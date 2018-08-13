Feature

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

By , Senior Editor
Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

The hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's a big interview with Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley about self-publishing, brand new IP and making use of its 2000AD catalogue across media.

On InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile, the Viral Visionaries discuss how marketers calculate return on investment of livestreams - with some important tips for games developers and publishers.

In the blockchain space, Fracture Labs discusses its grand vision for its blockchain survival game Decimated, plus much more.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Aug 6th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Feature Jul 30th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Feature Jul 23rd, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Feature Jul 16th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Feature Jul 9th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.