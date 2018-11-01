Feature

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track

By , Senior Editor
6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Facebook, SoftGames, Gram Games, Gamee and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • Keys for success in hyper-casual and messenger games
  • Messaging games and the art of socialising
  • Hyper-casual games: Day to day
  • Messaging platforms - A real game-changer or mobile distraction?
  • The marketing hurdles of hyper-casual games - Acquisition and engagement
  • Superstar Session: Facebook on Instant Games

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Keys for success in hyper-casual and messenger games

    Our panel of experts from Quicksave, Softgames, Gamee, Game Wizards and Black Snowflake Games discuss two of the hottest trends in mobile gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 2 Messaging games and the art of socialising

    MojiWorks CEO Matthew Wiggins speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 3 Hyper-casual games: Day to day

    Gram Games creative director Mark Muller speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 4 Messaging platforms - A real game-changer or mobile distraction?

    CoolGames CEO Laurens Rutten speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 5 The marketing hurdles of hyper-casual games - Acquisition and engagement

    TreasureHunt CMO Janos Perei speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 6 Superstar Session: Facebook on Instant Games

    Facebook head of gaming partnerships EMEA Bob Slinn speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

2 News Sep 11th, 2018

Facebook talks Instant Games on Messenger: “We’re investing a lot in making this a better experience”

News Sep 11th, 2018

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki kicks off with talks on hyper-casual and monetisation

News Aug 30th, 2018

From hyper-casual to instant messenger: What’s going on with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki’s Game Changers track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Live Ops Landscape track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's East Meets West track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.