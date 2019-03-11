Feature

Games industry roundup: Blizzard layoffs, Enjin's Unity SDK lands on Ethereum Testnet, and Fortnite usurps Apex Legends on streaming channels

By , Senior Editor
While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's an exclusive detailed report on 209 layoffs at Blizzard, and there are a string of interviews with the likes of Brenda Romero, Curve Digital's Rosemary Buahin and Teazelcat's Jodie Azhar as part of our interview series for International Women's Day.

In the blockchain space, Enjin's new SDK for Unity has landed on Ethereum Testnet and IOST has officially launched its mainnet and released six games to its V1 platform.

On InfluencerUpdate.biz, Fortnite has reclaimed the top spot over Apex Legends for hours viewed on streaming channels, while a new Instagram format will let brands sponsor posts by content creators.


Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

