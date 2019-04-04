Feature

11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Superstar Sessions

By , Senior Editor
11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Superstar Sessions

Miss the Superstar Sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Superstar Sessions

These special sessions, which took place across all the various tracks, included speakers from the likes of N3twork, NaturalMotion, Facebook, Nerial, King and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • UA Megatrends for 2019
  • Company culture at NaturalMotion
  • All in the family – Bringing families together with cloud gaming
  • The gamer's brain – The untapped potential
  • Gram Games on iterating your development pipeline as you grow
  • How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators
  • Global trends – Insights from three billion mobile gamers
  • Facebook Instant Games - What's next?
  • The future of the Chinese mobile games industry
  • Culture driving productivity
  • Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 UA Megatrends for 2019

    Eric Seufert, platform, N3TWORK, delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    A Connects London tradition, Eric Seufert returns with his unique, insightful lowdown on the coming year’s developments in user acquisition approaches.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

    If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.


  • 2 Company culture at NaturalMotion

    NaturalMotion SVP & Studio Head Jeff Hickman delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Let NaturalMotion’s SVP & Studio Head take you on the journey the company has been on over the past 12 months, highlighting how it champions diversity and inclusion along the way.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 All in the family – Bringing families together with cloud gaming

    Hatch Entertainment Director Go-to-Market & Commercial Partnerships Gunjan Garg delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Who are family gamers, and how is our industry catering to them? We know that family gamers – those living in households where kids and adults play together – are some of the most knowledgeable and heavily engaged consumers in the industry. They are also among the most likely to spend money on gaming subscriptions.

    But in today’s gaming landscape, families are often left out in the cold, especially on mobile which focuses on monetising in ways that are not always friendly to kids. How can cloud gaming services like Hatch rise to address this growing gap in the marketplace, and bring families together in a fun, safe and sustainable way?

    The Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences track was sponsored by Hatch.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 The gamer's brain – The untapped potential

    UNESCO MGIEP Director Dr Anantha Duraiappah delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Play has always been an essential part of our well-being. Games offer a natural pedagogy to learn, teach and assess in education. This presentation offers insights into how games can be used in education systems to develop more attentive, empathic and compassionate individuals, who can help build more peaceful and sustainable societies.

    The Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences track was sponsored by Hatch.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 5 Gram Games on iterating your development pipeline as you grow

    Gram Games CTO Engin Erenturk elivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Developer Toolkit track was sponsored by Gram Games.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 6 How to acquire two-times more paying users by partnering with mobile operators

    Bango VP Product Marketing Guy Singh delivers a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    This talk offers:

    • Case studies showing how app developers partnered with mobile network operators to increase acquisition of higher LTV users
    • How to identify and reach users based on their buying behavior and preferences
    • Accelerating entry and growth in regions by leveraging the reach of mobile operators (billions of captive users)

    The Monetiser track was sponsored by Bango.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 7 Global trends – Insights from three billion mobile gamers

    GameAnalytics CEO Ioana Hreninciuc delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 8 Facebook Instant Games - What's next?

    Joy Marianowicz, Games Partnerships, Facebook, delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 9 The future of the Chinese mobile games industry

    iDreamSky President Jeff Lyndon delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 10 Culture driving productivity

    King lead producer Sabrina Carmona delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 11 Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones

    Nerial Director Francois Alliot delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 29th, 2019

16 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Indie Track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Esports Academy track

Feature Mar 14th, 2019

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track

Feature Mar 13th, 2019

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Culture Club track

Feature Feb 27th, 2019

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Show Me The Money track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies