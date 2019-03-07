Feature

17 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019’s Growth Track

By , Staff Writer
Miss the Growth track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Nurturing growth

This series of talks from the Growth track, sponsored by DeltaDNA, features speakers from the likes of King, Amazon, App Radar, Wappier, Appsflyer and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • The power of integrated community engagement.
  • Loyalty programs – Increasing engagement and retention outside of gameplay.
  • Do players find your games?
  • The importance of data for successful mobile marketing and strategy.
  • The staggering rise of mobile app gaming.
  • The evolution (past, present and future) of mobile apps and the App Store
  • Best practices in testing with new partners.
  • Building a creative machine for the digital marketing landscape of today.
  • Identifying gold standards for mobile game acquisition and retention.
  • The case for adding competitive elements to your game.
  • Digital Marketing in Asia (China, Japan & South Korea).
  • How to gain more users with complementing organic and paid strategies.
  • 80% Data, 20% Luck - How to make profitable games in 2019.
  • Why you must focus on ad whales for your UA strategy.
  • UA Megatrends for 2019
  • The bridge to your mobile app business in APAC.
  • In-game advertising sucks - Adinmo and Tinybit Studios on dynamic in-game advertising.

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 The power of integrated community engagement.

    5CA Client Service Manager & Community Lead Tara Brannigan delivered Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019.

    Community development has never been more important. With user acquisitions costs climbing ever higher, retaining the players you already have is a critical component to success in the mobile market. External platforms are becoming simultaneously more expensive and less effective, but where else can you turn?

    The Growth track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 2 Loyalty programs – Increasing engagement and retention outside of gameplay.

    In this session, Alex Moukas demonstrated how game developers can get revenue and retention boosts of 30%+ by enabling an Automated Loyalty Program for their existing players on top of their game.

    He focussed on specific loyalty tactics, setting up a program without affecting the underlying gameplay, and shared case study results from over 30 mobile games.

    The Growth track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 3 Do players find your games?

    App Radar co-founder and CEO Thomas Kriebernegg delivered a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019.

    The Growth track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 4 The importance of data for successful mobile marketing and strategy.

    Baris Aygoren, Performance Marketing at King, and Tato Mikadze, Business Lead EMEA at App Annie, deliver a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 5 The staggering rise of mobile app gaming.

    Appsflyer Managing Director (UK, FR, MEA) Paul Wright delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If mobile has been on a steady rise in the last few years, gaming has exploded. To navigate this exciting yet highly competitive space, our latest State of Gaming report takes a thorough deep dive into key trends: the rise of hyper-casual games and in-app advertising, the expansion of Western developers to Asia, cost dynamics, retention insights and much more!

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 6 The evolution (past, present and future) of mobile apps and the App Store

    Paul West, VP EMEA Apponboard, delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 7 Best practices in testing with new partners.

    Our panel of experts delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Kim Carlson, VP Sales, Aarki
    • Tarika Soni, Product Growth Manager, MoPub
    • Farhan Haq, Head of UA, Nanobit
    • Matt Saunders, Director – User Acquisition, N3TWORK
    • Jonathan Winters, Head of User Acquisition, Miniclip
    • Sami Saari, Marketing Director, Fingersoft

    Aarki’s Kim Carlson leads an expert discussion that will focus on some of the key questions facing the sector.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 8 Building a creative machine for the digital marketing landscape of today.

    Creadits co-founder Nick Gibbons delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    AI and machine learning have taken over the bulk of campaign optimisation in the realm of digital marketing and levelled the playing field for advertisers from MNCs to startups. This leaves creative as the only way to truly set your business apart if you don’t want to waste your precious ad spend engaging in a bidding war.

    Find out what it takes to build a Creative Machine and achieve better ROI from online advertising than ever before.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 9 Identifying gold standards for mobile game acquisition and retention.

    Our panel of experts delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Craig Chapple, Senior Editor, PocketGamer.biz
    • Alex Moukas, Founder & CEO, wappier
    • Brett Bauer, Co-Founder & CEO, Appfluencer
    • Aurora Klaeboe Berg, Co-Founder, Megacool

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 10 The case for adding competitive elements to your game.

    Amazon Technology Evangelist Mario Viviani delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Gaming competition is increasingly becoming a global sport. Mario Viviani, EU Technology Evangelist for Amazon Appstore, will discuss the future of Esports gaming and how Amazon is working with game developers to build community and connect players through competitive play.

    What you will learn:

    • · How Competitions and Prizes can extend the lifespan of your game
    • · How to grow your players' community through Tournaments
    • · Increase player retention and acquisition cross-platform
    • · Hear case studies and success stories about game developers who implemented Amazon GameOn
    • · How you can easily add Amazon GameOn to your games

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 11 Digital Marketing in Asia (China, Japan & South Korea).

    Yeahmobi Head of EU Kenneth Liu delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 12 How to gain more users with complementing organic and paid strategies.

    yellowHEAD Head of ASO Itai Keshet delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    In this session, yellowHEAD’s Head of ASO, Itai Keshet, will share how implementing the right mix of organic and paid UA efforts allows developers to increase their app discoverability and grow their user base.

    Itai will explain how various marketing strategies impact each other and are virtually inseparable. He will also dive into how yellowHEAD tracks and analyses the right data for actionable insights. Itai bases his findings on years of experience working with top brands around the world.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 13 80% Data, 20% Luck - How to make profitable games in 2019.

    deltaDNA Chief Product Officer Isaac Roseboom delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Where it was once more launch and hope, the attention to care in the pre-launch process has advanced considerably in the last 2 to 3 years. It is now standard for games to grow through diligent testing in soft launch and beyond, eliminating the chance of a studio breaking flop. Data is the engine that drives this, giving the ability to instantly see the impact of design changes on thousands of players.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 14 Why you must focus on ad whales for your UA strategy.

    Nanobit Head of UA Farhan Haq delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 15 UA Megatrends for 2019

    Eric Seufert, platform, N3TWORK, delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    A Connects London tradition, Eric Seufert returns with his unique, insightful lowdown on the coming year’s developments in user acquisition approaches.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 16 The bridge to your mobile app business in APAC.

    Mintegral Head of Publisher Business Development EMEA, Christian Atack, delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 17 In-game advertising sucks - Adinmo and Tinybit Studios on dynamic in-game advertising.

    Adinmo co-founder Kristan Rivers and TinyBit Studios Head of Studio Mark Currie deliver a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

