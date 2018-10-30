Feature

15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Indie Track

By , Senior Editor
So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

The Indie Track

Here we've put together a list of the videos from The Indie Track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Frogmind, SYBO, Round Zero, Nutaku and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • 5 years and counting - Keeping our pet alive
  • How making Subway Surfers changed the company and where they are running to next
  • Successful business without investment: A team of 50 in three years
  • How to conduct playtests when you have no budget, time or resources
  • Company culture: Growing too fast, (mis)communication and how to fix it
  • Badland Brawl and Rumble Stars Soccer soft-launches
  • Telling your brand's narrative across mediums: A case study on Best Fiends
  • Sami in play: Building games on indigenous themes
  • Promoting games the app stores won't
  • Growing as a developer in Finland
  • Fantasy game pitching
  • Round Zero's game evaluation process: A date with real users
  • Adult games as a credible option to developers
  • Looking beyond blindness: The important role of the disabled in product development
  • Prototypes and pitfalls: Lessons from a year of jamming

  • 5 years and counting - Keeping our pet alive

    King level designer Rose Thomas speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.

  • How making Subway Surfers changed the company and where they are running to next

    SYBO Games CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.

  • Successful business without investment: A team of 50 in three years

    Owl Studio founder Vera Velichko speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.

  • How to conduct playtests when you have no budget, time or resources

    Gismart product manager Vera Rabkina speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects 2018.

  • Company culture: Growing too fast, (mis)communication and how to fix it

    Critical Force CEO Veli-Pekka Piirainen speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Badland Brawl and Rumble Stars Soccer soft-launches

    Frogmind COO and CMO Teemu Mäki-Patola speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Telling your brand's narrative across mediums: A case study on Best Fiends

    Seriously VP of game design Reko Ukko speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Sami in play: Building games on indigenous themes

    Our panel of games industry experts speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Promoting games the app stores won't

    Our panel of expert speakers from Tamalaki, Kavio Cluster, Nutaku and Huawei Technologies speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Growing as a developer in Finland

    Our panel of games industry experts from Rocket Lolly, Bon Games, Fingersoft, Ludocraft, Quantum Shake and Dodreams speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Fantasy game pitching

    Our games industry experts from 4EversGames, Snowfall, Housemarque and Tamalaki speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Round Zero's game evaluation process: A date with real users

    Round Zero publishing director John Rantala speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Adult games as a credible option to developers

    Nutaku business development manager Jean-Francois Tremblay speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Looking beyond blindness: The important role of the disabled in product development

    Nopia Oy head of production Felicia Prehn speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Prototypes and pitfalls: Lessons from a year of jamming

    Adriel Wallick speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

