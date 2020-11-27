Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Small Giant Games appoint new CEO, Mediatonic expands, and redundancies hit Bossa Studios

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

Movers and Shakers

Small Giant Games names Jose Saarniniemi as its new CEO

Finnish studio Small Giant Games has named Jose Saarniniemi as its new CEO.

Saarniniemi will take over from current CEO Timo Soininen, with the company co-founder moving into the role of chairman of the board.

Big Run Studios welcomes Daren Chencinski as its new SVP of games

Mobile games developer and publisher Big Run Studios has appointed Daren Chencinski as its new senior vice president of games.

Before this, Chencinski held leadership roles at Glu Mobile and NCSoft, while also possessing experience in design, creative, strategy, production and operations.

Bossa Studios makes round of redundancies

London-based games developer Bossa Studios is cutting some staff due to internal issues.

13 positions were initially on the chopping block, but this now stands at 10 jobs. In total, the firm employs 85 people.

Studio news

Mediatonic opens new studio in Leamington Spa

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic has opened a new studio in Leamington Spa.

Mediatonic Leamington Spa will be headed by company vice president of art Phil Warner.

TinyBuild acquires majority stake in Secret Neighbor dev Hologryph for $3 million

Seattle-based publisher TinyBuild has invested $3 million in Secret Neighbor developer Hologryph.

As per the agreement, TinyBuild will acquire a majority stake in the studio. Furthermore, the new funds will go towards an unnamed project for next-generation consoles.

Keywords acquire marketing services provider Gnet

Tech and creative services provider Keywords Studios has entered an agreement to acquire Gnet.

The Los Angeles-based firm is focused on marketing services for the games and entertainment industries.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince might acquire a majority stake in SNK

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is set to become the majority stakeholder of Japanese games developer SNK.

According to a report, an agreement between EGDC and SNK has been made to sell 33 per cent of the games firm's outstanding stock.

Kahoot acquires language learning dev Drops

Norwegian games learning platform Kahoot has acquired mobile games developer Drops.

Currently, the platform has 25 million users with 42 languages available.

Jobs board

Full Stack Engineer (Embark Studios) - Stockholm, Sweden

Senior Multiplayer Game Designer (Square Enix) - London, UK

QA Engineer (AppLovin) - Herzliya, Israel

