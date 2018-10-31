Feature

15 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Connects X track

By , Senior Editor
So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Connects X

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Connects X track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Shipyard Games, Fast Travel Games, Secret Exit, Motion Twin and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • Look mum, no wheels! Riding the marketing long tail in games
  • Developing engaging and interactive storytelling in games
  • Shipyard Games on making location-based mobile games
  • The future of XR games
  • The future of games development - a discussion
  • Self-publishing on the Nintendo Switch in all regions - A Zen Bound 2 case study
  • Lessons learnt from converting parts of Apex Construct from PSVR to mobile Gear VR
  • Terra Virtua – The consumer VR platform
  • The business of immersive AR and VR games
  • Resolving complex urban challenges with gaming
  • Skabma - The challenges of bringing in Sami mythology into the video game format
  • Dead Cells post-mortem
  • What's next in line for PC games?
  • Housemarque on battle royale with cheese
  • Community-based games development

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Look mum, no wheels! Riding the marketing long tail in games

    Ansible Communications CEO Tracey McGarrigan speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 2 Developing engaging and interactive storytelling in games

    Rival Games CEO Jukka Laakso speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 3 Shipyard Games on making location-based mobile games

    Shipyard Games CTO Teemu Harju speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 4 The future of XR games

    Our panel of games industry experts discuss XR at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 5 The future of games development - a discussion

    University of Tampere's Max Sjöblom, Blue Donut Studios' Marcus Pullen and Secret Exit's Jani Jani Kahrama speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 6 Self-publishing on the Nintendo Switch in all regions - A Zen Bound 2 case study

    Secret Exit game artist Minna Eloranta speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 7 Lessons learnt from converting parts of Apex Construct from PSVR to mobile Gear VR

    Fast Travel Games' Kristoffer Benjaminsson and ARM's Pablo Fraile speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 8 Terra Virtua – The consumer VR platform

    Terra Virtua CCO Keith Ramsdale speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 9 The business of immersive AR and VR games

    RiseAngle CEO Kaveh Vahdat speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 10 Resolving complex urban challenges with gaming

    CIV Lab marketing communications advisor Bobby Born speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 11 Skabma - The challenges of bringing in Sami mythology into the video game format

    Red Stage Entertainment CEO Sahin Cengiz and COB Marjaana Auranen speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 12 Dead Cells post-mortem

    Motion Twin game developer Sebastien Benard speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 13 What's next in line for PC games?

    Games industry experts from Epic Games, DeltaDNA, Pinata Punch, Ubisoft RedLynx, FakeFish Oy and Ansible Communications speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 14 Housemarque on battle royale with cheese

    Housemarque head of self-publishing Mikael Haveri speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 15 Community-based games development

    FakeFish Oy chief business development officer Kimmo Kari speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

