8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's East Meets West track

East Meets West
Here we've put together a list of the videos from the East Meets West track, all just a few clicks away.
This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Maysalward, 3arabi, Kuuhubb, Duoku Game, Samsung, G-STAR and more.
Covered in this set of videos you'll find:
- The Middle East opportunity for mobile games
- Changing dynamics of digital gaming and influencer marketing in India
- Why Western games struggle in Asia (and vice versa)
- International engagement from local level engagement
- The Asian games market and G-STAR
- How the Chinese Android market works
- How to promote your games in the ever-changing Chinese market
- Being a truly international player in the games industry
