Mobile Game of the Week: Poinpy

Rhythm games are possibly my favourite genre of mobile game.

I find that the amount of content available and the replayability are surprisingly generous from games that are most often free-to-play, with gacha mechanics as the main money maker.

Rhythm games are extremely popular in Japan, and the craze hasn't taken the world by storm... yet! Due to this, many rhythm games only get released in Japan and never see a global release, much to my dismay.

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage is a Japanese rhythm game developed by Colorful Palette, in partnership with Vocaloid owner Crypton Future Media, and published by Sega.

For those that don’t know, Vocaloid is a virtual singing synthesiser software that imitates singing through typed lyrics and programmed melodies.

Synthesised voices

Colorful Stage was first launched in Japan in September 2020 with a worldwide release on the cards at the time. Fortunately for us (mostly me), the worldwide release came this month on December 7th,

In addition to Hatsune Miku, Colorful Stage features some of the most popular Vocaloid singers, including Megurine Luka, Rin and Len, Meiko, and Kaito.

There are five bands in Colorful Stage, each with four members and its own substory. Additionally, each band plays a different musical genre and represents different states of mind or emotions.

The bands are: all-girl band Leo/need; idol band More More Jump!; hip-hop group Vivid Bad Squad; musical theatre group Wonderlands x Showtime; and underground group Nightcord at 25:00.

The story of Colorful Stage is set in the real world with the virtual singers existing as fictional singers. However, the Vocaloid singers do exist in other worlds known as "Sekai", where people’s true feelings are projected.

Throughout each of the band’s stories they are accompanied by Hatsune Miku and another Vocaloid (except for Nightcord at 25:00, which just has Miku), who also perform the songs with the bands while helping them discover their true feelings.

The gameplay of Colorful Palette consists of performing various songs by tapping the notes on screen in time with the rhythm. There are a few trickier notes, such as slides, but overall the gameplay is very simple in nature.

Execution of this simple gameplay is another matter. Songs can be played from one of five difficulties - easy, normal, hard, expert, and master - with master being unlocked once you complete a song on expert without getting more than seven good notes or worse.

To play songs you use up energy, which generates at one every half an hour or 10 upon levelling up. The more energy you use the higher your multiplier will be. You can also choose to play without energy, but then there are no reward multipliers.

However, this is one of my favourite things about rhythm games, being able to play the game even if you are out of energy. So many games prevent gameplay but this feature means you can keep playing even if you’ve been on a losing streak and have lost energy.

Keep the rhythm going

You can play either a solo show or a co-op show to test your skills against other players and you can often get higher rewards than playing solo. There is also a Virtual Concert mode that lets players watch their favourite group perform in 3D and interact with one another.

Music is all about personal preference, and I find a few of the songs are a bit lacking compared to others. The majority of songs however are very fun to play, and each provide something different from the last one.

At the time of writing there are 34 songs available, with some of them available from the in-game music shop, and some from the start. I recognise a few from past Hatsune Miku games, but most I haven’t heard and there is a nice variety, even if they all feature the commonality of vocaloid singing.

Most songs have two versions: the original version and a cover version performed by the characters. This is a nice feature as it can provide a semi-fresh listen to the fairly limited number of songs.

One thing I found whilst playing Colorful Stage is how similar it was to another rhythm game I have played, Bang Dream: Girls Band Party. In fact, the games are so similar that it almost feels like you’re playing the same game.

After a short search I found the reason why: Colorful Palette is a sub-studio of Band Dream developer Craft Egg.

I was a little disappointed by this as I was looking forward to a new experience, not just a repackaged one. Of course, the music in Colorful Stage is different from Bang Dream, and that’s the main reason that you would play a rhythm game, but almost everything else is the same, from the way characters are animated to the user interface.

Colorful Stage also includes 3D movies and animated movies which play behind the game screen when performing a song.

I have found that when playing songs with the 3D or animated videos it slows the game (which is not ideal in a fast-paced rhythm game) or crashes the game entirely. I have had to play without the videos, but if anything this provides a better experience as it’s less distracting.

Imitation not innovation

Overall, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage is a great game, but then it would be as it’s a carbon copy of an already successful rhythm game. As such, I find it hard to care for anything in the game other than the music.

Colorful Stage provides a nice break from other rhythm games, but I can’t see myself playing it for as many hours as Bang Dream, mostly due to the lack of enticing storylines and the fairly bland characters.

If you are a fan of Vocaloid music, then this game will be one of your favourite mobile games ever. If you have already played rhythm games then it will give a nice respite from your favourite game, but won’t serve as a nice replacement.