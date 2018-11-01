Feature

9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Trade Trends track

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Trade Trends

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the Trade Trends track, all just a few clicks away. For more, visit the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel for all the tracks and sessions.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Flaregames, KamaGames, Jam City, Vlambeer and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • Levelling up – How to move from a small indie to an established publisher
  • How mobile games went from Snake to a $50bn industry in 20 years
  • Speaking 'investor': How to communicate and interact with money managers
  • The 'Rami Ismail market overview' - Insights on what devs should expect
  • Social gaming trends: From casino to casual
  • From casual publisher to entertainment powerhouse: How Jam City is expanding
  • Inside view into the process and development of Battlelands Royale
  • Venture capital and other investments for Nordic games developers
  • Working with licences in games

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


  • Levelling up – How to move from a small indie to an established publisher

    Ogury publisher development director Romain Escaich is joined by IsCool Entertainment CEO Hadrien Des Rotours at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • How mobile games went from Snake to a $50bn industry in 20 years

    Wilhelm Taht speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Speaking 'investor': How to communicate and interact with money managers

    SEB equity research analyst Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • The 'Rami Ismail market overview' - Insights on what devs should expect

    Vlambeer strategic director and developer Rami Ismail speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Social gaming trends: From casino to casual

    Our panel of experts from Flaregames, Megacool and KamaGames speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • From casual publisher to entertainment powerhouse: How Jam City is expanding

    Jam City VP Jeremy Horn speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Inside view into the process and development of Battlelands Royale

    Futureplay Games CEO Jami Laes speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Venture capital and other investments for Nordic games developers

    Nordic Game Resources AB managing director Erik Robertson speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Working with licences in games

    RocketJump Games founder Louis-René Auclair speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

