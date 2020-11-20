Feature

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Nexon nominates former TikTok CEO, Retro Studios hires Marisa Palumbo, and Keywords Studios brings in Fumiko Okura

By , Features Editor

Movers and Shakers

Nexon nominates former TikTok CEO Mayer to join its board of directors

South Korean-Japanese games firm Nexon has nominated Kevin A. Mayer to join its board of directors.

In March 2021, during Nexon's annual shareholders' meeting, Mayer's position as a board member will be taken to a vote.

Keywords Studios brings in Fumiko Okura to head up Tokyo studio

Services and development giant Keywords has snapped up Fumiko Okura as general manager for its Tokyo studio.

The firm has announced that the development vet was hired on November 1st, 2020.

Lab Zero vet Zaimont suspended from work on Guilty Gear

The founder of Lab Zero Games Mike "MikeZ" Zaimont has been suspended from working on the Guilty Gear series.

The developer was hired to work on netcode for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R over at Arc Systems Works at the request of Team French Calibust.

Retro Studios hires Marisa Palumbo as it looks to remodel Texas HQ

Retro Studios has hired Blizzard and Rockstar Games veteran Marisa Palumbo to be its new lead producer.

Palumbo worked for Rockstar for almost 10 years as a producer, working on games such as Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto V, LA Noire, Manhunt 2 and Red Dead Redemption.

Acquisitions

Embracer acquires A Thinking Ape and 11 other games studios

European games giant Embracer Group has announced the purchase of 12 studios and a PR company.

The THQ Nordic parent has snapped up: Thinking Ape, IUGO Mobile Entertainment, Nimble Giant, Mad Head Games, Snapshot Games, 34BigThings, Zen Studios, Purple Lamp, Quantic Lab, Flying Wild Hog, Coffee Stain North, England's Silent Games PR as well as influencer relations agency Sandbox Strategy.

Epic acquires facial animation firm Hyprsense

Fortnite maker Epic Games has picked up real-time facial animation company Hyprsense.

“We are proud and excited to bring our character animation technology into the Epic Games ecosystem," said Hyprsense co-founder and CEO Jihun Yu.

Jobs board

Senior Multiplayer Game Designer (Square Enix) - London, UK

QA Engineer (AppLovin) - Herzliya, Israel

Gameplay Programmer (Ubisoft) - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Data analyst (Ubisoft) - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Production Director (Mi'pu'mi Games) - Vienna, Australia

Full Stack Engineer (Embark Studios) - Stockholm, Sweden

Head on over to our Jobs Board for a variety of roles now on offer.

If you have any jobs news you would like to share, please feel free to drop a mail to matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.

