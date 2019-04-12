Meet 31 of the top most exciting Washington state games companies

Pocket Gamer Connects (and PC Connects) is heading to Seattle for the first time next month on May 13th to 14th.
The show will have 125 speakers discussing the latest industry trends and offering key advice over 80-plus sessions across 13 tracks. Around 750 attendees from across the industry are expected to head to the conference.
Key games hub
With just a month until the show kicks off, we’ve taken the opportunity to profile some of Washington state’s top games companies.
Home to Valve, Epic, Microsoft, Nintendo of America, Big Fish Games, Camouflaj, Studio Wildcard, Bungie Amazon Game Studios, Magic Leap and many more, the state is one of most impressive game hubs in the world.
You’ll get the chance to meet with representatives from a number of the companies on this list at PGC Seattle (plus many more from around the world). Check out the event site for further details on the show and how to register for a ticket.
Click here to view the list »
