PocketGamer.biz's Devcom and Gamescom 2018 party and networking guide

In just a couple of weeks (August 19th to 25th), Europe's biggest consumer games show Gamescom will kick off once again, along with the new Devcom conference.

While you hold your highly important meetings during the week, it is also important to remember to have a few hours of relaxation (or networking, if you like).

The best parties in town

To get you the lowdown on all the parties and networking opportunities in Cologne during the week, PocketGamer.biz has put together a list of all the events that will be taking place during the heavily scheduled week.

You may also want to check out our own events (well, we would say that):

The Big Indie Pitch @ Gamescom 2018 with iDreamSky

Pixonic & Pocket Gamer Party @ Gamescom 2018

However, there are plenty more events to party and network to your heart's content. Click on the link below to check out what's happening and when.