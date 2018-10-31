Feature

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Game Changers: Cloud track

By , Senior Editor
6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Game Changers: Cloud track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Game Changers: Cloud

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Game Changers: Cloud track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Hatch, Playkey, Frogmind, GameHouse and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • The new reality of cloud gaming
  • The cloud gamer – Defining the audience
  • Cloud gaming adoption
  • Will cloud gaming change our mobile game?
  • Insights on determinism
  • Leaving the lag behind

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 The new reality of cloud gaming

    Hatch Entertainment CEO Juhani Honkala speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 2 The cloud gamer – Defining the audience

    Playkey VP of gaming strategy Vadim Andreev speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 3 Cloud gaming adoption

    Our panel of games industry experts speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 4 Will cloud gaming change our mobile game?

    GameHouse business development manager Joline Schouten speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 5 Insights on determinism

    Exit Games lead developer for new products Erick Passos speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 6 Leaving the lag behind

    Polystream CEO Bruce Grove speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Live Ops Landscape track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's East Meets West track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Developer Toolkit track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Connects X track

Feature Oct 30th, 2018

15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Indie Track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.