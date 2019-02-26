10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Monetiser track

Miss the Monetiser track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Monetiser

This series of talks from the Monetiser, which was sponsored by Bango, features speakers from the likes of Facebook, Voodoo, MoPub, Outfit7, Unity and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

Lifetime value forecast – How to predict your game's revenue

App search marketing – How to conquer this new frontier

Hyper-casual monetisation versus long-term retention monetisation

SpeedPanel: Ad monetisation takes over the world

Understand the complete mobile user journey – Attract brands in your games, drive revenue

Understanding game genre for smarter monetisation

Debunking header bidding in mobile apps

How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators

Voodoo and MoPub deconstruct the hyper-casual phenomenon

How to monetise with Facebook Audience Network

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.