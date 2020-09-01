Developers: how will you publish and finance your next game? Have your say

What platforms are most important to you? What type of gamer are you targeting? What are the biggest threats to your business? Those are the kind of questions we’re asking developers in order to take a snapshot of the industry this year. Enter our traditional annual developer trends survey this week, and as well as helping us understand the world of games development better, you might win tickets to the next online conference:

We regularly produce a Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey, so we can present back to you an accurate portrait of the industry over time. To be sure, 2020 is an unusual year in many ways, but we’re still keen for you to check out the form for this year’s survey. Please take part and share your views on how your studio is doing in these unprecedented conditions.

At the link below, you’ll find a few minutes’ worth of questions about you and your business. They're designed to see how things are going in the market at this interesting time. They are mostly multiple choice and they invite you to rate how your company is doing, how you see the big issues of today, and how positively you feel about the future.

This summer, the survey is produced in association with our partners AdInMo.

Some of the headline findings will be revealed during Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital by Adinmo in a fireside chat. The full analysis will come your way in a free PDF ebook, downloadable at the end of September.