15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Indie Track

The Indie Track

Here we've put together a list of the videos from The Indie Track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Frogmind, SYBO, Round Zero, Nutaku and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

5 years and counting - Keeping our pet alive

How making Subway Surfers changed the company and where they are running to next

Successful business without investment: A team of 50 in three years

How to conduct playtests when you have no budget, time or resources

Company culture: Growing too fast, (mis)communication and how to fix it

Badland Brawl and Rumble Stars Soccer soft-launches

Telling your brand's narrative across mediums: A case study on Best Fiends

Sami in play: Building games on indigenous themes

Promoting games the app stores won't

Growing as a developer in Finland

Fantasy game pitching

Round Zero's game evaluation process: A date with real users

Adult games as a credible option to developers

Looking beyond blindness: The important role of the disabled in product development

Prototypes and pitfalls: Lessons from a year of jamming

