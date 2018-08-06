Feature

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

By , Senior Editor
While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

The hottest stories

Over in the PC space, Auroch Digital's Tomas Rawlings discuss the Steampocalypse, EA marketing vet Stephen Hey talks crafting good key art, and No More Robots' Mike Rose bigs up Early Access and China's impact on Descenders' success.

Over on InfluencerUpdate.biz, there's an in-depth and honest look at how streamers are dealing with chronic illnesses while trying to manage a career online. Elsewhere there was trouble as Paypal declined Patreon payments, while Zorka.mobi provides a detailed analysis of influencer marketing country-by-country.

In blockchain gaming news, BitCrystals launched its blockchain game sector market map, Reality Clash has partnered with Danish esports team Sørby, and Enjin’s Minecraft DonationCraft plugin is set to be updated for ERC1155 compatibility.


