10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Live Ops Landscape track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Live Ops Landscape

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Live Ops Landscape track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Space Ape, Square Enix Montreal, Wooga, EA Tracktwenty and more

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • EA Finland on live services game design with SimCity BuildIt
  • What is the 'gold standard' for live ops?
  • Company culture - Influencing live operations
  • Space Ape on lean live ops for mobile games
  • Increasing retention with live game services on Amazon Web Services
  • The Hitman Sniper post-mortem
  • AppAgent meets Small Giant Games: How to create a media plan for a global launch
  • Agile development application for live ops
  • Game design for incentivising players
  • Live operations: Bringing a seven-year-old game back to life

  • 1 EA Finland on live services game design with SimCity BuildIt

    EA Tracktwenty creative director Petri Ikonen speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    EA Tracktwenty creative director Petri Ikonen speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • 2 What is the 'gold standard' for live ops?

    Our panel of experts from Lockwood Publishing, Amber Studios, Zynga and PlayRaven speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 3 Company culture - Influencing live operations

    Our panel of experts from Lockwood Publishing, EA Tracktwenty, Oktagon Games and Wooga speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 4 Space Ape on lean live ops for mobile games

    Space Ape Games Nick Mansdorf speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Space Ape Games Nick Mansdorf speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • 5 Increasing retention with live game services on Amazon Web Services

    Amazon developer evangelist Mike Hines speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Amazon developer evangelist Mike Hines speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • 6 The Hitman Sniper post-mortem

    Square Enix Montreal lead game designer Jean-Francois Dugas speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Square Enix Montreal lead game designer Jean-Francois Dugas speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • 7 AppAgent meets Small Giant Games: How to create a media plan for a global launch

    AppAgent founder Peter Fodor and Small Giant Games UA manager Antti Paikkala speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 8 Agile development application for live ops

    Paladin Studios CEO Derk De Geus speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Paladin Studios CEO Derk De Geus speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • 9 Game design for incentivising players

    Tribeflame CEO Torulf Jernström speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Tribeflame CEO Torulf Jernström speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


  • 10 Live operations: Bringing a seven-year-old game back to life

    Wooga creative director Tim Shepherd speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    Wooga creative director Tim Shepherd speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.


