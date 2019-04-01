Feature

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track

By , Senior Editor
7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track

Miss the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger

The track included speakers from the likes of Moonfrog Labs, TabTale, Gamee, Cobra Mobile, AppLovin, Gamejam, Softgames and more.

The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • UNO! Playing your cards right in global casual games
  • Keys for success in hyper-casual and Messenger games
  • What Gamee learned about hyper-casual games from 3 billion gameplays across 70 games
  • Growth on Messenger – What Moonfrog Labs learnt from the success of Ludo Club
  • Facebook Instant Games - What's next?
  • Fireside Chat: Creating enticing sports games with short and fast play time
  • Why go hyper-casual?

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 UNO! Playing your cards right in global casual games

    Mattel163 Head of Publishing & Partnerships Tom van Dam delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 2 Keys for success in hyper-casual and Messenger games

    An expert panel delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd. It features:

    • Simon Spaull - Applovin Managing Director, EMEA
    • Alexander Krug - Softgames CEO
    • Christian Calderon - Gamejam CEO
    • Mark Ettle - Cobra Mobile CEO
    • Gaurav Agarwal - Gamezop Co-Founder
    • Craig Chapple - PocketGamer.biz Senior Editor

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 What Gamee learned about hyper-casual games from 3 billion gameplays across 70 games

    Gamee Co-Founder & CEO Bozena Rezab delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 Growth on Messenger – What Moonfrog Labs learnt from the success of Ludo Club

    Moonfrog Labs Product Manager Vasavadatta Trivikrama delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    I am the product manager of Ludo Club. At 10 million MAU, it is as of today one of the Top 3 games on the Facebook Messenger platform, globally. The talk is about sharing what we learnt about our players, our game, and the platform with the audience.

    Specifically:

    • Product Market Fit
    • Key drivers for retention
    • Tech & Performance
    • Messenger as a distribution channel

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 5 Facebook Instant Games - What's next?

    Joy Marianowicz, Games Partnerships, Facebook, delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 6 Fireside Chat: Creating enticing sports games with short and fast play time

    Nifty Games Founder & CEO Jon Middleton and PocketGamer.biz Senior Editor Craig Chapple deliver a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 7 Why go hyper-casual?

    TabTale Chief Strategy and M&A Officer Alon Paster delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    What business benefits can developers get from focusing on the mobile hyper-casual game genre compared to other genres? We’ll take a look at the life cycle from idea/concept to worldwide release, how quickly decisions are made based on real player data, the experience your team will build going through so many game mechanics, and how to approach this market if you’re just starting out in hyper-casual.

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 29th, 2019

16 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Indie Track

Feature Mar 29th, 2019

4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Living Games track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Developer Toolkit track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Esports Academy track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies