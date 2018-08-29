Feature

The esports academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

The esports academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki
By

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is now just under two weeks away and will touch down in Finland on September 11th to 12th.

As such, we’re keeping things on, ahem, track with another look at one of our 12 tracks on offer.

Today, we’re jumping into what’s on show in our Esports Academy track. Packed with an appreciation for where the trend has been and where it’s going, it’s sure to give any aspiring developers the confidence to get involved.

September 12

14:00 – Kicking us off is a keynote from Game Insight head of strategy Nikita Sherman on how the developer built mobile esports In Guns of Boom.

14:20 – Rolling on is a session from esports.com chief strategy officer Arne Peters on the evolution of esports.

14:40 – Next up Ginx marketing director Solenne LaGrange is set to fill us in on esports focused social events can attract more than the typical gamer.

15:00 – As we draw to a close, LVP strategy director Sergi Burgos will deliver a session on mobile esports and other platforms.

15:20 – Finishing us up for the day will be a panel where InFinCapital president Pieter van der Pijl and Gazeus Games business development director Carlos Estigarribia will join our previous speakers to chat about the future of mobile esports.

Those five talks make up just one track out of 12 the show will have on offer. To find out more about the fantastic speaker roster, check out the full schedule – and keep an eye out for the latest additions and updates in the run-up to the show.

If you would like to register, you can do so here.

All 12 tracks

Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Feature Aug 28th, 2018

The Indie Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News Aug 24th, 2018

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki conference schedule revealed

News Aug 27th, 2018

The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News Aug 17th, 2018

Free bus rides for Finns to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News Aug 17th, 2018

Six reasons to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki if you’re an indie

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.