PocketGamer.biz Podcast Episode 2: App Store expansion, Cooking Mama drama, and more!

The PocketGamer.biz Podcast has returned for a second glorious episode in which we talk about new App Store territories, Fortnite's big Travis Scott event, and the never-ending Cooking Mama drama.

"But where's episode one?" you may wonder. Well, if you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, you also missed our very first podcast, and it may be some time before the general public gets to see it.

But fear not, as we will continue to deliver new video podcasts featuring the team at PGBiz each week, so long as we're not done in by technical issues at any point along our journey.

