8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Monetiser track

Senior Editor
So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Monetiser

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Monetiser track, all just a few clicks away. For more, visit the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel for all the tracks and sessions.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Unity, PlayStack, Nvizzio and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • Unleash the power of operator data to convert 9x more paying users
  • Mobile business keynote: Games monetisation beyond ads
  • The real story of mobile game ad monetisation
  • Driving game growth through balance: A discussion of hybrid monetisation approaches
  • PlayStack Helsinki - The new publisher and fund in the Nordics, Baltics and Russia
  • Unity Mobile Business: LiveTune - Increase mobile retention and session length
  • Unity Mobile Business: 5 things Pixonic does to retain users in War Robots
  • How Nvizzio increased day 30 retention by 50% with Unity's LiveTune

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • Unleash the power of operator data to convert 9x more paying users

    Bango VP of product marketing Guy Singh speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • Mobile business keynote: Games monetisation beyond ads

    Unity Ads' Head of Business Development EMEA Slava Taraskin speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • The real story of mobile game ad monetisation

    Our panel of experts from HyprMX, Pixowl, Creative Mobile, Hatch Entertainment and PlayStack speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • Driving game growth through balance: A discussion of hybrid monetisation approaches

    Our panel of experts from MoPub at Twitter, Fluffy Fairy Games, Flaregames and BoomBit speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • PlayStack Helsinki - The new publisher and fund in the Nordics, Baltics and Russia

    PlayStack Helsinki GM Juha Huhtakallio speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • Unity Mobile Business: LiveTune - Increase mobile retention and session length

    Unity Ads business development manager Jocelyn Shieh speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • Unity Mobile Business: 5 things Pixonic does to retain users in War Robots

    Pixonic lead game designer Anatoly Shestov speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • How Nvizzio increased day 30 retention by 50% with Unity's LiveTune

    Nvizzio Creations executive producer Sylvain Constantin speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

