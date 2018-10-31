10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Live Ops Landscape track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?
Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.
Live Ops Landscape
Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Live Ops Landscape track, all just a few clicks away.
This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Space Ape, Square Enix Montreal, Wooga, EA Tracktwenty and more
Covered in this set of videos you'll find:
- EA Finland on live services game design with SimCity BuildIt
- What is the 'gold standard' for live ops?
- Company culture - Influencing live operations
- Space Ape on lean live ops for mobile games
- Increasing retention with live game services on Amazon Web Services
- The Hitman Sniper post-mortem
- AppAgent meets Small Giant Games: How to create a media plan for a global launch
- Agile development application for live ops
- Game design for incentivising players
- Live operations: Bringing a seven-year-old game back to life
If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.
Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?