Games industry roundup: Blizzard layoffs, Enjin's Unity SDK lands on Ethereum Testnet, and Fortnite usurps Apex Legends on streaming channels

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's an exclusive detailed report on 209 layoffs at Blizzard, and there are a string of interviews with the likes of Brenda Romero, Curve Digital's Rosemary Buahin and Teazelcat's Jodie Azhar as part of our interview series for International Women's Day.

In the blockchain space, Enjin's new SDK for Unity has landed on Ethereum Testnet and IOST has officially launched its mainnet and released six games to its V1 platform.

On InfluencerUpdate.biz, Fortnite has reclaimed the top spot over Apex Legends for hours viewed on streaming channels, while a new Instagram format will let brands sponsor posts by content creators.