s graphics.

    The fifth and sixth update added better memory optimisations.

  • Rivengard

    Rivengard logo

    Developer: King
    Where: Sweden
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: July 17th, 2019
    Updates: (9) December 17th, 2019

    King’s latest soft launch title is a new turn-based RPG that goes by the name of Valiant Heroes.

    The strategic title sees players forming teams of heroes to deploy as unwavering forces on the battlefield, making use of their specific strengths to take down enemies and lead your team to victory.

    Heroes can be summoned via the portal. Otherwise, by taking down bosses, you can force them into joining your team.

    The sixth update added three new collectable heroes: Akio, Taro and Shun. Also, 10 new quest levels and six quest level types were brought in alongside 20 new items, 12 power levels and several bug fixes.

    The seventh update changed the game's name from Valiant Heroes to Rivengard.

  • DOTA Underlords

    DOTA Underlords logo

    Developer: Valve
    Where: UK, US, China and most major territories
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: June 20th, 2019
    Updates: (60) January 30th, 2020

    Valve’s first mobile release is an interpretation on one of the most popular new game types around - Auto Chess, which builds off the back of Drodo’s DOTA mod of the same name.

    The strategy title pits players against seven opponents, with a focus on tactics over twitch reflexes. It was released into public beta before reaching 1.5 million mobile downloads in seven days.

    DOTA Underlords features crossplay across mobile and PC with tournaments, offline play and a seasonal rotation that introduces new elements every few months.

    The sixth update improved upon the scoreboard UI, added elements to post-game content, fixed several bugs affecting heroes and bettered the performance.

  • Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming

    Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming logo

    Developer: Yoozoo (Tencent)
    Where: China
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: June 2nd, 2019
    Updates: (3) December 18th, 2019

    Tencent has partnered with Warner Bros. to soft-launch Games of Thrones: Winter is Coming in China.

    Developed by Yoozoo, the strategy war title was originally launched on PC but is now being brought to mobile devices.

    Players control famous characters from the show through their respective storylines and will also experience many of the memorable moments from the series.

  • Marvel Super War

    Marvel Super War logo

    Developer: NetEase 
    Where: Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: May 28th, 2019
    Updates: (14) January 19th, 2020

    NetEase and Marvel Entertainment have revealed the first game to come from their collaboration deal.

    Marvel Super War is a free-to-play MOBA title that brings together superheroes and supervillains from the Marvel Universe including the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man.

    Combat focuses on teamwork while users can combined powerful combos together to string together stronger attacks. Characters work differently off one another so mixing up heroes can turn about different outcomes.

  • World War Doh: Real Time PvP

    World War Doh: Real Time PvP logo

    Developer: Jam City 
    Where: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, South Africa and Brazil
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: April 10th, 2019
    Updates: (28) January 24th, 2020

    After previously being taken down, Jam City has once again soft-launched Brainz's one-versus-one real-time strategy title World War Doh.

    Players control a commander who must work with his troops to take out enemy factions. With time running down, users must choose between building their army, setting traps or making progress enemy turf.

    Upgrades can be applied to your base, with numerous cosmetics available to customise your team.

    The fifth update adds changes to the Piggy Bank mechanic to not need Hammers anymore, while several bug fixes and gameplay stability have been implemented.

    The 10th update added in Dohbloons as a new currency, which can be used to purchase skins, taunts, text bubbles and dance moves.

    The 15th update improved upon matchmaking times, worked on balance issues and added a 50 per cent increase to Tower damage to deter Tower diving.

    Jam City claim the 23rd update is its biggest to date, with the addition of a whole tower for the Monkey to infiltrate steal loot, alongside Friendly Matches and new units.

  • Monster Duo

    Monster Duo logo

    Developer: Gameloft
    Where: Philippines, Ukraine and Vietnam
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: May 9th, 2019
    Updates: (2) August 7th, 2019

    Monster Duo sees players matching squares in this new puzzler from Gameloft to help wake up the small magical creatures and reclaim the forest.

    There are more than 30 monsters to discover and by matching the being with one another, users can earn jewels to help further progress.

    The arcade adventure promises twists and turns around every corner.

  • Hills of Steel 2

    Hills of Steel 2 logo

    Developer: Superplus Games
    Where: Finland, Poland, Sweden, Philippines, Singapore and United Kingdom
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: May 10th, 2019
    Updates: (13) January 10th, 2020

    Superplus Games has soft-launched Hills of Steel 2, a new three-versus-three real-time tank battler on iOS and Android.

    Seven different tanks are accessible from the start as well as three different modes: Rampage. Star Catch and Domination.

    Players must fight it out using the physics-based gameplay to see who will conquer the Hills of Steel.

    The fifth update added new maps to Rampage, Star Catch and Domination mode.

    The seventh update added a new Trophy Road that gives players access to lots of new in-game rewards.

    The 13th update added a new electrified tank known as Sparky.

  • Anchors in the Drift

    Anchors in the Drift logo

    Developer: 5TH Cell
    Where: Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: January 24th, 2019
    Updates: (4) June 20th, 2019

    Anchors in the Drift takes place In a world where time and space have collapsed, with humanity forced to search for the mysterious Arc before the Domain Empire claims the item.

    As part of The United Generations, the heroes (known as Anchors) must work together to recover the Arc for themselves and bring about peace to the new world.

    Players can act as commanders, bounty hunters, Thieves or Tycoons in this new online RPG adventure.

    The third update added a single player campaign as well as several bug fixes.

  • Puzzletown Match

    Puzzletown Match logo

    Developer: Parrot Games
    Where: USA
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: March 1st, 2019
    Updates: (28) December 20th, 2019

    Moonlight Mystery sees players investigating the disappearance of the city of Nightwood that vanished during the 19th century.

    The puzzle title is brimming with quests, puzzles and a plot that is said to feature unexpected twists and turns.

    Featuring animated cutscenes and over 100 items to craft and collect, it’s up to you to solve the conundrum.

    The 15th update added a diary feature that lets players follow up on old and current investigations through a new visualisation as well as several bug fixes.

    The 17th update changed the visualisation for investigations, changed a number of requirements for progressing certain levels alongside several bug fixes.

    The 22nd update changed the name of the game from Moonlight Mystery to Puzzletown Match, alongside adding 125 more match-three levels.

  • Mech Arena: Robot Showdown

    Mech Arena: Robot Showdown logo

    Developer: Plarium
    Where: India, Israel and Ukraine
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: January 8th, 2019
    Updates: (21) December 19th, 2019

    From developer Plarium comes a new competitive multiplayer mech shooter.

    Mech Arena: Robot Showdown is a five versus five PVP built upon battles that last approximately five minutes apiece.

    The title boasts intuitive gameplay and unique maps with a variety of weapons.

    The sixth update allows players to unlock chassis through the Prize Path, tweaked weapons, removed modules and added daily challenges.

    The eighth update added a damage display toggle option, stat info, a 360-degree view of the player’s inventory along with minor fixes.

    The 10th update brought in new mech abilities and challenges as well as tweaks to certain weapons and chassis. Modules were removed from the game too.

    The 20th update brought in the ability to add friends and connect via Facebook. A chat feature was also implemented alongside a Holiday Hangar and several fixes.

  • Puzzle Combat

    Puzzle Combat logo

    Developer: Small Giant Games 
    Where: Belgium, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada and the UK
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: March 8th, 2019
    Updates: (31) January 25th, 2020

    Zynga-owned Empires & Puzzles developer Small Giant Games has soft-launched its newest title Puzzle Combat.

    Players can build an army of heroes to take down enemies while ever-growing a home base. A variety of weapons including missiles, grenades and bombs combined together for combo opportunities.

    PvP battles allow users to take part in matches against others from around the world.

    The 13th update rebuffed added Special Quests, changed the rarity of upgrades surrounding War Machines and solved various bug fixes.

    The 19th update added four new heroes Rashan, Zidane, Logan and Aiko, while changing up the battle difficulty, progressions and skill levels. Chat rooms and advanced tutorials have been implemented too.

    The 23rd update added an exclusive hero (Goldman) for the month, upgraded the weapons system and base visuals, as well as fixing several bugs and UI improvements.

  • Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

    Disney Sorcerer’s Arena logo

    Developer: Glu
    Where: Singapore, Finland, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland and Denmark
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: February 26th, 2019
    Updates: (15) February 2nd, 2020

    Pulling from Disney and Pixar characters, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena is a real-time RPG strategy title.

    Assemble your roster of characters by collecting cards before unlocking different worlds best off the properties. Each fighter has their own special abilities to be unleashed upon opponents.

    Community events take place with global chat, clubs and leaderboards all accessible.

    The first update brought the game into soft launch in Switzerland and Denmark.

    The fourth update added Jasmine, Jafar and the Genie as playable characters as well as a new game mode named Grand Arena.

    The fifth update added new abilities for Woody, Ariel and Syndrome as well as updating the interface and fixing bugs surrounding performance.

    The sixth update brought in the all-new Club Conquest mode, introduced new gear pieces for characters and improved upon performance.

    The seventh update added Club Conquest mode, introduced new gear pieces and teased a new character reveal.

    The 13th update increased the team size with players now able to have fice characters battle on their team, alongside improved tutorials, new battlefield visuals and bug fixes.

    The 15th update improved the UI and character interaction in combat, redesigned the Club Chat, as well as various bug fixes.

  • Cardboard Clash

    Cardboard Clash logo

    Developer: NetEase
    Where: Thailand, Malaysia, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, Argentina, Cambodia, Philippines
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: February 20th, 2019
    Updates: (11) October 25th, 2019

    NetEase's latest title is a sandbox "cardboard-box" arena mobile game that has players becoming cardboard characters and taking on opponents in a 30-player battlefield. 

    By unlocking various skills, Cardboard Clash lets you personalise your own character in the all-out battle for victory. The aim is to shoot all enemies and become the last player standing.

    The 11th update added a new opening animation, improved upon the engine and fixed several assorted bugs.

  • Call of Duty: Global Operations

    Call of Duty: Global Operations logo

    Developer: Elex Technology (Activision)
    Where: United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, France, Russia, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and Singapore
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: November 20th, 2018
    Updates: (28) July 15th, 2019

    After the discovery of a highly toxic element Nuclium NM (72), that threatens to upset global order, it's up to you to stop the evil corporation GLOBUS from weaponising the component.

    In Call of Duty: Global Operations players build their own personal armies before utilising them to take down enemy troops in real-time MMO battles. Familiar faces from the Call of Duty franchise can lead the army on your behalf. 

    Multiplayer battles take place worldwide as armies compete to be the best platoon.

    The 12th update enabled push notifications for when troops are under attack, as well as adding tabs for the chat screen and different languages for the alliance.

    The 18th update added new languages including Portuguese, German and Russian alongside a number of bug fixes.

  • Candy Crush Cubes

    Developer: King
    Where: Canada
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: December 3rd, 2018
    Updates: (3) January 7th, 2019

    Hot off the heels of Candy Crush Tales, King has launched another Candy Crush game into soft launch called Candy Crush Cubes.

    This time around you’ll find yourself in the Mayoral hot-seat and tasked with solving puzzles to create a new candy town.

    Puzzles this time around are tap-based and require you to match colours, with additional candies and boosters thrown in for good measure.

    If you don’t fancy going it alone, however, you can sign up some friends to your cabinet to get things rolling.

  • Candy Crush Tales

    Candy Crush Tales logo

    Developer: King
    Where: Canada
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: December 3rd, 2018
    Updates: (4) January 7th, 2018

    Fresh off the release of Candy Crush Friends Saga, King has soft-launched a new entry in this series that boasts a similar visual aesthetic.

    Called Candy Crush Tales, it holds a more significant emphasis on narrative and story progression.

    The narrative features a kingdom that has been overridden with salt, with players tasked with bringing some sweetness back to the Candy Kingdom.

    Despite a new narrative direction, the gameplay stays the same with match-three puzzles that have to be solved to push the story along.

  • Kitty Catsanova

    Kitty Catsanova logo

    Developer: Kongregate
    Where: Philippines
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: November 6th, 2018
    Updates: (2), December 3rd, 2018

    Idle games crafts-folk Kongregate is back, although this time around the aim of the game isn’t to money but spend it charming cats.

    Called Kitty Catsanova, time-management remains the key to balancing work life and showering your fanciful feline with gifts to win their affection.

    Of course, gifts only go so far in the game of love so you’ll need to dowse on some charm and take your purring partner out on a series of dates.

    Regarding the choice of partner, there’s a myriad of single cats with rare and legendary ones up for discovery.

  • Card Smash: Tribes at War

    Card Smash: Tribes at War logo

    Developer: Heavyweight Rex
    Where: Finland, Vietnam and the Philippines
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: October 27th, 2017
    Updates: (11) October 29th, 2019

    After a spell on the sidelines undergoing updates Card Smash: Tribes at War has returned to soft launch.

    Going head-to-head with other players in card-based battles is still the thrust of the game, and over 100 cards can be collected from daily quests.

    The title also holds a competitive element with a real-time PvP league on offer around the clock.

    Between tournaments, however, you can take advantage of the Card Smash’s deck builder to try out different strategies and upgrade your deck.

    The fourth update brought a slew of changes. There's a new world map to explore and a new deck builder has been brought in with hopes it'll be more intuitive.  

    The fifth update brought with it a new and improved World Map to explore for all adventure seekers and alike, alongside a nice and shiny new Journal to keep track of your daily challenges and rewards.

    The sixth update changed up the world map while a Journal was added to keep track of daily challenges and rewards.

    The eighth update improved the AI while adding new art and implementing general bug fixes.

    The 11th update added a new ranked mode, improved the battle UI and fixed a number of bugs.

  • Lineage II: Dark Legacy

    Lineage II: Dark Legacy logo

    Developer: NCSoft
    Where: Netherlands, Denmark. Sweden, New Zealand, Australia and Norway
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: September 27th, 2018
    Updates: (11) August 11th, 2019

    Not too long after bringing its popular franchise Lineage to mobile, the publisher has swiftly followed up with a spin-off.

    Called Lineage II: Dark Legacy, it changes up its MMORPG fundamentals with an experience focused on dungeon crawling, with 100 floors to sift through for loot and plunder.

    If PVP is more your speed, the RPG also comes with a siege mode where you’ll be tasked with penetrating your enemy’s defences and invading their castle.

    Of course, there are customisation options available to make sure your own castle doesn’t meet such a fate, from electrifying Shock Cannons to piercing Ballistas.

    War is, however, seldom won by tech alone and mercenaries will also be recruitable for your various ends, with their skills upgradable. Such fiends up for grabs include series regulars the Shillien Knight, Abyss Walker, Spellsinger and Tyrant.

    The seventh update brought in a whole host of new content including a revamp on combat, a new mana system, a new Training Island chapter and a new Mercenary Codex.

    The 10th update added in-game notifications for new clan member rewards, improved bug fixes surrounding downloading, party management, auto-battle and general UI issues.

  • Farm Heroes Champions

    Farm Heroes Champions logo

    Developer: King
    Where:  Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, United Kingdom
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: November 5th, 2018
    Updates: (20) April 8th, 2019

    The Farm Adventure life is so nice that it appears twice in our soft launch regular, with King tentatively launching another title.

    Called Farm Heroes Champions, it maintains the series staple of polished and cute animations, with match-three puzzles to boot.

    The twist this time around is team-play, which can be achieved through syncing the game between devices. Buddying up will also lead to great rewards.

  • Garena Contra Return

    Garena Contra Return logo

    Developer: Tencent
    Where: Philippines, Thailand, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and Hong Kong
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: August 7th, 2018
    Updates: (6) September 18th, 2019

    After a year on Asian shores, a westernised version of Contra: Return has also been on the rollout in the region.

    Helmed by Garena, alongside Konami and Tencent, the retro favourite seems to come with all the bits you remember.

    Featuring heroes Bill and Lance, you’ll be able to make your way across side-scrolling levels in 3D and co-op action.

    Alongside the familiar boss battles, PVP instant battles will also be available. No word if the classic Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right code still works though.

  • Hungry Shark Heroes

    Hungry Shark Heroes logo

    Developer: Ubisoft
    Where: Australia, Canada, Singapore and New Zealand
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: September 21st, 2018
    Updates: (22) January 21st, 2020

    Ubisoft’s batch of hungry chaps are back and are ready to be collected and battled against each other for your enjoyment.

    Called Hungry Shark Heroes, it features over 120 sharks that can be collected and bred in a customisable reef through the pairing of two sharks. Additionally, you can also borrow different species of sharks from your friends to further unlock other species.

    After that, you’ll be tasked with mentoring your young shark and teaching them the ways of ‘shark-fu’.

    After your aquatic apprentice is ready for the trials and tribulations of combat you can take to one of 15 arenas and do battle in team-based formats.

    Different combinations and specific timing will be key to helping you vanquish foes.

    A range of live events will be in place to keep you playing and they will centre around various maps.

  • Wild Things: Animal Adventures

    Wild Things: Animal Adventures logo

    Developer: Jam City
    Where: Philippines
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: January 22nd, 2019
    Updates: (11) December 18th, 2019

    Jam City has soft-launched match-three puzzler Wild Things in a bid to make your heart sing.

    Wild Things: Animal Adventures features a myriad of cutely animated created called the Wild Things who live peacefully in a diverse land. Their tranquil life is all thanks to a tree, which is also referred to as their “touchstone”.

    As it goes, nothing good can last and it appears something is on the way to upset the balance.
    Gameplay wise, you’ll be navigating your way through match-three puzzles with plenty of animals to collect.

    The 11th update added a new story with two new chapters and 130 new levels, as well as improvements to the game board and front-end visuals.

  • Knighthood

    Knighthood logo

    Developer: King
    Where: Denmark, Sweden, Malaysia and Canada
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: July 20th, 2018
    Updates: (17) December 16th, 2019

    Set in the fantastical and medieval world of Astellan with customisable knights, King is entering the RPG arena with Knighthood. Quite apt given the Candy Crush Developer’s name.

    You’ll take to Astellan with your own created character to tame the chaos of the lands and progress through a series of trials. In doing so you’ll power up your gauntlet.

    As is standard fare for RPGs you’ll also snag better armour and weapons from loot. Combat is described as “gesture-driven” and will be turn-based.

    Rest assured, potential knights need not face these trials alone, as ancient heroes can be collected to fight by your side.

  • Blade Runner Nexus

    Blade Runner Nexus logo

    Developer: Next Games
    Where: Finland, Australia and Poland
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: July 10th, 2018
    Updates: (18) November 14th, 2019

    Following on from releasing The Walking Dead: Our World Next Games has soft-launched its next big title based on a famous IP.

    Blade Runner 2049 is a role-playing game with a story that will no doubt be indulgent should you be a fan of the original films, or even the book if you’re a Philip K Dick fan.

    As a fresh-faced blade runner, you’re tasked with collecting evidence to aid you in hunting down rogue replicants.

    Staple characters from the series are collectable and will aid you in overcoming threats. Freshly formed teams can also be powered up to take on more challenging targets with proportionate awards.

    You don’t have to go it alone though as friends and blade runners alike can be enlisted to help you accomplish a mission.

    The 17th update added a selection of new characters from the Blade Runner universe as well as performance and usability improvements.

    The 18th update saw the game enter early access while adding new case files, a new Patrol game mode and improved the user interface.

    The 19th update added a tutorial for new players, new animations, bigger health bars for boss battles, push notifications, UI enhancements and bug fixes.

  • Battle Bombers Arena

    Battle Bombers Arena logo

    Developer: FuturePlay
    Where: Poland, Ukraine, Finland, Ireland
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: March 6th, 2018
    Updates: (14) August 30th, 2018

    An intriguing combination of cute animals in a Bomberman-style game makes for FuturePlay’s Battle Bombers Arena.

    Much akin to its influence, the player-versus-player multiplayer games centres on blowing opponents to bits.

    15 players are placed in a shrinking arena in real-time and are given obstacles to clear, power-ups to grab and, most importantly, enemies to blast to smithereens.

    Players can also choose to do battle as a range of animals, from foxes and koala bears to ponies and crocodiles.

  • DC: Unchained

    DC: Unchained logo

    Developer: Four Thirty Three
    Where: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: January 10th, 2018
    Updates: (20) November 15th, 2018

    Four Thirty Three’s DC-licensed dungeon brawler is as much about saving the world as it is tearing it down, it just so happens to come down to what you fancy.

    Alongside a classic story mode, players can skip straight to the fight with a PvP mode that pits the player against player or an “unchained mode,” which acts as a Co-Op feature.

    Gameplay revolves around putting together your own five-person suicide squad with 35 heroes and villains up for selection, from Batman and Superman to the Joker and Harley Quinn.

    The 11th update added a new chapter called Apokolips Invasion Gotham City along with balance adjustments and a new stamina system.

    The 16th update added a new skins and re-balanced the hero roster to boot. 

  • Digimon Soul Chasers Season 2

    Digimon Soul Chasers Season 2 logo

    Developer: Bandai Namco
    Where: South Korea
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: May 7th, 2018
    Updates: (3) December 3rd, 2018

    Bandai Namco has given Digimon Soul Chaser the sequel treatment with Soul Chaser 2.

    The PvP and RPG hybrid title will feature the series classics such as raising Digimon and battling them against each other.

    120 Digimon are up for grabs and they can be organised into three classes; which are attack, defence and skill. Each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

    Players will also be able to bring up to six Digimon into a battle and will be able to raise them to fulfil different roles through a stat system.

  • God Eater: Resonate Ops

    God Eater: Resonate Ops logo

    Developer: Bandai Namco
    Where: Japan
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: April 3rd, 2018
    Updates: (37) January 16th, 2020

    Bandai Namco’s God Eater: Resonate Ops not only represents the newest instalment in the God Eater series but the first time it’s come to the mobile platform on iOS and Android.

    Currently in soft-launch in Japan, the RPG title is free-to-play with item-based micro-transactions.

    The story continues on from its previous title God Eater 2: Rage Burst and sees humankind in decline, with the game's protagonist thrown into restricted battle zones in the game’s collapsing world.

    Combat is turn-based and features a party system with returning characters from previous games in the series, who all make cameo appearances for specific missions.

    The fourth update laid the groundwork for an upcoming event whilst performing other maintenance, such as adjusting game balance and refurbishing exchange UI.

  • Farm Adventure

    Farm Adventure logo

    Developer: King
    Where: Philippines, Chillie, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Canada, Taiwan, Portugal
    Platforms: Android
    Live since: May 30th, 2017
    Updates: (15) July 26th, 2018

    Not content with just one Farm Heroes game, King is back with another trip to the countryside in Farm Adventure (or Farm Heroes 2, according to its package name).

    As one might expect, it's a match-3 title - you'll need to swipe columns and rows of fruits and veg together to score points, clear the board, and complete objectives.

    You can also customise your farm as you go to add your own personality to proceedings, as well as hang out with a range of cute animals who will all be your friend.

    And to carry on a recent King trend, the game will have "glossy 3D graphics" to appeal to the high-quality visuals crowd.

    The 15th update added in-app purchases and a new tutorial. 

  • Rocksmith

    Rocksmith logo

    Developer: Ubisoft
    Where: Canada
    Platforms: iOS
    Live since: May 16th, 2017
    Updates: (20) November 8th, 2019

    Rocksmith is a pretty good piece of kit and found its original home on PC and console, but now Ubisoft is giving it a new lease of life with a mobile release, also called Rocksmith.

    Using a guitar jack adaptor musicians use to record their guitar on an iPad, Rocksmith allows guitarists and bassists to play along with songs, learning them on an actual instrument at their own pace.

    You can repeat a section at different speeds and as many times as you like, and you can watch and interact with video tutorials to teach you particular parts of guitar playing.

    And since it's on mobile, it's free-to-start - you get four songs with the download, and you can add more to your catalogue by purchasing new tracks.

    The 10th update makes the game available to play on iPhone and iPod, and offers up a free song to download.

    The 14th update integrates Facebook, so players no longer need to create a new account to play the game, as well as improving the UI for songs requiring a capo and allowing more control over difficulty settings.

    The 17th update brought in a new Course Mode so students could track their personal progression through a curriculum designed to teach basic techniques and familiar songs.

  • Temple Run: Treasure Hunters

    Temple Run: Treasure Hunters logo

    Developer: Scopely
    Where: Spain, Ireland, Romania and the Philippines
    Platforms: iOS and Android
    Live since: November 30th, 2016
    Updates: (29) October 29th, 2019

    Treasure and match-3 seem to go hand-in-hand since they both usually involve gems, so maybe Temple Run: Treasure Hunters (formerly Treasure Hunters!) isn't such a wild idea after all.

    You'll be solving puzzles through match-3 mechanics as your character delves deep into over 100 levels of tomb-raiding looking for the titular treasure.

    You can also customise your character as you see fit, and the game promises hidden paths, a variety of game modes, and plenty of other distractions to keep you entertained.

    The third update increases the number of levels to over 200, and adds new boosters to help with trickier levels.

    An 11th update came nine-months after its predecessor. The "all-new" Temple Run Treasure Hunters features redesigned puzzles and gameplay.

    The 14th update introduced a slew of new levels along with a new store to purchase items from.

    The 23rd update brought in 40 new levels alongside various bug fixes.

Steve Avendano
Any new info on payday crime war
Reply
Edward Hananto
What happened to Riddleside? It’s still on soft launch as far as I know
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Added now! Thanks!
Reply
Ravi Ranjan Kumar
Wild Things last update shows 2018. Why is this even in the list?
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Wild Things last update was December 18th, 2019. Not sure where you are looking. We are still tracking the game.
Reply
Ravi Ranjan Kumar
Oh, Thanks for the info. Great work.
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Phoenix Rangers is listed as ios/andoid but it's actually android only for now, as mentioned below.
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Updated, thank you!
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Rovio softlaunched Phoenix Rangers (an updated version of their canceled game Pet Monsters) on Android
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
It softlaunched November 27th in Brazil, Finland, Poland and Sweden on Android.
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Added, thanks!
Reply
Elle Bent SEO at Chamoji
Thank you for this article.
Reply
Ravi Ranjan Kumar
Rush Wars is dead. Supercell pulled the plugs today!
Reply
Philippe André
In canada soft launch Magic: ManaStrike, a Clash Royale with Magic Card
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Rovio has softlaunched "Small Town Murders" on both ios and android
Reply
Nick Cullen Digital Marketing coordinator at Gamehive
Gamehive has put Battle Bouncers into soft launch so far in Singapore, India and UK
Reply
Studs Terkleton PM
A couple of big games to add:

#1 - D3's "G.I. Joe: War on Cobra". It's basically a better Rush War.

#2 - FoxNext's "Avatar: Pandora Rising". It's basically Clash Royale meets a 4X game.
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Added G.I. Joe. Thanks for the spot :)
Reply
Richard Dekker
PerBlue softlaunched a new match 3 rpg in the Australian App store, Puzzle Force.
Reply
Philippe André
Rush Wars (Supercell) is a soft launch in Australia & Canada
Reply
Nick Meißner
Pokemon Masters is not Soft Launch in Singapore or Canada yet.
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Hi Nick, DeNA sent out a press release confirming the game's soft launch in Singapore on Android. You can read it here -

https://www.resetera.com/threads/pok%C3%A9mon-masters-pre-register-now-available-soft-launch-coming-tomorrow-to-singapore-and-very-soon-in-canada.130850/
Reply
Philippe André
Dota Underlords is on Android
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
as well as iOS in many countries including USA and Canada
Reply
Nick Meißner
COD;M is on IOS now. Australia store.
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Already added, thanks anyway :)
Reply
Nick Meißner
add IOS to platfroms? its out on both android and ios now.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Netease soft launched Marvel Super War on Android and IOS
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Rovio soft launched Angry Birds Explore on Android on May 23th
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
devsisters soft-launched "CookieRun JellyPop" in Indonesia, Australia and Canada
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Rovio resoft-launched Angry Birds Blast Island as Angry Birds Island on August 26th
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Added to the list. Thanks, Tommy.
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
playrix has softlaunched wildscapes on iOS in canada, new zealand and australia
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Added to the list. Thanks!
Reply
Philippe André
Nonstop Knight 2 is now softlaunched on Android in Canada
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Nonstop Knight is now softlaunched on IOS and Android in Phillipines.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Nonstop Knight 2 by the way.
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Scopely softlaunched word puzzler Words of Fortune on iOS and Android in Philippines and Vietnam

Rovio softlaunched Angry Birds POP 2 on iOS in UK
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
We've added Angry Birds to the list. Thanks for the heads up!
Reply
Mohamed Nabil Mohamed Anwar
Which country the Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs is soft launched?
Reply
Nick Meißner
COD Mobile is not soft launched on IOS!
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Amended, thanks for the spot
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
MyTona softlaunched two new games:
- Riddleside: Fading Legacy (iOS - UK, New Zealand, Russia, Australia)
- Manastorm: Arena of Legends (iOS - Russia)
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Parrot Games (Social Point?) softlaunched two new puzzle games:
- Moonlight Mystery (iOS - Canada, Philippines,UK)
- Sushi Dash (iOS - Canada)
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
it seems that small giant's "puzzle combat" is launched on android only at the moment
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Updated this, thanks!
Reply
Ryan Mawla
Soft launched in Canada & the Phillipines by GameHouse, Delicious World
Soft launched in the Phillipines by GameHouse, My Original Stories

Could you add those to the list?(:
Reply
Ryan Mawla
Released for both iOS, and Android by the way!
Reply
Anders Leicht Rohde CCO & Founder at Funday Factory
Bullet League from Funday Factory just went into soft launch through Google Early Access last week: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fundayfactory.bl
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Added this, thanks
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Glu has softlaunched Disney Sorcerer's Arena on iOS in Netherlands
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
it's New Zealand store actually :)
Reply
Matthew Forde Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz
Added, thank you :)
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Big Fish softlaunched Toy Story Drop match-3 game on Philippines App Store
Reply
Craig Chapple Editor at PocketGamer.biz
Good spot Kirill! We've added it to the list! :)
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Angry Birds Dream Blast is launched gobal. WWE Universe, Legend at War, Final Space AR, Rumble Star Soccer, and Kitty Catsanova are Soft Launched on Android too. Shadowbreak, Go Race Super Karts and World of Demons all have been canned or so says messages within the game.
Reply
Iain Harris Staff Writer at Steel Media
Don't suppose you'd have a screenshot handy of the World of Demons in-game message about it being canned? If so! Could you send it to me at iain.harris@steelmedia.co.uk?
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Sadly, I do not have a screenshot. This out of all that I mentioned World of Demons is the only one that I can't fully confirm. I have seen at least 3 people mention that they got a message in fhe game saying that it would be shut down in Mid August but again I can't fully confirm this grain of salt.
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
go race supercarts will stop operating on March 18
Reply
Matt Zuben Tester
Are you looking for [url=https://realmoneybets.com/] australia casino games [/url] ?
Reply
Lappi Lappii
can't find cod in austraila store. someone have link?
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Elex soft launched Call of Duty: Global Operations in November, Activision soft launched Call of Duty: Legends of War in December and King Soft Launched Call of Duty Shooter (Unreleased) test version in January.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Microsoft soft launched Gears Pop on Android
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
King Soft Launched Candy Crush Cubes, Candy Crush Tales, and Call of Duty Shooter on Android.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
King soft launched Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga on Android in February 2016
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
King soft launched Farm Heroes Champions on Android November 4th
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Chiboa Games soft launch a PVP Monopoly Go in September.
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Scopely soft-launched Star Trek: Fleet Command both iOS and Android in New Zealand, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway
Reply
Dasol Ryu Member at Haegin
Homerun Clash, Home Run derby battle Game, is in Softlaunch (AU, CA, MY, NL, PH, and SG):

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.haegin.homerunclash

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1345750763

I’m the Community Manager of Homerun Clash (Developer: Heagin Corp.). We’d be really appreciated to see our App on your list.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Jam City soft launched World of Doh on Android September 18th in Phillipines.
Reply
exauce tabaka head of division
Well a new challenger has arrived

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.morningames.jetmanvsevilbirds

this new game is a serious contender for the 50 top games in soft launch

the current ranking is about to blow before christmas this year
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
looks like jam city killed twist
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
They canceled that version of Twist but then resoft launched another one like 4 months later called Twist: Stories You Star In.
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Garena softlaunched western version of Contra Returns on Philippines AppStore
Reply
Iain Harris Staff Writer at Steel Media
Good eye!
Reply
Richard Dekker
Social Point soft launched Legends at War for iOS.
Reply
Teut Weidemann
Legend of Solgard seems to have launched worldwide yesterday
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
King soft launched Knights of Fury in Android on July 20th
Reply
Cody Benner
KIng has soft launched a new game called Knights of Fury

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.king.knightsrage

Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Eve: War of Ascension has soft launched on Android May 31st by Kongregate.
Reply
Chemseddine Henni Lead Community & Support Manager at Ooblada
This new Multiplayer Match-3/RPG is in Softlaunch (Canada & Philippines):

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ooblada.poseidon&hl=en_GB

https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/neolympia-heroes/id1141905051?l=fr&mt=8

I'm their Community Manager :) We'd all love to see our baby App visible on your prestigious outlet, and would be very grateful for the opportunity!
Reply
Rael Hodgson
installing now thanks
Reply
Chemseddine Henni Lead Community & Support Manager at Ooblada
Thank you ! :)
Reply
Rael Hodgson
you used the font from brawl stars I see
Reply
Cody Benner
New Uno Game from Mattel163 Limited (Mattel and NetEase)

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.matteljv.uno
Reply
Qian Peng
I found a interesting game from Halfbrcik called Raskulls:Onlin

Beta site :https://raskullsonline.com/beta/
Reply
Léo Lesêtre Game Designer
The last installment in the Asphalt series by Gameloft, Asphalt 9: Legends, went live in the Philippines a few hours ago, seems promising. It may be worth checking on.
Reply
Rael Hodgson
thanks for the heads up
Reply
Rael Hodgson
found 2 VPNs that have philippenes server, vyprvpn and expressvpn - vypr gave me server error but express let me play. It looks very nice on ipad pro 2
Reply
jon jordan
Gameloft seem to IP lock most of their games
Reply
Rael Hodgson
its IP locked too
Reply
Rael Hodgson
Lego Quest and collect is closing in feb
Reply
Manuel Antonio Sanchez Villalba
Popcorn Time Quiz is on iOS in Spain and Mexico. And full launched in Android. https://ec44m.app.goo.gl/PopcornTime
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Candy Crush Friends is available on iOS in Chile
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
king moved ios version to belgium store
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Does anyone managed to launch Sky: Light Awaits without Philippines proxy?
Reply
Ross Jones Co-Founder at Fat Cigar Productions Ltd
We'll also be releasing Street Kart (multiplayer, real time AAA racing game) into soft launch very soon.
Reply
Rael Hodgson
which country please?
Reply
Bruno Fehr
Football Empire
Digamore
Live in PH and SE
Reply
Rigoberto Tovar Ramos
Legends to the top 1 ❤️
Reply
Simon Frayberg
I think Marvel Strike Force is worth a mention.
https://marvelstrikeforce.com/
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
King's Stellar: Galaxy Commander seems to be canned, it disappeared both from appstore and google play.

Armello from League of Geeks is soft-launched on iOS in New Zealand and Australia
Reply
Aaron Knowles
Can we actually play shadow fight 3 yet or is it still region locked
Reply
Denys Moisin Director at JOX Development LLC
Orbia is soft launched on iOS (in Canada and Ukraine) and Android open beta.
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is soft launched on iOS and Android in Australia.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Seriously soft launched Best Fiends Rivals on IOS in Finland on October 25th
Reply
Wayne Bruce CTO at Zwing Games
Zwing Games has soft launched "Keno Prime" on iOS and Android in Canada, Australia and India. Just search Keno Prime on respective your phone's app store app.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Hutch Games soft launched MMX Hill Dash 2 on Android in New Zealand on October 12th.
Reply
Paul Kohler
Legends of Solgard has finally soft launched on ios as of October 5, 2017 in the Phillipines! I have been checking many stores almost daily for this one! Loved Might and Magic Clash of Heroes and played the campaign at least twice, and the multiplayer vs battles for years. Could not believe someone hadn't successfully copied or re-invented this formula because its really fun. Here's hoping Legend of Solgard is just as addictive!
Reply
Paul Kohler
Solgard is sooooo disappointing. It's sad because the images look soo much like Might and Magic Clash of Heroes...and the battle mechanics are basically similar, but that's about where that charm stops.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Capcom Soft launched Puzzle Fighter on Android and IOS in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore on September 27th

Wartide: Heroes or Atlantis once again soft launched on Android and IOS in Singapore and Philippines on August 23rd this time by Kongregate.
Reply
Nick Meißner
Ric Cowley, if you would read the comments you could add much more new games to the list.
Reply
Craig Chapple Editor at PocketGamer.biz
Hi Nick, we're trying to keep this list as the 'top games in soft launch' and limit the number to roughly 50 (give or take a few companies), which is why some games don't get added. If we feel they are particularly significant, we'll add them. We do of course read the comments to see what the community has spotted, so thank you for your support.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Kiloo soft launched Dragons and Diamonds on July 12th and soft launched Tank Heads - Online PvP Arena Battles on March 26th.
Reply
Raziel Dungeon Arena
I'd like to add our game if possible. I saw it on pocketgamer -- but not here on pocketgamer.biz

Raziel: Dungeon Arena
Developer: Indra (Guangzhou Di Shi Tian Software)
Where: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore
Platforms: iOS (Android coming soon)
Live since: 02 August 2017
Last update: 09 September 2017 (Ver 1.3)
Reply
Nick Meißner
reading comments is hard :D
Reply
Jordan Shumate
I am currently seeing a match 3 game by Jam City in soft launch on the Philippines Appstore and Google Play called Safari Smash. I pulled most of the following info from the app's listing in the Appstore.

Game Title : Safari Smash
Developer : Jam City, Inc.
Where : Philippines
Platforms : Android, iOS
Live Since : 10 March 2017
Updates : (12) last 30 August 2017
Reply
Nick Meißner
Taichi panda 3 softlaunched in NZ and AU
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
King removed Stellar: Galaxy Commander from both IOS and Android.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
At the moment the servers on the game seems to still be running.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Homescapes is now soft launched on Android
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Netmarble soft launched Phatomgate on IOS and Android in Australia on August 8th. Nekki soft launched Shadow Fight 3 beta in Canada on July 18th but for those who got in invite.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
PikPok soft launched Into The Dead 2 on IOS in Australia
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
It's also available on the appstore in Singapore, Philippines, New Zealand
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Now soft launched on Android
Reply
Gray Duce
Clicking the link to view the list doesn't work. It just reloads the same page. Just thought you'd like to know.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
It's fixed
Reply
Vadim Smirnov
Here we go!
Track upcoming events in Brawl Stars Game and you profile progress in Brawl Stars Companion application:

https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/companion-for-brawl-stars/id1260329107?l=ru&ls=1&mt=8
Reply
Kirill Keremzhanov
Candy Crush Friends Saga seems to be no longer present on Philippines app store
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Candy Crush Friends Saga is available again.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Looks like Candy Crush Friend Saga has been canned.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
On July 27th, King soft launched another game on Android called Brick Wizard it's a mixture of the Breakout clone from 1976 and Monster Strike.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
I was wrong it is nothing like Monster Strike.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Kongregate soft launched adVenture Communist on Android.
Reply
Min Zhang
South park has a f2p...I wonder if they reference their f2p episode
Reply
Thomas Streetman Community Relations Manager at Smilegate
Great list you have here. Very useful!

I would like to add a game to the list if possible,

WarReign
Developer: Smilegate Megaport / Red Sahara Studio
Where: Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, Macao, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Ireland, Nigeria
Platforms: Android / iOS
Live since: 20 June 2017
Last update: 13 July 2017

Thanks!
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Glyph Quest Chronicles and WWE Tap has been released World Wide.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Gameloft has soft launched yet another game called Dead Rivals on IOS and Android
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Assassin's Creed: Rebellion, Candy Crush Friends Saga Angry Birds Match, Mighty Battles, Snipers vs Thieves, Toon Blast, War Planet Online: Global Conquest, Lineage 2 Revolution and Modern Combat Versus is all on Android. Snoopy Pop has been released worldwide. And Warner Bros has soft launch Game of Thrones: Conquest (Unreleased) Android and IOS.
Reply
Nicholas Skelton
Got another question.
Normally when games get released but only in a certain region ie during soft launch/beta etc, the APK is normally available for that game so people outside that region can play it.
However game of thrones: conquest has been released in phillipines but nowhere has the APK for it, justly wandering why there is no APK for game of thrones: conquest atm?
I'm not an expert when it comes to this kind of stuff so there might be a simple reason why.
If you could let me know that would be great.

Cheers
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Apkmirror has the newest version of the apk
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
I found a APK of the game a few weeks ago and I downloaded it but once I did it keep telling me to download the update but I could not for the life of me find out where the updated APK is. And the reason there isn't any APKs for Game of Thrones Conquest it depends on where the game has soft launched how many people knows about the game. A lot of people use VPN to download the game from the Google Play or something but sometimes VPN doesn't work for it. So it depends. Hopefully one will be released soon. I'm not a genius with these things either that's a out all I am able to tell you about that.
Reply
Nicholas Skelton
Hi
I've been following game of thrones: conquest since it was announced back in 2015.
It was soft launched in the Philippines around the 28th June but there is very little info or timeline about when it's going to be fully launched etc.
I don't suppose anyone has any rough idea, heard anything or from your past experiences of soft launches of other games be able to tell me a rough time when u think it will be released globally?
Will it be weeks or months?

Any help would be great

Thanks :)
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
All I can tell you at the moment is will most definitely be out by the end of 2017. Like you said it's been in development since 2015 so it shouldn't be much longer
Reply
Wild Boar
Thanks for keeping this list going! I check it frequently, much appreciated!
Reply
Pavel Tokarev BizDev at Stanga Games
Underworld Football Manager

Developer: Stanga Games
Where: UK, Germany, France,..
Platforms: iOS, GP
Live since: 2015
Updates: last 6 June 2017

Never ever mentioned on PocketGamer ;-)
Reply
Craig Chapple Editor at PocketGamer.biz
Watch this space... ;)
Reply
Damian Żer
and snipers vs thieves is not available in the UK so why is UK on the list?
Reply
Ric Cowley Staff Writer at PocketGamer.biz
UK Early Access on Android!
Reply
Damian Żer
oh, thanks!
Reply
Damian Żer
injustice 2 is also available in the UK
Reply
Damian Żer
asphalt streetstorm racing is also avaible in Ukraine
Reply
Nick Meißner
not even 1 new game updated into the list xD do you even read comments?
Reply
Craig Chapple Editor at PocketGamer.biz
Hi Nick, we of course keep track of the comments and try to update this on a weekly basis. We'll be updating again in a week's time so keep a look out, though we're trying to keep the list at around 50 entries at the moment. Thanks for your suggestions and support!
Reply
Wild Boar
Also, MonstroCity had been released worldwide
Reply
Nick Meißner
Modern combat VS is region locked right now on philipines you need a vpn to play it
Reply
Nick Meißner
Crusaders of light is soft launched today its an mmo like Order and Chaos from gameloft preregister for offical launch here https://crusadersoflight.com/

Regions=Australia,New Zealand,Malaysia and Phlipines NA comes later
Reply
John Constantine Fhj at Jfh
Why there is no Injustice 2 in the list? It's out for 1.5 months already, so questions arise about page's relevance.
Reply
Ric Cowley Staff Writer at PocketGamer.biz
Good spot! It can be tricky keeping an eye on fourty-odd games while trying to find other ones to add in too when it's just me handling the page, so I appreciate the help :)
Reply
X
Any RPGs similar to Summoners War or Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes in soft launch/beta testing?
Reply
Jean-Baptiste Raynaud
That Might & Magic one looks like a good fit for you dude :)
Reply
Ric Moore
Dragon's watch
Reply
X
cant find the might and magic APK anywhere. do you have any ideas?
Reply
Ned Phil Smith
Do you play Summoners War? I know a game that is coming out in May that I think will actually be better than Summoners War and take over the Mobile RPG community.
Reply
Ned Phil Smith
onmyoji
Reply
X
Ned whats the game?
Reply
Noyon Das Jimmy
Dear sir I am was so upset because I was big frnd of glu.but 1 year past why glu don't lunch deer hunter 2018 or dino hunter 2.I don't know but I am waiting for those game.My dream is play this game.I have WiFi now but glu not lunched any hunting in middle of 2016-17.dear sir plz lunched those hunting game.I request u sir.plz
Reply
Raphael Alexander
N.O.V.A Legacy is in soft launch somewhere and it's just as bad as I thought it would be.
Reply
Nick Meißner
cant see the list anymore ;/
Reply
Craig Chapple Editor at PocketGamer.biz
Seemed to be a weird glitch on the site, should be fixed now!
Reply
Nick Meißner
thx
Reply
Clive Bennett All of the above
TAP SUMMONER - 'WINNER of the 'Best In Show Audience Choice' award - Casual Connect Asia 2016 - Soft Launching this week
Reply
Magnus S CEO at Triolith Entertainment
World Hockey Manager is in soft launch in the Czech Republic.
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
TitanFall: Frontier has been cancelled
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
I mean Frontline
Reply
Nick Meißner
Gangster 5 Is in softlaunch
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Lego Quest, Angry Birds Evolution, Fightlings, Legacy of Zeus and Rabbit Crazy Rush are all soft Launched on android, and Pet Monsters has been cancelled.
Reply
Nick Meißner
new list?
Reply
X
Agree this needs to be updated...
Reply
Nick Meißner
Same games in soft launch forever? i bet there are many other games in softlaunch
Reply
Aaron Knowles
So is hero by king..been dead since June.
Reply
Samantha Aber
Soulz: Majesty, a new strategic battle RPG game is currently in beta testing on Google Play! (http://bit.ly/Soulz)
Reply
Paul Anthony
Can you guys do a better job of updating this please. Dragon Stadium is dead for gods sake.
Reply
Ric Cowley Staff Writer at PocketGamer.biz
Just me running the show! Android version is still listed on App Annie as being available and some games have come back from update gaps this long, so I left it in the list in case it made a miraculous recovery.
Reply
Ned Phil Smith
Make sure you look into the English Release of Onmyoji
Reply
Tommy Logan Video Game Developer
Angry birds Blast and The Trail are both soft launched on Android I don't know exactly where though and Angry Birds Goal! Is now called Angry Birds Football!
Reply
Filipe Rodrigues
Yesterday that game Wilbur from King was renamed to Bubble Witch 3 (in soft launch yet)
Reply
Ric Cowley Staff Writer at PocketGamer.biz
Called it! Thanks for the heads up :)
Reply
Wild Boar
Warlords is now in iOS soft-launch in the Phillipines!!
And yes, it's awesome
Reply
X
THanks great tip!
Reply
Bruno Sousa
Goodgame Studios is based in Germany not United Kingdom!
Reply
Ric Cowley Staff Writer at PocketGamer.biz
The "Where" is where the game is soft-launched, not where the develop is based :)
Reply
Clive Bennett All of the above
Rising Warriors is also on soft launch at the moment (June 2016) , a clan battle strategy game https://itunes.apple.com/CA/app/id1088263864
Reply
Nick Meißner
No new games since 1 month
Reply
Alin Sofian
Is Survivor Squad removed from the App Store? I see it's not anymore appearing on the list.. :(
Reply
Ric Cowley Staff Writer at PocketGamer.biz
Yes, unfortunately. I haven't seen anything to say it's been cancelled, however, but after so long in development it wouldn't be surprising.
Reply
X
Anyone see Warlods up on the Sweden or Australia App store?
Reply
Wild Boar
It's really annoying that you don't include the platform for these games.
Minitropolis and Warlords, for example, are Android only right now.

I found that out at ter searching 5 different app stores, scouring Facebook pages, and writing the developers.
You could just include the info in the header.

Reply
jon jordan
Good point. We'll see what we can do
Reply
Wild Boar
Awesome, thank you!
I check this page religiously, really appreciate the work you put into it.
Reply
Frankie Grey
Wow cool, how do you discover all these soft launch?
Reply
jon jordan
Ric's an app store detective
Reply
Nicolas Godement-Berline
Thanks so much for the feature!! Check out Dungeon Monsters if you like old school dungeon crawlers, and any feedback is welcome :)
Reply
Boyana Nikolova VP, Business Development at Halfbrick Studios
Thank you so much Chris and team!
The feature of Star Skater means a lot, we really appreciate it!
We are so excited about this one and we'll keep you updated as it progresses towards global launch. Catch up soon! :)
Reply
Adrian Rusu Marketing Executive at Amused Sloth
Thank you for featuring Asgard Run, we're honored to be in such company. Check the game out and let us know what you think about it.
Reply
Robin Squire Marketing Director at PlayRaven
Thanks for the mention! In addition to soft launching in the territories you listed, we're also really keen to hear feedback from players on all our titles, and will often send out beta invites via submission on playraven.com/beta as well as from our game sites. Also... Next release is Winterstate, more on that soon :)
Reply
Jesse America
It's also available in the Dutch Appstore.
Reply
Studs Terkleton PM
Just wanted to say that I love these updates!
Reply
The Ember Conflict
Thanks for the shout-out Chris!
Just wanted to let everyone know, we've just updated our Soft Launch build to 2.0.3.

We've added loads of new features, including Shareable Replays, Chat & Friends, Leaderboards and more.

Check it out and let us know what you think!
itunes.apple.com/app/id847340288

Cheers!
Reply
KỉNiệm CómấyKhivui
Good
Reply
محمد العراقي
Atypical BigMakk
This is what these days people dare to call a "good line-up" of upcoming "great" "games" ?
They all look the same, same graphics style, same boring combat system and yeah, nice f2p monetization.

I ask you this: what is new in term of gameplay that they bring to the table, that makes them worthy of our attention ?

And the answer lies in the pictures and gameplay videos. That is: NOTHING.

We are living the days of easy money grabs. Pick a successful title, now play it, see what mechanics drive it.
Ask your dev team or friends if you can make a clone of it fast.
Then pick an epic title, color it cute (maybe even add a new mechanic or change one mechanic that you didn't like in the original) and sell it as something new.

PS: Don't forget to invest massively in user acquisition inorder to boost it to the top and boast after about download numbers.
Reply
Adam Khan Manager, Business Intelligence at Activision Blizzard
Let us know when you launch your groundbreaking game that is going to show the industry everything it is doing wrong.
Reply
Roope Rainisto Founder at Selfhug Studios
I feel your pain. As a dev I feel the pain: I just launched Number Chef http://www.numberchef.com/ - it's totally new gameplay, not a clone of any game - but then again, no fancy graphics, big budgets or big f2p monetization. Try telling that story to the world. :/ (Well, but I am trying.)
Reply
jon jordan
hello Atypical.

Surely if it was that simple, every game would be a massive success, which clearly is not the case.

"We are living the days of easy money grabs". I disagree. Maybe in 2010/2011 you could do this on the App Store. Now you have to invest millions and know exactly what you are doing to have any chance of success.

Currently, there is a certain way of F2P monetisation, but you could say exactly the same thing about the gameplay of console shooters.
Reply
Simone Alpha
So what if people want to make money? The true sin of what you mention is the lazy design, lack of innovation and overall mass cloning. F2p monetization itself isn't bad. People need money. This should drive innovation, but Alas, as you say, it doesn't. I'm making a game with a very creative core mechanic (action, not bullshit turn based), an intuitive UI and nice user flows/UX, but WITH RPG elements. Why? to make money. It's not a sin. It will help me further innovate. This should be the state of the market.
Reply
Valentina Ciolino Senior Account Manager at Dimoso
What about Earthcore Shattered Elements? It's available in Canada and will launch in Q1.
Earthcoregame.com
Reply
Abhay Arya
The Game 'Ultimate Zombie Fighting' is also in Soft Launch on google play in Canada, Italy and Mexico. Will launch next month. Let me know what you guys think of it.