PocketGamer.biz Podcast Episode #3: Jens Begemann leaves Wooga, Jagex gets sold again, and more!

By , Editor

The PocketGamer.biz Podcast returns for its third outing, this week tackling huge news like Jens Begemann leaving Wooga, Jagex finding itself being sold on once again, and Sybo soft-launching Train Riders.

The PGBiz Podcast is a weekly video podcast hosted by editor Ric Cowley and the team at PocketGamer.biz as they discuss the biggest stories of the week, offering up their own opinions on the goings on, and having a nice chat about everything along the way.

Each week the podcast will be uploaded to YouTube, and you can check out previous episodes by visiting our channel.

Check out our latest episode of the podcast on YouTube, or simply by watching the video right here on PGBiz in the embedded player below.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

