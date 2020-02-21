Game For Peace finally shoots to the pinnacle of global top grossing chart

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

It’s two weeks in a row as the most downloaded global mobile game for Eyewind's Brain Out.

Ruby Games Studio’s Hunter Assassin shouldn’t be overlooked though. It’s still in the #2 position, where it’s been for a month now.

The highest new entry this week is Good Job Games’ Epic 3D Race at #3, while Voodoo’s relaxing Woodturning moves up one place to #4.

Other new entries this week include Pull the Pin at #5 and WormsZone.io at #7.

In contrast to all the movement on the most downloaded chart, the top 10 most playable games of the week are ranked in exactly the same positions as last week - all of them.

Actually, this stasis isn’t anything new. Over time, it seems it’s becoming almost impossible for new titles to break into this engagement chart, such is the dominance of these mainly action-based competitive titles.

No doubt that will change over time. In particular it will be interesting to see how the changing of the seasons impacts Pokemon Go’s usage. Presumably more people will want to head out to collect/battle Pokemon as the weather gets warmer.

As for the top grossing top 10, the big movement this week is deliciously-named battle royale shooter Game For Peace, which is up from #6 to the top spot.

Effectively the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, it’s previously been as high as #2, but this is its first week as the top grossing game in the world.

Also significant is the rise of JRPG Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, which has featured on this chart previously, but never been this high.

AFK Arena continues its strong performance at #3, while recent #1 game Honour of Kings drops to #4.

Another game to fall multiple positions is Monster Strike, which is down to #10. Rise of Kingdoms and Gardenscapes are re-entries.

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform.

App Annie's mission to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. The company created the mobile app data market and is committed to delivering the industry’s most complete mobile performance offering.

More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe and spanning all industries rely on App Annie as the standard to revolutionize their mobile business.

Find out more at AppAnnie.com