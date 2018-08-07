PocketGamer.biz's Devcom and Gamescom 2018 party and networking guide

Feature

Special Features Editor
In just a couple of weeks (August 19th to 25th), Europe's biggest consumer games show Gamescom will kick off once again, along with the new Devcom conference.

While you hold your highly important meetings during the week, it is also important to remember to have a few hours of relaxation (or networking, if you like).

The best parties in town

To get you the lowdown on all the parties and networking opportunities in Cologne during the week, PocketGamer.biz has put together a list of all the events that will be taking place during the heavily scheduled week.

You may also want to check out our own events (well, we would say that):

The Big Indie Pitch @ Gamescom 2018 with iDreamSky

Pixonic & Pocket Gamer Party @ Gamescom 2018

However, there are plenty more events to party and network to your heart's content. Click on the link below to check out what's happening and when.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Sunday, August 19th

    Devcom Party

    When: 9pm onwards
    Where: Bogen 2, Gladbacher Wall 5, 50670 Köln, Germany
    How: Just turn up! (With your Devcom pass)
    Cost: Free (For Devcom pass holders)
    More info: The official Devcom party. Drink is involved.


  • 2 Monday, August 20th

    Dutch Courage in Cologne

    When: 8pm onwards
    Where: Meltdown Cologne, Kyffhäuserstr. 39, Cologne, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost: Free
    More info: 15-plus showcasers from the Netherlands showcase their newest games. Play a game and get a drink.


  • 3 Tuesday, August 21st

    European Mobile Drinks

    When: 5.30pm to 7:30pm
    Where: KölnSky, 27th floor, Ottoplatz 1, Cologne
    How: Invite only
    Cost: Free
    More info: An exclusive networking opportunity of games industry representatives. Also includes food and drink.

    Pixonic & Pocket Gamer Party

    When: 7pm to 12:30am
    Where:     Tanzbar, Gürzenichstr. 21 / Quatermarkt, 50667 Cologne, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     Join us for another spectacular PG party! In conjunction with Pixonic, you can expect another night of networking, drink and fun.

    UKIE Regional Drinks with Jagex

    When: 6pm to 8pm
    Where:     Hall 4.1 B30 - D49
    How:     Open invite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     UKIE and Jagex regional drinks


  • 4 Wednesday, August 22nd

    Austrian Drinkup at Gamescom 2018

    When: 5pm to 7pm
    Where: Gamescom, Messeplatz 1, Hall 4.1, D030
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost: Free
    More info: Austrian devs put on a spread of alcohol and traditional Austrian snacks.

    Beer, Swiss Chocolate and SWISSGAMES-Happy Hour @ Gamescom 2018

    When: 4pm
    Where:     Koelnmesse, SwissGames Pavilion, Business Area, Hall 4.1, Booth C10 D19, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Köln, Germany
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost:    Free
    More info: #SwissGames is putting on a host of beer and games, alongside Swiss chocolate so you can have a taste of Switzerland.

    Dutch Drinks

    When: 4:30pm to 8pm
    Where:     Holland Pavillion - Gamescom Hall 4.1
    How:     Universe
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     Meet talented developers and Dutch games industry veterans.

    G-STAR Mobile Mixer in association with Merculet & Laya.one @ Gamescom 2018

    When: 4:30pm to 11pm
    Where:     Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     Once again, our Mobile Mixer is returning to Gamescom! In case you haven’t been to one before, our Mobile Mixer is the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing. With an entertaining panel curated by our sponsors G-STAR, Merculet & Laya.one, featuring big-name industry figures, opportunities to chat with people from across the industry, and free drinks galore, you’re bound to have a good time (and maybe do some business too!).

    InnoGames Beach Party

    When: 5pm onwards
    Where:     Cologne Beach Club km689, Rheinparkweg 1, 50679 Cologne, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     Enjoy chilled drinks in a relaxed atmosphere.

    Shadow x Meltdown

    When: 7pm to 2am
    Where:     Meltdown, Kyffhäuserstraße 39, 50674 Cologne, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     This community event will allows participants to meet and train their skills on the Shadow PC.

    The Big Indie Pitch @ Gamescom 2018 with iDreamSky

    When: 5pm to 9pm
    Where:     Hyatt Regency Cologne, Kennedy-Ufer 2A, 50679 Cologne, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     The Big Indie Pitch is returning to Gamescom. Join us for networking, pitching and drinking as we put the focus on some of the best indie developers in the world.

    UKIE Regional Drinks with ESL

    When: 6pm to 8pm
    Where:     Hall 4.1 B30 - D49
    How:     Open invite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     UKIE and ESL regional drinks.


  • 5 Thursday, August 23rd

    Gamigo Gamers Party

    When: 5pm onwards
    Where:     Cologne Beach Club km689, Rheinparkweg 1, 50679 Cologne, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     Enjoy chilled drinks in a relaxed atmosphere.

    Tenno VIP 2018: Gamescom

    When: 8pm to midnight
    Where: Gilden im Zims, Heumarkt 77
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost: Free
    More info: Hosted by the Warframe developer, squad up with others from Digital Extremes for partying, prizes and, of course, Warframe.


  • 6 Friday, August 24th

    Black Squad Sommerfest 2018

    When: 7pm to 11pm
    Where:     Tanzbar, Gürzenichstr. 21 / Quatermarkt, 50667 Köln, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost:     Free
    More info:     It's Black Squad's first year anniversary, and they're putting on an after party so you can talk and drink with developers, publishers and community managers.

    TaKe's Aftershow DLC

    When: 6pm to 6am
    Where:     TaKe's Gaming Bar, Old Linner Straße 93 - 97, 47799 Krefeld, Germany
    How:     Eventbrite
    Cost: €    6,51 to €235.58 
    More info:     TaKe's gaming bar is putting on an incredible night with gaming, drinking and music.


  • 7 Networking hotspots

    Not all the networking takings place at Gamescom itself or at the plethora of parties, there are also a few hotspots where games industry professionals like to hang out at the end of the day. Below we list some of the best.

    The Corkonian Irish Pub
    Where: Altermarkt 51, Cologne, Germany, 50667

    Cologne Marriott Hotel
    Where: Johannisstraße 76-80, 50668 Köln, Germany

    Got a party you'd like to add or networking hotspot you think should be included? Let us know in the comments or email charlie.scowen@steelmedia.co.uk and we'll get them added!


