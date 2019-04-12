Meet 31 of the top most exciting Washington state games companies

You can meet a plethora of local and international studios, including some of those profiled on this list, at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

More than 125 expert speakers will address the hottest topics and latest trends across mobile games, handheld consoles, and VR and AR. You can check out some of the amazing speakers here and here.

There’s more than mobile

Partner event, PC Connects, lands Stateside for the first time in Seattle, with a further four unmissable tracks for any PC games professional.

Alongside the Very Big Indie Pitch for mobile developers where entrants hope to impress the judges and win prizes worth thousands of dollars, there’s also a dedicated PC Indie Pitch.

Blockchain Gaming stars as one of the featured tracks on day two, which will feature how to implement blockchain into your game, the impact of cryptocurrency and opportunities it offers developers in the future.

Your ticket will get you into both shows and all 13 conference tracks.

Party, networking, business! Not necessarily in that order...

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming industry like Pocket Gamer Connects. From our online Pitch & Match meeting scheduler - free to all delegates - to the SpeedMatch sessions that pair developers with publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings, Pocket Gamer Connects helps you make the connections that are crucial for your business.

New for 2019, Investor Connector pairs selected professionals looking for funding with interested investors active in the sector for pre-qualified one-on-one meetings.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Pocket Gamer Connects without our Global Connects Party on the first night. Whether you’re there for the free bar, finger food, music and dancing the night away or to carry on networking into the night, the party itself is worth the price of admission.

Want to head to PGC Seattle? Book now!