52 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Angry Birds Tennis to Minecraft Earth and Tetris Royale

PocketGamer.biz is now regularly rounding up the most interesting games that are currently in soft launch.
An important part of the shift to a games-as-a-service approach, the soft launch process enables developers to fine-tune their game, particularly in relation to meta-game mechanics such as time gates, in-game resources and psychological components.
Behind the scenes
Of course, some games require more time in soft launch than others; something that can reveal a game experiencing more serious issues than mere fine-tuning.
But, of course, the main point of the feature is to get you excited about the games you'll soon be able to play...
Developer: Rovio Where: US and Mexico Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: February 8th, 2020 Updates: (1) February 10th, 2020
Finnish mobile studio Rovio has soft-launched a new Angry Birds game in the US and Mexico.
Angry Birds Tennis is a new free-to-play sports title that features real-time PvP, multiple different game modes as well as dozens of characters to unlock. The description suggests that "super abilities" will be incorporated into the mechanics in some way.
No global launch date has been revealed for the title however testing is expected to occur for two weeks.
Stellaris: Galaxy Command
Developer: Paradox Interactive Where: Sweden, New Zealand, Australia and Canada Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: December 13th, 2019 Updates: (2) January 19th, 2020
After the universe barely survives an inter-dimensional invasion that devastates vast swaths of the galaxy, players must assist the United Nations of Earth in rebuilding galactic civilisation.
Stellaris: Galaxy Command has users taking control of their own space station as well as discovering new mysteries in the depths of the universe.
Work together with teammates to build an empire, occupy territories, build defensive structures, set tax rates for passing trades, sign trade deals, and work collectively to colonise planets.
Deer Hunter 2020
Developer: Glu Mobile Where: The Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: October 15th, 2019 Updates: N/A
Glu Mobile's latest title sees the return of Deer Hunter. Players can team up with friends and compete in daily events to hunt down the animals in the simulator.
Users can explore exotic locations across the globe from Alaska to Zimbabwe in search of the animals, while also collecting and customising a kit to have at hand.
Further features set to return from past iterations include dogs, predators, trophy hunts and more.
Om Nom: Run
Developer: ZeptoLab Where: The Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: January 20th, 2020 Updates: (1) January 30th, 2020
ZeptoLab's Cut the Rope star Om Nom returns in the endless runner Om Nom: Run. Control Om Nom and Om Nelle on a race through the dangerous streets of Nomville, where players must avoid obstacles and use power-ups to clear the way and unlock new characters.
Locations include busy streets, messy rooftops, underground tunnels, the robot factory and other colourful levels.
Ivy: Stories We Play
Developer: Pocket Gems Where: Australia and New Zealand Platforms: iOS Live since: November 20th, 2019 Updates: (2) January 30th, 2020
The creators of the mobile game Episode return with Ivy: Stories We Play, a mature story-driven episodic adventure that is said to feature "drama" and "thrills".
Take control of protagonist Ivy across a number of stories, which introduces the character to new worlds with complex themes, fantasies and desires.
Players get to make all the choices for how the story unfolds, whether that's partying with singles in Miami or recovering from the death of your partner.
Battle Bouncers
Developer: Gamehive Where: Australia and the UK Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: October 7th, 2019 Updates: (12) January 30th, 2020
Vanquish evil monsters that terror your kingdom by banding together with a group of unlikely heroes in Battle Bouncers.
Battle through hundreds of RPG style levels, defeating enemies using your aim and ball bouncing abilities. Pull back and release to unleash an attack on the evil forces that progress towards you.
As you journey through different worlds, you'll release captive heroes from their shard prisons in order to unlock their powers. Unlock customisable characters and skill cards to assemble a team of your favourite heroes to battle hordes of enemies.
The 12th update improved the visuals for Normal and Heroic Mode, alongside adding updated UI panels, a new Tower Victory Banner to help clarify win conditions and several bug fixes.
Riddleside: Fading Legacy
Developer: MyTona Where: Finland, Australia, Singapore and Russia Platforms: iOS Live since: February 20th, 2019 Updates: (12) December 14th, 2019
Russian developer MyTona's new match-three title Riddleside: Fading Legacy sees a detective storyline set in the 80s play a backdrop to the puzzle aspect.
Set in the town of Nightfall, the player's uncle Henry Walker, a world-famous detective, has disappeared, so it's up to them to investigate and find out the mysteries of the town and what Walker was really investigating.
To reveal the story, players must collect clues, interrogate suspects, solve "the most unusual cases", and discover Nightfall's secret.
Forza Street
Developer: Turn 10 Studios (Microsoft) Where: Mexico, Germany and the Phillippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: August 19th, 2019 Updates: (3) December 20th, 2019
Initially set out as a premium game, Turn 10 Studios changed Forza Street to a free-to-play title before announcing that the racer would be making its way to mobile.
Drivers take part in races while upgrading and expanding their car collection. From classic muscle to modern sports to retro supercars, players can unlock iconic cars from across the decades.
Controls have been "streamlined" to help create the mobile experience, with a focus on timing your acceleration, braking and boosting to achieve victory. On launch, users can either jump into one-minute races for short bursts or dive into story-driven events.
The second update introduced a new tutorial section as well as improving upon the event map and readability of character dialogue.
The third update overhauled the map with a range of visual improvements to help drivers plan their strategy.
Phoenix Rangers: Puzzle RPG
Developer: Rovio Where: Finland Platforms: Android Live since: November 26th, 2019 Updates: (8) January 31st, 2020
Build the perfect team and embark on a monster-collecting puzzle-solving adventure through different locales, defeating waves of enemies along the way.
Each monster has a special skill which is powered by matching gems, then unleash their special abilities for a devastating attack.
The fourth update added 50 new levels, daily missions, a secret vault feature to claim loot, and a 'Monsterpedia' to track monsters, as well as several bug fixes.
The fifth update introduced daily trials and 50 new levels, as well as expanding the Ranger Base. An inbox has also been implemented so players don't miss out on rewards as well as several "game improvements".
LEGO Star Wars Battles
Developer: Playdemic Where: India, Phillippines, Australia, New Zealand and Denmark Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: September 9th, 2019 Updates: (7) November 25th, 2019
Collect, build and fight in Lego Star Wars Battles, with famous characters from the series going head-to-head.
Take part in real-time multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations, while collecting and upgrading your inventory of famous faces.
Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory as you push towards the enemy base to claim victory.
The sixth update added in the Wookie planet of Kashyyyk as well as several new characters including BB8, BB9E and Moroff.
Minecraft Earth
Developer: Mojang Where: UK, US, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and large parts of Europe Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: October 18th, 2019 Updates: (7) January 15th, 2020
Mojang has launched augmented reality title Minecraft Earth in several territories across the globe, including the UK and US.
Minecraft Earth is free-to-play and will allow players to build creations with friends and place them in the real world. On top of this, Minecraft mobs will battle users, putting their survival skills to the test.
The game was announced as part of Minecraft’s 10th anniversary, releasing a video showing a young girl traversing her neighbourhood while interacting with block elements and creatures from the universe.
Tetris Royale
Developer: N3twork Where: New Zealand Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: March 25th, 2019 Updates: (6) January 17th, 2020
In Tetris Royale, 100 players compete against one another in an endless game of the puzzler to be the last one standing.
Stack Tetrominos to clear lines and become the winner. The game looks to take inspiration from Tetris 99 on the Nintendo Switch.
Daily Score Tournaments take place to see who can become the Tetris Grand Master as well as a Solo Marathon mode to practice and themes to customise your experience.
The fourth update inputted a nightly Tetris game show, taking place at 19:30 each day, which pits players against thousands globally. Also, 50 portraits were added for customisation and two themes to celebrate New Zealand.
The sixth update fixed a bug with the video player on the home screen and another with the layout of the Primetime button.
LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed
Developer: Gameloft Where: Canada, Romania, Ukraine, Norway, Malaysia, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Singapore, Sweden and Phillippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: October 31st, 2019 Updates: (4) January 16th, 2020
Reunite with iconic LEGO heroes from all eras, such as Hot Dog Man, Captain Redbeard, Lloyd from Ninjago, Willa the Witch, classic Red Spaceman and more in LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed.
The turn-based battle RPG has players building teams of heroes from well-known LEGO themes and preparing them action-packed battles that will take you from the high seas to deep space.
Utilise each hero for their unique skills and battle and dismantle your RPG foes. Take your team to the next level with a winning turn-based strategy. Join forces with other players in asynchronous multiplayer battles via online team mode and PvP gameplay.
SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
Developer: Tilting Point Where: Philippines and Australia Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: October 14th, 2019 Updates: (6) January 24th, 2020
SpongeBob SquarePants and co. set off on a culinary adventure through the restaurants and kitchens of Bikini Bottom in SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. Fast-paced cooking gameplay sees players making all sorts of food as seen in the televisions series.
An exclusive story created for the games has Mr. Krabs expanding his food business starting with a breakfast stand outside of SpongeBob’s house. There are hundreds of levels to master on your journey to be the best fry cook in the underwater land.
Players can also visit their favourite SpongeBob landmarks and cook up grub while being able to design your own versions of your favourite Bikini Bottom restaurants.
Small Town Murders
Developer: Rovio Where: Poland, Finland, Sweden and the US Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: October 11th, 2019 Updates: (4) January 23rd, 2020
In the town of Thornton Grove, something sinister hides under the surface. As Nora Mistry, players must uncover the truth by investigating the scene, following clues and narrow down suspects to find the killer.
Find clues by solving matching puzzles – just match three or more items to clear them and finish the level. Use the clues to interrogate suspects, and solve the mystery once and for all.
In the third update, a new mystery with over 80 new levels was added. Players here must help Nora and Mike find out the secret of the Cursed Monkey's Paw and return it safely back to Mr. Gaunt's House of Curiosities.
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
Developer: Konami Where: Canada Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: September 18th, 2019 Updates: (5) January 22nd, 2020
Taking place years after the defeat of Count Dracula, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls sees Genya Arikado receiving a mysterious letter before venturing into the night to unravel the secrets.
Iconic characters from the classic Castlevania series return to help take on the demonic horde. Master each character's unique combat style to overcome even the fiercest of foes.
A new Bounty Hunt mode introduces multiplayer, which allows players to fight alongside one another to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit.
The fourth update has brought in a 'Daily Order', a special request which is updated every day for a player to fulfil, alongside various bug fixes.
Manor Matters
Developer: Playrix Where: Australia, Canada and the UK Platforms: iOS Live since: October 26th, 2019 Updates: (4) February 5th, 2020
Playrix’s new hidden object game Manor Matters sees players renovating the old manor of Castlewood while unearthing all of the building’s hidden secrets.
Inspect and renovate rooms, find curious artifacts from all over the world and find clues to solve the case.
A variety of modes and items are available for players to try out their detective skills and play through the storyline, featuring a host of characters.
The first update added new scenes and an undisclosed amount of new features.
The second update added the end of the guest quarters storyline, as well as the ability to uncover the mystery of the Goldmoor family and the ghost of Lady Lauren. Two new locations were implemented too: Smithy and Front Gate.
EVE Echoes
Developer: NetEase (CCP Games) Where: Australia and New Zealand Platforms: Android Live since: August 22nd, 2019 Updates: (7) December 6th, 2019
EVE Echoes is a mobile spaceship MMO game based upon the EVE Online design principles.
In EVE Echoes, players will forge their own path to glory within a massive space sandbox environment, forming alliances with other pilots from across the galaxy to shape the game’s persistent universe.
Users will be free to engage in interstellar combat, exploration, piracy, resource harvesting, industrial manufacture, trade, as well as many other activities across thousands of solar systems.
Avatar: Pandora Rising
Developer: FoxNext Where: Canada, New Zealand and the Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: September 16th, 2019 Updates: (4) December 21st, 2019
Avatar: Pandora Rising is a massive real-time strategy and social game based on James Cameron's smash hit 2009 film. Players choose to lead a flourishing Na’vi village deep in the bioluminescent forest or can build a prosperous human mining colony and base to save Earth.
Compete and play for both the human and Na'vi sides of the conflict to immerse yourself in an epic battle for survival and determine the fate of Pandora.
Build and battle in a massive, social and open world with deep combat flexibility and extensive breadth of play.
The second update brought in a host of new features and updates, including two new enemy troops, changed the user interface, updated the leaderboard UI, balance adjustments and more. Two specific bugs were also fixed concerning the commander talents and cancelling an outpost.
Darkfire Heroes
Developer: Wargaming Where: Philippines, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Norway Platforms: Android Live since: August 16th, 2019 Updates: (11) December 16th, 2019
Wargaming has soft-launched a new action RPG that sees players enter the fantasy realm of Darkfire Heroes and go on a heroic adventure.
Collect and battle with more than 50 heroes from six unique factions available. Gather your team, plan a strategy and lead the attack in real-time battles against hordes of enemies. Prove your skills as you cast magical spells and unleash powerful special attacks to save the lost realm.
Heroes can be upgraded and customised to fit your tactics which pits users against evil minions, brutal boss enemies, otherworldly beasts, and ancient dragons.
FarmVille 3 - Animals
Developer: Zynga Where: Australia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 17th, 2019 Updates: (7) February 3rd, 2020
Zynga has soft-launched a new entry into the FarmVille series, with the aim of restoring a farm to its former glory.
Players can build the farm in the design of their choice as well as breed a number of rare animals. Farmhands are available to help pitch in with the work too.
Grow crops, decorate the farm and weather whatever Mother Nature throws your way.
The second and third updates introduced more decorations, building skins and improved upon the title’s graphics.
The fifth and sixth update added better memory optimisations.
Rivengard
Developer: King Where: Sweden Platforms: Android Live since: July 17th, 2019 Updates: (9) December 17th, 2019
King’s latest soft launch title is a new turn-based RPG that goes by the name of Valiant Heroes.
The strategic title sees players forming teams of heroes to deploy as unwavering forces on the battlefield, making use of their specific strengths to take down enemies and lead your team to victory.
Heroes can be summoned via the portal. Otherwise, by taking down bosses, you can force them into joining your team.
The sixth update added three new collectable heroes: Akio, Taro and Shun. Also, 10 new quest levels and six quest level types were brought in alongside 20 new items, 12 power levels and several bug fixes.
The seventh update changed the game's name from Valiant Heroes to Rivengard.
DOTA Underlords
Developer: Valve Where: UK, US, China and most major territories Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 20th, 2019 Updates: (63) February 7th, 2020
Valve’s first mobile release is an interpretation on one of the most popular new game types around - Auto Chess, which builds off the back of Drodo’s DOTA mod of the same name.
The strategy title pits players against seven opponents, with a focus on tactics over twitch reflexes. It was released into public beta before reaching 1.5 million mobile downloads in seven days.
DOTA Underlords features crossplay across mobile and PC with tournaments, offline play and a seasonal rotation that introduces new elements every few months.
The sixth update improved upon the scoreboard UI, added elements to post-game content, fixed several bugs affecting heroes and bettered the performance.
Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming
Developer: Yoozoo (Tencent) Where: China Platforms: iOS Live since: June 2nd, 2019 Updates: (3) December 18th, 2019
Developed by Yoozoo, the strategy war title was originally launched on PC but is now being brought to mobile devices.
Players control famous characters from the show through their respective storylines and will also experience many of the memorable moments from the series.
Marvel Super War
Developer: NetEase Where: Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 28th, 2019 Updates: (14) January 19th, 2020
NetEase and Marvel Entertainment have revealed the first game to come from their collaboration deal.
Marvel Super War is a free-to-play MOBA title that brings together superheroes and supervillains from the Marvel Universe including the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man.
Combat focuses on teamwork while users can combined powerful combos together to string together stronger attacks. Characters work differently off one another so mixing up heroes can turn about different outcomes.
World War Doh: Real Time PvP
Developer: Jam City Where: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, South Africa and Brazil Platforms: iOS Live since: April 10th, 2019 Updates: (29) February 8th, 2020
After previously being taken down, Jam City has once again soft-launched Brainz's one-versus-one real-time strategy title World War Doh.
Players control a commander who must work with his troops to take out enemy factions. With time running down, users must choose between building their army, setting traps or making progress enemy turf.
Upgrades can be applied to your base, with numerous cosmetics available to customise your team.
The fifth update adds changes to the Piggy Bank mechanic to not need Hammers anymore, while several bug fixes and gameplay stability have been implemented.
The 10th update added in Dohbloons as a new currency, which can be used to purchase skins, taunts, text bubbles and dance moves.
The 15th update improved upon matchmaking times, worked on balance issues and added a 50 per cent increase to Tower damage to deter Tower diving.
Jam City claim the 23rd update is its biggest to date, with the addition of a whole tower for the Monkey to infiltrate steal loot, alongside Friendly Matches and new units.
Hills of Steel 2
Developer: Superplus Games Where: Finland, Poland, Sweden, Philippines, Singapore and United Kingdom Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 10th, 2019 Updates: (13) January 10th, 2020
Superplus Games has soft-launched Hills of Steel 2, a new three-versus-three real-time tank battler on iOS and Android.
Seven different tanks are accessible from the start as well as three different modes: Rampage. Star Catch and Domination.
Players must fight it out using the physics-based gameplay to see who will conquer the Hills of Steel.
The fifth update added new maps to Rampage, Star Catch and Domination mode.
The seventh update added a new Trophy Road that gives players access to lots of new in-game rewards.
The 13th update added a new electrified tank known as Sparky.
The 14th update added a new Bunker Bash event, new emotes and new tank items.
Anchors in the Drift
Developer: 5TH Cell Where: Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: January 24th, 2019 Updates: (4) June 20th, 2019
Anchors in the Drift takes place In a world where time and space have collapsed, with humanity forced to search for the mysterious Arc before the Domain Empire claims the item.
As part of The United Generations, the heroes (known as Anchors) must work together to recover the Arc for themselves and bring about peace to the new world.
Players can act as commanders, bounty hunters, Thieves or Tycoons in this new online RPG adventure.
The third update added a single player campaign as well as several bug fixes.
Puzzletown Match
Developer: Parrot Games Where: USA Platforms: iOS Live since: March 1st, 2019 Updates: (28) December 20th, 2019
Moonlight Mystery sees players investigating the disappearance of the city of Nightwood that vanished during the 19th century.
The puzzle title is brimming with quests, puzzles and a plot that is said to feature unexpected twists and turns.
Featuring animated cutscenes and over 100 items to craft and collect, it’s up to you to solve the conundrum.
The 15th update added a diary feature that lets players follow up on old and current investigations through a new visualisation as well as several bug fixes.
The 17th update changed the visualisation for investigations, changed a number of requirements for progressing certain levels alongside several bug fixes.
The 22nd update changed the name of the game from Moonlight Mystery to Puzzletown Match, alongside adding 125 more match-three levels.
Mech Arena: Robot Showdown
Developer: Plarium Where: India, Israel and Ukraine Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: January 8th, 2019 Updates: (21) December 19th, 2019
From developer Plarium comes a new competitive multiplayer mech shooter.
The title boasts intuitive gameplay and unique maps with a variety of weapons.
The sixth update allows players to unlock chassis through the Prize Path, tweaked weapons, removed modules and added daily challenges.
The eighth update added a damage display toggle option, stat info, a 360-degree view of the player’s inventory along with minor fixes.
The 10th update brought in new mech abilities and challenges as well as tweaks to certain weapons and chassis. Modules were removed from the game too.
The 20th update brought in the ability to add friends and connect via Facebook. A chat feature was also implemented alongside a Holiday Hangar and several fixes.
Puzzle Combat
Developer: Small Giant Games Where: Belgium, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada and the UK Platforms: Android Live since: March 8th, 2019 Updates: (31) January 25th, 2020
Zynga-owned Empires & Puzzles developer Small Giant Games has soft-launched its newest title Puzzle Combat.
Players can build an army of heroes to take down enemies while ever-growing a home base. A variety of weapons including missiles, grenades and bombs combined together for combo opportunities.
PvP battles allow users to take part in matches against others from around the world.
The 13th update rebuffed added Special Quests, changed the rarity of upgrades surrounding War Machines and solved various bug fixes.
The 19th update added four new heroes Rashan, Zidane, Logan and Aiko, while changing up the battle difficulty, progressions and skill levels. Chat rooms and advanced tutorials have been implemented too.
The 23rd update added an exclusive hero (Goldman) for the month, upgraded the weapons system and base visuals, as well as fixing several bugs and UI improvements.
Disney Sorcerer’s Arena
Developer: Glu Where: Singapore, Finland, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland and Denmark Platforms: iOS Live since: February 26th, 2019 Updates: (16) February 7th, 2020
Assemble your roster of characters by collecting cards before unlocking different worlds best off the properties. Each fighter has their own special abilities to be unleashed upon opponents.
Community events take place with global chat, clubs and leaderboards all accessible.
The first update brought the game into soft launch in Switzerland and Denmark.
The fourth update added Jasmine, Jafar and the Genie as playable characters as well as a new game mode named Grand Arena.
The fifth update added new abilities for Woody, Ariel and Syndrome as well as updating the interface and fixing bugs surrounding performance.
The sixth update brought in the all-new Club Conquest mode, introduced new gear pieces for characters and improved upon performance.
The seventh update added Club Conquest mode, introduced new gear pieces and teased a new character reveal.
The 13th update increased the team size with players now able to have fice characters battle on their team, alongside improved tutorials, new battlefield visuals and bug fixes.
The 15th update improved the UI and character interaction in combat, redesigned the Club Chat, as well as various bug fixes.
Cardboard Clash
Developer: NetEase Where: Thailand, Malaysia, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, Argentina, Cambodia, Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: February 20th, 2019 Updates: (11) October 25th, 2019
NetEase's latest title is a sandbox "cardboard-box" arena mobile game that has players becoming cardboard characters and taking on opponents in a 30-player battlefield.
By unlocking various skills, Cardboard Clash lets you personalise your own character in the all-out battle for victory. The aim is to shoot all enemies and become the last player standing.
The 11th update added a new opening animation, improved upon the engine and fixed several assorted bugs.
Call of Duty: Global Operations
Developer: Elex Technology (Activision) Where: United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, France, Russia, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and Singapore Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: November 20th, 2018 Updates: (28) July 15th, 2019
After the discovery of a highly toxic element Nuclium NM (72), that threatens to upset global order, it's up to you to stop the evil corporation GLOBUS from weaponising the component.
In Call of Duty: Global Operations players build their own personal armies before utilising them to take down enemy troops in real-time MMO battles. Familiar faces from the Call of Duty franchise can lead the army on your behalf.
Multiplayer battles take place worldwide as armies compete to be the best platoon.
The 12th update enabled push notifications for when troops are under attack, as well as adding tabs for the chat screen and different languages for the alliance.
The 18th update added new languages including Portuguese, German and Russian alongside a number of bug fixes.
Candy Crush Cubes
Developer: King Where: Canada Platforms: Android Live since: December 3rd, 2018 Updates: (3) January 7th, 2019
Hot off the heels of Candy Crush Tales, King has launched another Candy Crush game into soft launch called Candy Crush Cubes.
This time around you’ll find yourself in the Mayoral hot-seat and tasked with solving puzzles to create a new candy town.
Puzzles this time around are tap-based and require you to match colours, with additional candies and boosters thrown in for good measure.
If you don’t fancy going it alone, however, you can sign up some friends to your cabinet to get things rolling.
Candy Crush Tales
Developer: King Where: Canada Platforms: Android Live since: December 3rd, 2018 Updates: (4) January 7th, 2018
Fresh off the release of Candy Crush Friends Saga, King has soft-launched a new entry in this series that boasts a similar visual aesthetic.
Called Candy Crush Tales, it holds a more significant emphasis on narrative and story progression.
The narrative features a kingdom that has been overridden with salt, with players tasked with bringing some sweetness back to the Candy Kingdom.
Despite a new narrative direction, the gameplay stays the same with match-three puzzles that have to be solved to push the story along.
Kitty Catsanova
Developer: Kongregate Where: Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: November 6th, 2018 Updates: (2), December 3rd, 2018
Idle games crafts-folk Kongregate is back, although this time around the aim of the game isn’t to money but spend it charming cats.
Called Kitty Catsanova, time-management remains the key to balancing work life and showering your fanciful feline with gifts to win their affection.
Of course, gifts only go so far in the game of love so you’ll need to dowse on some charm and take your purring partner out on a series of dates.
Regarding the choice of partner, there’s a myriad of single cats with rare and legendary ones up for discovery.
Card Smash: Tribes at War
Developer: Heavyweight Rex Where: Finland, Vietnam and the Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: October 27th, 2017 Updates: (11) October 29th, 2019
Going head-to-head with other players in card-based battles is still the thrust of the game, and over 100 cards can be collected from daily quests.
The title also holds a competitive element with a real-time PvP league on offer around the clock.
Between tournaments, however, you can take advantage of the Card Smash’s deck builder to try out different strategies and upgrade your deck.
The fourth update brought a slew of changes. There's a new world map to explore and a new deck builder has been brought in with hopes it'll be more intuitive.
The fifth update brought with it a new and improved World Map to explore for all adventure seekers and alike, alongside a nice and shiny new Journal to keep track of your daily challenges and rewards.
The sixth update changed up the world map while a Journal was added to keep track of daily challenges and rewards.
The eighth update improved the AI while adding new art and implementing general bug fixes.
The 11th update added a new ranked mode, improved the battle UI and fixed a number of bugs.
Lineage II: Dark Legacy
Developer: NCSoft Where: Netherlands, Denmark. Sweden, New Zealand, Australia and Norway Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: September 27th, 2018 Updates: (11) August 11th, 2019
Not too long after bringing its popular franchise Lineage to mobile, the publisher has swiftly followed up with a spin-off.
Called Lineage II: Dark Legacy, it changes up its MMORPG fundamentals with an experience focused on dungeon crawling, with 100 floors to sift through for loot and plunder.
If PVP is more your speed, the RPG also comes with a siege mode where you’ll be tasked with penetrating your enemy’s defences and invading their castle.
Of course, there are customisation options available to make sure your own castle doesn’t meet such a fate, from electrifying Shock Cannons to piercing Ballistas.
War is, however, seldom won by tech alone and mercenaries will also be recruitable for your various ends, with their skills upgradable. Such fiends up for grabs include series regulars the Shillien Knight, Abyss Walker, Spellsinger and Tyrant.
The seventh update brought in a whole host of new content including a revamp on combat, a new mana system, a new Training Island chapter and a new Mercenary Codex.
The 10th update added in-game notifications for new clan member rewards, improved bug fixes surrounding downloading, party management, auto-battle and general UI issues.
Farm Heroes Champions
Developer: King Where: Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, United Kingdom Platforms: Android Live since: November 5th, 2018 Updates: (20) April 8th, 2019
The Farm Adventure life is so nice that it appears twice in our soft launch regular, with King tentatively launching another title.
Called Farm Heroes Champions, it maintains the series staple of polished and cute animations, with match-three puzzles to boot.
The twist this time around is team-play, which can be achieved through syncing the game between devices. Buddying up will also lead to great rewards.
Garena Contra Return
Developer: Tencent Where: Philippines, Thailand, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and Hong Kong Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: August 7th, 2018 Updates: (6) September 18th, 2019
After a year on Asian shores, a westernised version of Contra: Return has also been on the rollout in the region.
Helmed by Garena, alongside Konami and Tencent, the retro favourite seems to come with all the bits you remember.
Featuring heroes Bill and Lance, you’ll be able to make your way across side-scrolling levels in 3D and co-op action.
Alongside the familiar boss battles, PVP instant battles will also be available. No word if the classic Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right code still works though.
Hungry Shark Heroes
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Australia, Canada, Singapore and New Zealand Platforms: Android Live since: September 21st, 2018 Updates: (22) January 21st, 2020
Ubisoft’s batch of hungry chaps are back and are ready to be collected and battled against each other for your enjoyment.
Called Hungry Shark Heroes, it features over 120 sharks that can be collected and bred in a customisable reef through the pairing of two sharks. Additionally, you can also borrow different species of sharks from your friends to further unlock other species.
After that, you’ll be tasked with mentoring your young shark and teaching them the ways of ‘shark-fu’.
After your aquatic apprentice is ready for the trials and tribulations of combat you can take to one of 15 arenas and do battle in team-based formats.
Different combinations and specific timing will be key to helping you vanquish foes.
A range of live events will be in place to keep you playing and they will centre around various maps.
Wild Things: Animal Adventures
Developer: Jam City Where: Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: January 22nd, 2019 Updates: (11) December 18th, 2019
Jam City has soft-launched match-three puzzler Wild Things in a bid to make your heart sing.
Wild Things: Animal Adventures features a myriad of cutely animated created called the Wild Things who live peacefully in a diverse land. Their tranquil life is all thanks to a tree, which is also referred to as their “touchstone”.
As it goes, nothing good can last and it appears something is on the way to upset the balance. Gameplay wise, you’ll be navigating your way through match-three puzzles with plenty of animals to collect.
The 11th update added a new story with two new chapters and 130 new levels, as well as improvements to the game board and front-end visuals.
Knighthood
Developer: King Where: Denmark, Sweden, Malaysia and Canada Platforms: Android Live since: July 20th, 2018 Updates: (17) December 16th, 2019
Set in the fantastical and medieval world of Astellan with customisable knights, King is entering the RPG arena with Knighthood. Quite apt given the Candy Crush Developer’s name.
You’ll take to Astellan with your own created character to tame the chaos of the lands and progress through a series of trials. In doing so you’ll power up your gauntlet.
As is standard fare for RPGs you’ll also snag better armour and weapons from loot. Combat is described as “gesture-driven” and will be turn-based.
Rest assured, potential knights need not face these trials alone, as ancient heroes can be collected to fight by your side.
Blade Runner Nexus
Developer: Next Games Where: Finland, Australia and Poland Platforms: Android Live since: July 10th, 2018 Updates: (18) November 14th, 2019
Following on from releasing The Walking Dead: Our World Next Games has soft-launched its next big title based on a famous IP.
Blade Runner 2049 is a role-playing game with a story that will no doubt be indulgent should you be a fan of the original films, or even the book if you’re a Philip K Dick fan.
As a fresh-faced blade runner, you’re tasked with collecting evidence to aid you in hunting down rogue replicants.
Staple characters from the series are collectable and will aid you in overcoming threats. Freshly formed teams can also be powered up to take on more challenging targets with proportionate awards.
You don’t have to go it alone though as friends and blade runners alike can be enlisted to help you accomplish a mission.
The 17th update added a selection of new characters from the Blade Runner universe as well as performance and usability improvements.
The 18th update saw the game enter early access while adding new case files, a new Patrol game mode and improved the user interface.
The 19th update added a tutorial for new players, new animations, bigger health bars for boss battles, push notifications, UI enhancements and bug fixes.
Battle Bombers Arena
Developer: FuturePlay Where: Poland, Ukraine, Finland, Ireland Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: March 6th, 2018 Updates: (14) August 30th, 2018
An intriguing combination of cute animals in a Bomberman-style game makes for FuturePlay’s Battle Bombers Arena.
Much akin to its influence, the player-versus-player multiplayer games centres on blowing opponents to bits.
15 players are placed in a shrinking arena in real-time and are given obstacles to clear, power-ups to grab and, most importantly, enemies to blast to smithereens.
Players can also choose to do battle as a range of animals, from foxes and koala bears to ponies and crocodiles.
DC: Unchained
Developer: Four Thirty Three Where: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: January 10th, 2018 Updates: (20) November 15th, 2018
Four Thirty Three’s DC-licensed dungeon brawler is as much about saving the world as it is tearing it down, it just so happens to come down to what you fancy.
Alongside a classic story mode, players can skip straight to the fight with a PvP mode that pits the player against player or an “unchained mode,” which acts as a Co-Op feature.
Gameplay revolves around putting together your own five-person suicide squad with 35 heroes and villains up for selection, from Batman and Superman to the Joker and Harley Quinn.
The 11th update added a new chapter called Apokolips Invasion Gotham City along with balance adjustments and a new stamina system.
The 16th update added a new skins and re-balanced the hero roster to boot.
Digimon Soul Chasers Season 2
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: South Korea Platforms: iOS Live since: May 7th, 2018 Updates: (3) December 3rd, 2018
Bandai Namco has given Digimon Soul Chaser the sequel treatment with Soul Chaser 2.
The PvP and RPG hybrid title will feature the series classics such as raising Digimon and battling them against each other.
120 Digimon are up for grabs and they can be organised into three classes; which are attack, defence and skill. Each with their own strengths and weaknesses.
Players will also be able to bring up to six Digimon into a battle and will be able to raise them to fulfil different roles through a stat system.
God Eater: Resonate Ops
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Japan Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: April 3rd, 2018 Updates: (39) February 4th, 2020
Bandai Namco’s God Eater: Resonate Ops not only represents the newest instalment in the God Eater series but the first time it’s come to the mobile platform on iOS and Android.
Currently in soft-launch in Japan, the RPG title is free-to-play with item-based micro-transactions.
The story continues on from its previous title God Eater 2: Rage Burst and sees humankind in decline, with the game's protagonist thrown into restricted battle zones in the game’s collapsing world.
Combat is turn-based and features a party system with returning characters from previous games in the series, who all make cameo appearances for specific missions.
The fourth update laid the groundwork for an upcoming event whilst performing other maintenance, such as adjusting game balance and refurbishing exchange UI.
Farm Adventure
Developer: King Where: Philippines, Chillie, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Canada, Taiwan, Portugal Platforms: Android Live since: May 30th, 2017 Updates: (15) July 26th, 2018
Not content with just one Farm Heroes game, King is back with another trip to the countryside in Farm Adventure (or Farm Heroes 2, according to its package name).
As one might expect, it's a match-3 title - you'll need to swipe columns and rows of fruits and veg together to score points, clear the board, and complete objectives.
You can also customise your farm as you go to add your own personality to proceedings, as well as hang out with a range of cute animals who will all be your friend.
And to carry on a recent King trend, the game will have "glossy 3D graphics" to appeal to the high-quality visuals crowd.
The 15th update added in-app purchases and a new tutorial.
Rocksmith
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Canada Platforms: iOS Live since: May 16th, 2017 Updates: (20) November 8th, 2019
Rocksmith is a pretty good piece of kit and found its original home on PC and console, but now Ubisoft is giving it a new lease of life with a mobile release, also called Rocksmith.
Using a guitar jack adaptor musicians use to record their guitar on an iPad, Rocksmith allows guitarists and bassists to play along with songs, learning them on an actual instrument at their own pace.
You can repeat a section at different speeds and as many times as you like, and you can watch and interact with video tutorials to teach you particular parts of guitar playing.
And since it's on mobile, it's free-to-start - you get four songs with the download, and you can add more to your catalogue by purchasing new tracks.
The 10th update makes the game available to play on iPhone and iPod, and offers up a free song to download.
The 14th update integrates Facebook, so players no longer need to create a new account to play the game, as well as improving the UI for songs requiring a capo and allowing more control over difficulty settings.
The 17th update brought in a new Course Mode so students could track their personal progression through a curriculum designed to teach basic techniques and familiar songs.
Temple Run: Treasure Hunters
Developer: Scopely Where: Spain, Ireland, Romania and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: November 30th, 2016 Updates: (29) October 29th, 2019
Treasure and match-3 seem to go hand-in-hand since they both usually involve gems, so maybe Temple Run: Treasure Hunters (formerly Treasure Hunters!) isn't such a wild idea after all.
You'll be solving puzzles through match-3 mechanics as your character delves deep into over 100 levels of tomb-raiding looking for the titular treasure.
You can also customise your character as you see fit, and the game promises hidden paths, a variety of game modes, and plenty of other distractions to keep you entertained.
The third update increases the number of levels to over 200, and adds new boosters to help with trickier levels.
An 11th update came nine-months after its predecessor. The "all-new" Temple Run Treasure Hunters features redesigned puzzles and gameplay.
The 14th update introduced a slew of new levels along with a new store to purchase items from.
The 23rd update brought in 40 new levels alongside various bug fixes.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?
#1 - D3's "G.I. Joe: War on Cobra". It's basically a better Rush War.
#2 - FoxNext's "Avatar: Pandora Rising". It's basically Clash Royale meets a 4X game.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/pok%C3%A9mon-masters-pre-register-now-available-soft-launch-coming-tomorrow-to-singapore-and-very-soon-in-canada.130850/
Rovio softlaunched Angry Birds POP 2 on iOS in UK
- Riddleside: Fading Legacy (iOS - UK, New Zealand, Russia, Australia)
- Manastorm: Arena of Legends (iOS - Russia)
- Moonlight Mystery (iOS - Canada, Philippines,UK)
- Sushi Dash (iOS - Canada)
Soft launched in the Phillipines by GameHouse, My Original Stories
Could you add those to the list?(:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.haegin.homerunclash
https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1345750763
I’m the Community Manager of Homerun Clash (Developer: Heagin Corp.). We’d be really appreciated to see our App on your list.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.morningames.jetmanvsevilbirds
this new game is a serious contender for the 50 top games in soft launch
the current ranking is about to blow before christmas this year
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.king.knightsrage
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ooblada.poseidon&hl=en_GB
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/neolympia-heroes/id1141905051?l=fr&mt=8
I'm their Community Manager :) We'd all love to see our baby App visible on your prestigious outlet, and would be very grateful for the opportunity!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.matteljv.uno
Beta site :https://raskullsonline.com/beta/
Digamore
Live in PH and SE
https://marvelstrikeforce.com/
Armello from League of Geeks is soft-launched on iOS in New Zealand and Australia
Wartide: Heroes or Atlantis once again soft launched on Android and IOS in Singapore and Philippines on August 23rd this time by Kongregate.
Raziel: Dungeon Arena
Developer: Indra (Guangzhou Di Shi Tian Software)
Where: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore
Platforms: iOS (Android coming soon)
Live since: 02 August 2017
Last update: 09 September 2017 (Ver 1.3)
Game Title : Safari Smash
Developer : Jam City, Inc.
Where : Philippines
Platforms : Android, iOS
Live Since : 10 March 2017
Updates : (12) last 30 August 2017
Track upcoming events in Brawl Stars Game and you profile progress in Brawl Stars Companion application:
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/companion-for-brawl-stars/id1260329107?l=ru&ls=1&mt=8
I would like to add a game to the list if possible,
WarReign
Developer: Smilegate Megaport / Red Sahara Studio
Where: Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, Macao, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Ireland, Nigeria
Platforms: Android / iOS
Live since: 20 June 2017
Last update: 13 July 2017
Thanks!
Normally when games get released but only in a certain region ie during soft launch/beta etc, the APK is normally available for that game so people outside that region can play it.
However game of thrones: conquest has been released in phillipines but nowhere has the APK for it, justly wandering why there is no APK for game of thrones: conquest atm?
I'm not an expert when it comes to this kind of stuff so there might be a simple reason why.
If you could let me know that would be great.
Cheers
I've been following game of thrones: conquest since it was announced back in 2015.
It was soft launched in the Philippines around the 28th June but there is very little info or timeline about when it's going to be fully launched etc.
I don't suppose anyone has any rough idea, heard anything or from your past experiences of soft launches of other games be able to tell me a rough time when u think it will be released globally?
Will it be weeks or months?
Any help would be great
Thanks :)
Developer: Stanga Games
Where: UK, Germany, France,..
Platforms: iOS, GP
Live since: 2015
Updates: last 6 June 2017
Never ever mentioned on PocketGamer ;-)
Regions=Australia,New Zealand,Malaysia and Phlipines NA comes later
And yes, it's awesome
Minitropolis and Warlords, for example, are Android only right now.
I found that out at ter searching 5 different app stores, scouring Facebook pages, and writing the developers.
You could just include the info in the header.
I check this page religiously, really appreciate the work you put into it.
The feature of Star Skater means a lot, we really appreciate it!
We are so excited about this one and we'll keep you updated as it progresses towards global launch. Catch up soon! :)
Just wanted to let everyone know, we've just updated our Soft Launch build to 2.0.3.
We've added loads of new features, including Shareable Replays, Chat & Friends, Leaderboards and more.
Check it out and let us know what you think!
itunes.apple.com/app/id847340288
Cheers!
They all look the same, same graphics style, same boring combat system and yeah, nice f2p monetization.
I ask you this: what is new in term of gameplay that they bring to the table, that makes them worthy of our attention ?
And the answer lies in the pictures and gameplay videos. That is: NOTHING.
We are living the days of easy money grabs. Pick a successful title, now play it, see what mechanics drive it.
Ask your dev team or friends if you can make a clone of it fast.
Then pick an epic title, color it cute (maybe even add a new mechanic or change one mechanic that you didn't like in the original) and sell it as something new.
PS: Don't forget to invest massively in user acquisition inorder to boost it to the top and boast after about download numbers.
Surely if it was that simple, every game would be a massive success, which clearly is not the case.
"We are living the days of easy money grabs". I disagree. Maybe in 2010/2011 you could do this on the App Store. Now you have to invest millions and know exactly what you are doing to have any chance of success.
Currently, there is a certain way of F2P monetisation, but you could say exactly the same thing about the gameplay of console shooters.
Earthcoregame.com