8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Monetiser track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?
Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.
Monetiser
Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Monetiser track, all just a few clicks away. For more, visit the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel for all the tracks and sessions.
This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Unity, PlayStack, Nvizzio and more.
Covered in this set of videos you'll find:
- Unleash the power of operator data to convert 9x more paying users
- Mobile business keynote: Games monetisation beyond ads
- The real story of mobile game ad monetisation
- Driving game growth through balance: A discussion of hybrid monetisation approaches
- PlayStack Helsinki - The new publisher and fund in the Nordics, Baltics and Russia
- Unity Mobile Business: LiveTune - Increase mobile retention and session length
- Unity Mobile Business: 5 things Pixonic does to retain users in War Robots
- How Nvizzio increased day 30 retention by 50% with Unity's LiveTune
If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.
Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?