International Women's Day 2020: Six women in gaming share how they got into the industry

This week at PocketGamer.biz, we've taken the opportunity to champion women in the games industry through our Women In Gaming series, building up to today, International Women's Day.

We spoke to just six of the amazing women working in our industry across a number of disciplines, including game design, production, and community management, and today we're bringing all our stories together in one place so you can easily find and read them all.

There's brilliant insights within each interview, on subjects like getting into the industry, the challenges women face when working in games, and the ways in which companies can improve diversity in their teams - and why its necessary for them to do so.

We'll include just one answer from each of our profiles in this article, but make sure you check out the full interviews to get the whole story from each participant.

And we'd like to take the opportunity to once again thank everyone who took part in these interviews for giving up their time to tell us about their work - without them, none of this would have been possible.