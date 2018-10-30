15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Indie Track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?
Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.
The Indie Track
Here we've put together a list of the videos from The Indie Track, all just a few clicks away.
This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Frogmind, SYBO, Round Zero, Nutaku and more.
Covered in this set of videos you'll find:
- 5 years and counting - Keeping our pet alive
- How making Subway Surfers changed the company and where they are running to next
- Successful business without investment: A team of 50 in three years
- How to conduct playtests when you have no budget, time or resources
- Company culture: Growing too fast, (mis)communication and how to fix it
- Badland Brawl and Rumble Stars Soccer soft-launches
- Telling your brand's narrative across mediums: A case study on Best Fiends
- Sami in play: Building games on indigenous themes
- Promoting games the app stores won't
- Growing as a developer in Finland
- Fantasy game pitching
- Round Zero's game evaluation process: A date with real users
- Adult games as a credible option to developers
- Looking beyond blindness: The important role of the disabled in product development
- Prototypes and pitfalls: Lessons from a year of jamming
