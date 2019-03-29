Feature

4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Living Games track

By , Senior Editor

Miss the Living Games track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Living Games

The track included speakers from the likes of Paladin Studios, Dodreams, KingsIsle Entertainment and Jagex.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Build movements for your community
  • Marketing after the feature
  • Games as Ikea – A service design approach to in-game marketing
  • Retention through events and community

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Build movements for your community

    Jagex Director of Development Conor Crowley delivers a Living Games session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    When evolving and expanding a game with a vibrant and active community over years a team can get lost in the performance and reception of the latest update or newest trend, making it difficult to enact really monumental changes to your games performance.

    In this session Conor Crowley, Director of Development across RuneScape and Old School RuneScape on PC and mobile, speaks about how focusing on creating movements across multiple releases can mobilise your community to create significant improvements to your games performance.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 2 Marketing after the feature

    KingsIsle Entertainment VP of Marketing Dave Rosen delivers a Living Games session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Spend a session with Dave Rosen as he looks to answer critical Live Ops questions such as:

    What impact does featuring really have?
    Once that first week is past how do you maintain momentum?
    What are the misconceptions that can get a developer/publisher in trouble?
    What’s different for an independent publisher/developer?
    How do you plan strategically for re-features and extended marketing viability?

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 Games as Ikea – A service design approach to in-game marketing

    Dodreams Head of Marketing Edvard Groundstroem delivers a Living Games session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 Retention through events and community

    Paladin Studios CEO Derk De Geus delivers a Living Games session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Apr 1st, 2019

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track

Feature Mar 29th, 2019

16 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Indie Track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Developer Toolkit track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Esports Academy track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies