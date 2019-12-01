Feature

Pocket Gamer Connects London advent calendar: Day 1

By , Special Features Editor
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Welcome to the Pocket Gamer Connects London advent calendar.

Much like actual advent calendars, each entry will be a small teaser to get yourself ready for when Santa - I mean Pocket Gamer Connects - lands in London.

Check back each day to find out more about a different aspect of Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference.

Oh, and we might have been at the eggnog early, but we find ourselves in festive mood, so why not have a 10% discount on us?

Just use code DECKTHEHALLS19 and book now!

  1. 1 ticket, 2 days, 3 conferences

 


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 ticket, 2 days, 3 conferences

    1 ticket, 2 days, 3 conferences logo

    Pocket Gamer Connects London will attract over 2,500 industry professionals from all around the world - including Europe, Asia and America - on January 20th and 21st.

    To go with the show floor, pitches, matchmaking sessions and networking, the conference schedule features 15 tracks of seminars and panels from 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry from the likes of Supercell, Rovio, King, Tencent, and more.

    PC, console, XR and blockchain

    And while being a mobile games conference is what we’re known for, we can’t help but celebrate all forms of gaming. That’s why we’re running two brand new events alongside Pocket Gamer Connects. Your ticket will grant you access to all three shows.

    Building on the PC Connects conference from previous years, Big Screen Gaming brings a further 6 seminar tracks and 60 speakers from the likes of Riot Games, Super Evil Megacorp, Jagex and more - covering all aspects of PC, console and XR gaming. They will be looking into the future as gaming is set to enter a new era.

    And as an extension of the Blockchain Gamer Connects activity you’ve seen from previous events, Blockchain Gamer LIVE! features four tracks where 50 blockchain gaming experts from the likes of Animoca Brands, Pixowl, Blockchain Game Alliance, Blockchain Cuties and more will share their expertise.

    Across all three events, that’s a total of 25 tracks, 310 speakers, 190 sessions and 90+ hours of content. Wow!

    About Pocket Gamer Connects London

    Europe’s biggest mobile games B2B conference returns to the UK to kickstart the new decade with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th and 22nd. The event will host 2,500 attendees across both days, and you can connect with any of them by using our online meeting scheduler - free to all attendees.

    Alongside the wonderful tracks and speakers listed above, the event will feature a vibrant expo space dedicated for indies showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC, investor matchmaking, publisher SpeedMatch, and the Global Connects Party.

    A festive discounted offer

    Use code DECKTHEHALLS19 and get a 10% discount on your tickets - book now!


