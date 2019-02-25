Games industry roundup: Wargroove recovers dev costs in three days, GDAC partners with Enjin, and the death of the MCN

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here.

Hottest stories

Over in the world of PC games, there's an interview with Chucklefish COO Donna Orlowski on how Wargroove made its development costs back in three days, while Newzoo reports that 2.5 per cent of core PC users played Diablo 3 in January.

In the blockchain space, crypto exchange GDAC has partnered up with Enjin, and Crypto Heroes has launches a $200,000 land pre-sale.

Meanwhile in the influencer arena, there's an interview with influencer marketing agency Night Media on the death of the MCN, and there are fresh details on TwitchCon Europe and US.