Feature

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Show Me The Money track

By , Senior Editor
10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Show Me The Money track

Miss the Show Me The Money track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Show Me The Money

This series of talks from the Show Me The Money track, which was sponsored by Braavo, features speakers from the likes of Unity, Fundamentally Games, Stillfront, Agnitio Capital, Jam City, NCSoft West, Supercell, Wargaming and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Fireside Chat: Growing your business through consolidation – The Stillfront Group story
  • New fundraising strategies for games developers
  • Panel: The strategics discussion
  • Navigating the funding jungle to finance your studio – Equity and project financing
  • Sources of finance for indie games developers
  • How to pitch your company to Angels or VCs – What we are looking for
  • Film funds going to games
  • Funding the next top grossing games companies
  • What makes an acquisition desirable?
  • Super angels in the games sector

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • Fireside Chat: Growing your business through consolidation – The Stillfront Group story

    Agnitio Capital Founder and MD Shum Singh and Stillfront Group CEO Jorgen Larsson deliver a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • New fundraising strategies for games developers

    Braavo VP Business Development & GM West Sebastian Storfner delivers a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Almost every gaming company needs funding at some point. Most of the buzz you’ll hear is about VC rounds, but raising venture money is only one of the many options that may be available for a promising game. It’s also likely the most expensive, time consuming, and highest risk path to take. Our discussion will focus on the strategy and approach for funding a gaming business to achieve the best possible outcomes for founders and their teams.

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • Panel: The strategics discussion

    Our panel of experts deliver a session from the Show Me The Money track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Join representatives of the most respected strategic publishers-investors as they discuss investment criteria; routes to M&A, valuation methods (financial, strategic etc) and market trends.

    Our panel includes:

    • Fenwick & West, General Partner, Mark Stevens
    • Supercell, Strategic Finance, Jaakko Harlas
    • Wargaming, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Sean Lee
    • Nexon America, Managing Vice President, Drew Boortz
    • Jagex, Director of Corporate Strategy & Research, Brenda Wei
    • FunPlus, Executive Vice President, Shanti Bergel

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • Navigating the funding jungle to finance your studio – Equity and project financing

    Our panel of games industry experts delivers a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Henrique Olifiers, CEO, Bossa Studios
    • Michael Cheung, Partner, Makers Fund
    • Alexis Garavaryan, Founder, Kowloon Nights
    • Caroline Marchal, Founder & Creative Director, Interior Night
    • Dino Patti, Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Jumpship

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • Sources of finance for indie games developers

    Fundamentally Games Consultant Ella Romanos delivers a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    This session will provide an overview of the types of funding available to indie devs and how to identify suitable funders for your project or company. It will also give tips on how to approach investors, how to pitch and what to expect.

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • How to pitch your company to Angels or VCs – What we are looking for

    eRepublik Labs Co-Founder and CEO Alexis Bonte delivers a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Knowing both sides of the table, I will share exactly had angels are VC is looking for in a potential investment. The keynote is base on the learnings gathered raising from both angels and VC with eRepublik Labs and also selling my company and done M&A with Stillfront. I also have numerous angel investments and have co-led the Atomico investments in: Bossa Studios, OhBiBi and Teatime. The talk will be cover what as an entrepreneur I would have liked to know if I knew exactly how Ángels or VC think about an investment opportunity. I will also share metrics and numbers that you need to hit, team composition and other key factors depending on round stage.

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • Film funds going to games

    Our panel of experts deliver a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Ella Romanos, Consultant, Fundamentally Games
    • Chris Pettit, Consultant, Ingenious Play
    • Adam Betteridge, CEO, Authentic Media Group
    • Harry Hamer, Analyst, Oxford Capital

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • Funding the next top grossing games companies

    Our panel of experts deliver a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The top European and US gaming VCs and strategic investors and backers of Supercell, Unity, Playfish, NaturalMotion, SpaceApe, Scopely and Wooga will discuss their investment interests and market trends. Get unique insights from David Gardner (London Venture Partners), Alvaro Alvarez del Rio (Initial Capital), Jon Goldman (Greycroft), Eric Rapps (Playtika) and Michael Metzger (Drake Star Partners).

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • What makes an acquisition desirable?

    Our panel of experts deliver a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Louis-René Auclair, Founder & Chief Jumper, RocketJump Games
    • John Peterson, Director, Corporate Development, Jam City
    • Michael Chang, SVP Corporate Development, NCSOFT West

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • Super angels in the games sector

    Unity Technologies Founder and Board Member David Helgason and Angel Investor Paul Heydon deliver a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    David and Paul share their experiences as angel investors in the game sector, the value they bring to the table for startups and what they are looking for. Additionally, they talk about the influence that Super Angels can have in helping a funding round to come together and close successfully in addition to how best to approach angel investors and key benchmarks like dilution % by round.

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by Braavo.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Feb 15th, 2019

5 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Live Ops Landscape track

Feature Mar 24th, 2017

19 talks with practical mobile game development tips from PG Connects London 2017

Feature Mar 21st, 2017

6 videos on mobile games industry trends for 2017 from PG Connects London

Feature Mar 17th, 2017

24 talks on mobile game monetisation, retention and user acquisition from PG Connects London 2017

Feature Feb 26th, 2019

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Monetiser track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies