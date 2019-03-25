Games industry roundup: Google Stadia insights, Blockchain Game Alliance opens up, and TikTok explained

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, Valve and Riot vets Chet Faliszek and Kimberly Voll set up a new studio called Stray Bombay, and there's an opinion piece on what was and wasn't announced for the Google Stadia - the tech giant's new game streaming platform.

In the blockchain space, Blankos Block Party reveals UGC and customisation gameplay, while the Blockchain Game Alliance has opened up to new members.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile delves into the hot new media platform TikTok, while YouTube becomes a key part of the big Google Stadia announcement.