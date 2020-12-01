Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 1: Week-long conference

Here comes Santa Claus right down Pocket Gamer Connects lane! Okay, we know the lyrics doesn’t work that well but welcome to the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar!

Much like actual advent calendars, every day we’ll open a digital door which behind them contains a delicious treat that reveals something about our fifth digital conference taking place on February 8-12, 2021.

Check back each day to find out more about what’s in store for you in the new year!

Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.