Games industry roundup: Google Stadia insights, Blockchain Game Alliance opens up, and TikTok explained

By , Senior Editor
While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, Valve and Riot vets Chet Faliszek and Kimberly Voll set up a new studio called Stray Bombay, and there's an opinion piece on what was and wasn't announced for the Google Stadia - the tech giant's new game streaming platform.

In the blockchain space, Blankos Block Party reveals UGC and customisation gameplay, while the Blockchain Game Alliance has opened up to new members.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile delves into the hot new media platform TikTok, while YouTube becomes a key part of the big Google Stadia announcement.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

