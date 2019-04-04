11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Superstar Sessions

Miss the Superstar Sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?
Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.
Superstar Sessions
These special sessions, which took place across all the various tracks, included speakers from the likes of N3twork, NaturalMotion, Facebook, Nerial, King and more.
Here’s an overview of the topics covered:
- UA Megatrends for 2019
- Company culture at NaturalMotion
- All in the family – Bringing families together with cloud gaming
- The gamer's brain – The untapped potential
- Gram Games on iterating your development pipeline as you grow
- How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators
- Global trends – Insights from three billion mobile gamers
- Facebook Instant Games - What's next?
- The future of the Chinese mobile games industry
- Culture driving productivity
- Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones
If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.
Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?