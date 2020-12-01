Feature

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 1: Week-long conference

By , Special Features Editor
Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 1: Week-long conference

Here comes Santa Claus right down Pocket Gamer Connects lane! Okay, we know the lyrics doesn’t work that well but welcome to the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar!

Much like actual advent calendars, every day we’ll open a digital door which behind them contains a delicious treat that reveals something about our fifth digital conference taking place on February 8-12, 2021.

Check back each day to find out more about what’s in store for you in the new year!

Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

  1. Week-long conference

Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Week-long online conference

    Week-long online conference logo

    Welcome to the first day of the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar!

    Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 goes live during the week of February 8th to 12th, and will attract over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world - including Europe, Asia, North America, South America and the MENA region.

    Each attendee of our digital conference will learn from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry from the likes of Facebook, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, King, Microsoft, Ubisoft, SEGA and more all throughout the week.

    These expert speakers will share their expertise, advice, thoughts, analysis and experiences on 16 conference tracks. Our conference tracks contain a whole host of content such as essential UA and retention techniques, global trends, hands-on game development insight, investment advice, the art of publishing, and beyond.

    Throughout the week, each attendee will have access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform, enabling them to organise and conduct meetings over the internet with incredible efficiency. Additionally, each attendee will also have access to the conference Discord server where they can connect with industry peers immediately and even catch up with speakers after they have conducted their sessions.

    Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 also plays hosts to several amazing fringe events which will take place on different days throughout the week of February 8th to 12th, but we don’t want to give away too much too soon - all the more reason to check back with the advent calendar every day!

    A festive discounted offer

    Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Nov 20th, 2020

The App Challenge winners revealed at last week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

News Nov 18th, 2020

The last online Connects event of the year was our biggest yet!

News Nov 10th, 2020

Day 1 of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 yesterday was amazing! Join us today with 4 days still to go...

News Nov 9th, 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 starts in less than an hour!

News Nov 6th, 2020

Special thank you to the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies