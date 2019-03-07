17 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019’s Growth Track

Miss the Growth track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Nurturing growth

This series of talks from the Growth track, sponsored by DeltaDNA, features speakers from the likes of King, Amazon, App Radar, Wappier, Appsflyer and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

The power of integrated community engagement.

Loyalty programs – Increasing engagement and retention outside of gameplay.

Do players find your games?

The importance of data for successful mobile marketing and strategy.

The staggering rise of mobile app gaming.

The evolution (past, present and future) of mobile apps and the App Store

Best practices in testing with new partners.

Building a creative machine for the digital marketing landscape of today.

Identifying gold standards for mobile game acquisition and retention.

The case for adding competitive elements to your game.

Digital Marketing in Asia (China, Japan & South Korea).

How to gain more users with complementing organic and paid strategies.

80% Data, 20% Luck - How to make profitable games in 2019.

Why you must focus on ad whales for your UA strategy.

UA Megatrends for 2019

The bridge to your mobile app business in APAC.

In-game advertising sucks - Adinmo and Tinybit Studios on dynamic in-game advertising.

