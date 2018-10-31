Feature

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's East Meets West track

By , Senior Editor
So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

East Meets West

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the East Meets West track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Maysalward, 3arabi, Kuuhubb, Duoku Game, Samsung, G-STAR and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • The Middle East opportunity for mobile games
  • Changing dynamics of digital gaming and influencer marketing in India
  • Why Western games struggle in Asia (and vice versa)
  • International engagement from local level engagement
  • The Asian games market and G-STAR
  • How the Chinese Android market works
  • How to promote your games in the ever-changing Chinese market
  • Being a truly international player in the games industry

  • The Middle East opportunity for mobile games

    Play 3arabi co-founder Ahmed Alsafar and Maysalward CEO Nour Khrais speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Changing dynamics of digital gaming and influencer marketing in India

    Kuuhubb Oy senior product manager Hardika Shah speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Why Western games struggle in Asia (and vice versa)

    Duoku Game VP of business development Gio Zhang speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • International engagement from local level engagement

    Senior global business development at Samsung, Fernando Vasconez, speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • The Asian games market and G-STAR

    Lucrion president and G-STAR representative Don S. Kim speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • How the Chinese Android market works

    Our panel of experts from MyGamez, Oppo Game Store and Vivo Game Store speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • How to promote your games in the ever-changing Chinese market

    Mintegral's Summer Huang speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Being a truly international player in the games industry

    Games industry experts speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

