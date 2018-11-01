Feature

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Superstar Sessions

By , Senior Editor
6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Superstar Sessions

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

Superstar Sessions

Here we've put together a list of the videos from show's Superstar Sessions, all just a few clicks away.

This series features talks by industry experts from companies such as Facebook, Vlambeer, Epic Games and more.

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

  • Facebook on Instant Games
  • The 'Rami Ismail market overview' - Insights on what devs should expect
  • 7 post-launch CRM strategies you need to know to maximise game revenues
  • Levelling up – How to move from a small indie to an established publisher
  • Unreal Engine and the future of mobile games
  • How mobile games went from Snake to a $50bn industry in 20 years

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • Facebook on Instant Games

    Facebook head of gaming partnerships EMEA Bob Slinn speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • The 'Rami Ismail market overview' - Insights on what devs should expect

    Vlambeer strategic director and developer Rami Ismail speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • 7 post-launch CRM strategies you need to know to maximise game revenues

    DeltaDNA chief strategy officer Isaac Roseboom speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • Levelling up – How to move from a small indie to an established publisher

    Ogury publisher development director Romain Escaich is joined by IsCool Entertainment CEO Hadrien Des Rotours at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • Unreal Engine and the future of mobile games

    Epic Games Unreal Engine expert Sjoerd De Jong and Cornfox creative director Heikki Repo speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


  • How mobile games went from Snake to a $50bn industry in 20 years

    Wilhelm Taht speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

    PGC returns in 2019 for Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st and 22nd.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Nov 1st, 2018

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018 PechaKucha session

Feature Nov 1st, 2018

9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Trade Trends track

Feature Nov 1st, 2018

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Monetiser track

Feature Nov 1st, 2018

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track

Feature Oct 31st, 2018

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018's Live Ops Landscape track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.