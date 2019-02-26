Feature

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Monetiser track

Senior Editor
Miss the Monetiser track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Monetiser

This series of talks from the Monetiser, which was sponsored by Bango, features speakers from the likes of Facebook, Voodoo, MoPub, Outfit7, Unity and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Lifetime value forecast – How to predict your game's revenue
  • App search marketing – How to conquer this new frontier
  • Hyper-casual monetisation versus long-term retention monetisation
  • SpeedPanel: Ad monetisation takes over the world
  • Understand the complete mobile user journey – Attract brands in your games, drive revenue
  • Understanding game genre for smarter monetisation
  • Debunking header bidding in mobile apps
  • How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators
  • Voodoo and MoPub deconstruct the hyper-casual phenomenon
  • How to monetise with Facebook Audience Network

  • Lifetime value forecast – How to predict your game's revenue

    Devtodev Lead Analyst Vera Karpova delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Lifetime Value (LTV) forecast is a crucial element of developing your game’s business strategy. Once you know how much money players bring you during their lifetime, you know how much you can spend to acquire them and which channels are the most effective. In this session, we will talk about key approaches to calculating LTV and how to avoid tricky mistakes while looking into the future.

  • App search marketing – How to conquer this new frontier

    Redbox Mobile Founder Rory Mudie delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • Hyper-casual monetisation versus long-term retention monetisation

    Our panel of games industry experts delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Guy Singh VP, Product Marketing, Bango
    • Ian Verchere, Co-Founder, Session Games
    • Kim Bolsoni, Publishing Account Director, MoPub
    • Christopher Kassulke, Co-Founder & CEO, HandyGames
    • Jules Minvielle, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogury

  • SpeedPanel: Ad monetisation takes over the world

    Our panel of experts delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Dan Laughlin, SVP & General Manager, HyprMX
    • Akin Babayigit, Co-Founder, Tripledot Studios
    • Anette Staloy, VP of Business & Marketing, Dirtybit
    • Elizaveta Kostyukhina, Head of User Acquisition, Supersolid
    • Enric Pedró, CMO, Lab Cave

  • Understand the complete mobile user journey – Attract brands in your games, drive revenue

    Ogury chief strategy officer Jules Minvielle delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    99% of the mobile user journey of your audience takes place outside of your games. With so much user activity left unmapped, the opportunity to boost user engagement, retention, attract brands and drive revenue is being missed.

    Join Ogury’s Co-Founder & CSO, Jules Minvielle, to uncover the power of your ‘App Universe’ and reveal how first-party mobile user journey data – and the precious insights drawn from it – can help you increase ad relevance, identify high value users, and drive incremental revenue.

  • Understanding game genre for smarter monetisation

    Unity Technologies Senior Client Partner, Managed Accounts, EMEA, Fatma Burcu Ozcengiz delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • Debunking header bidding in mobile apps

    Outfit7 Deputy VP of Advertising & Store Relations Anel Ćeman and IQzone COO Dilpesh Parmar deliver a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    We’re excited about the sessions as header bidding is a huge buzz word these days in mobile apps. Yet we know from our many conversations each week with publishers and ad networks that there are still tons of questions about what the true potential is for this product in-app. And the reality is most publishers simply do not understand the technology, full stop. So Dilpesh and Anel will try to shed some light on these questions.

  • How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators

    Bango VP Product Marketing Guy Singh delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    This talk offers:

    • Case studies showing how app developers partnered with mobile network operators to increase acquisition of higher LTV users
    • How to identify and reach users based on their buying behavior and preferences
    • Accelerating entry and growth in regions by leveraging the reach of mobile operators (billions of captive users)

  • Voodoo and MoPub deconstruct the hyper-casual phenomenon

    MoPub’s Vincent Pagnard-Jourdan and Voodoo's Céline Droit deliver a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    You won’t want to miss their insights into how (and why) mobile gaming business models have evolved, what makes a hyper-casual hit, and what ingredients you need to build, launch, and monetise a successful hyper-casual title in 2019.

  • How to monetise with Facebook Audience Network

    Facebook Partner Manager, EMEA Gaming Alessio Aristide Di Salvo and Head of EMEA, Publisher SMB, Ben Atherton deliver a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

