PocketGamer.biz's Devcom and Gamescom 2018 party and networking guide

Austrian Drinkup at Gamescom 2018
When: 5pm to 7pm
Where: Gamescom, Messeplatz 1, Hall 4.1, D030
How: Eventbrite
Cost: Free
More info: Austrian devs put on a spread of alcohol and traditional Austrian snacks.
Beer, Swiss Chocolate and SWISSGAMES-Happy Hour @ Gamescom 2018
When: 4pm
Where: Koelnmesse, SwissGames Pavilion, Business Area, Hall 4.1, Booth C10 D19, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Köln, Germany
How: Eventbrite
Cost:Free
More info: #SwissGames is putting on a host of beer and games, alongside Swiss chocolate so you can have a taste of Switzerland.
Dutch Drinks
When: 4:30pm to 8pm
Where: Holland Pavillion - Gamescom Hall 4.1
How: Universe
Cost: Free
More info: Meet talented developers and Dutch games industry veterans.
G-STAR Mobile Mixer in association with Merculet & Laya.one @ Gamescom 2018
When: 4:30pm to 11pm
Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany
How: Eventbrite
Cost: Free
More info: Once again, our Mobile Mixer is returning to Gamescom! In case you haven’t been to one before, our Mobile Mixer is the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing. With an entertaining panel curated by our sponsors G-STAR, Merculet & Laya.one, featuring big-name industry figures, opportunities to chat with people from across the industry, and free drinks galore, you’re bound to have a good time (and maybe do some business too!).
InnoGames Beach Party
When: 5pm onwards
Where: Cologne Beach Club km689, Rheinparkweg 1, 50679 Cologne, Germany
How: Eventbrite
Cost: Free
More info: Enjoy chilled drinks in a relaxed atmosphere.
Shadow x Meltdown
When: 7pm to 2am
Where: Meltdown, Kyffhäuserstraße 39, 50674 Cologne, Germany
How: Eventbrite
Cost: Free
More info: This community event will allows participants to meet and train their skills on the Shadow PC.
The Big Indie Pitch @ Gamescom 2018 with iDreamSky
When: 5pm to 9pm
Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany
How: Eventbrite
Cost: Free
More info: The Big Indie Pitch is returning to Gamescom. Join us for networking, pitching and drinking as we put the focus on some of the best indie developers in the world.
UKIE Regional Drinks with ESL
When: 6pm to 8pm
Where: Hall 4.1 B30 - D49
How: Open invite
Cost: Free
More info: UKIE and ESL regional drinks.
