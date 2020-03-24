Join our new games industry remote working survival Facebook group!

The world of work is changing, and the vast majority of us are now adjusting to a new life of working from home or remotely as we do our part in keeping the coronavirus spread down.

For some of us, remote work is nothing new - we here at PocketGamer.biz have been doing it since we started - but for others it can be difficult to adjust to this new way of working, especially when it comes to focusing.

We're going to be doing a lot over the next few weeks on PGBiz to try and help those of you in the games industry facing these problems, from resource guides to interviews with others who have found themselves in the same situation.

A little get together

But humans are social animals, and we're hoping to ease some of the pains around the lack of socialising with a new Facebook group, the Games Industry Remote Working Survival Group.

It's designed for members of the games industry to hang out, share their experiences with remote working, show off their home work spaces, and generally make life a little easier and more sociable.

Some of the Steel Media team are already in there, and more people are already starting to show up, so we're sure it'll be full of good chat before long, and hopefully one or two pictures of pets getting in the way of computer screens.

So if you want to join in and get chatting, head over to the Facebook group and sign up now. We only ask that you fill in two short questions so that we can confirm that you're a human being actually working in the industry from home, and not an aforementioned pet jumping on the keyboard.