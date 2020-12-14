Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 14: Hear from our content manager about the speakers for our next event!

No doubt you’re already making plans for your 2021 conference schedule, and Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 (February 8-12) will be the first big event for most savvy people in the games industry. And we’re leading the charge back to live events in London mid-year too. What can you expect to see there?

We are now on the 14th day for the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar! Behind this door, we took a moment to catch up with Steel Media’s own content manager Patty Toledo on the challenges of running online conferences, what speakers she is most proud of booking for February’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, what tracks and topics we should be looking forward to at the next online conference, and her thoughts on returning to live events in 2021.

Patty Toledo pictured hosting a panel at Pocket Gamer Connects

PocketGamer.biz: What speakers are you most proud of booking for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital 5?

Patty Toledo: I am very proud and happy to have all the speakers we have at all of our events, as I do my absolute best to curate just the most interesting people. But for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, I must say I am extra happy to have Cavan Scott, an amazing writer that works for some small companies, including Marvel, DC, LucasFilms, just to name a few; also Annabel Ashalley-Anthony, who is doing an amazing job with Melanin Gamers and giving a voice for the community; and last, but not least, Lebo Kambule, from the Virtual Reality Agency, responsible for Kim Zulu, the famous African Virtual Influencer. I can’t wait to learn more from them. Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 will be filled with great talents.

We will still be hosting digital conferences at the start of next year – but they seem popular; what do you think is the best thing about attending a conference online?

In my opinion, the greatest advantage of digital events is the accessibility -- I know we all miss live events and live networking opportunities, but we often forget that developers in further areas, including South America, Africa, Australia, South East Asia, among others, don’t always have the same opportunities to travel around the world to meet other developers, investors and publishers. Digital events are a great opportunity for these developers to reach companies that would otherwise be a challenge for them, for a fraction of the cost of an international trip. It is easy to take it for granted, especially after such a hard year, and there are challenges and downsides to it, but we should also keep in mind the opportunities digital events present.

Have you found any challenges to running online conferences?

There are certainly a few challenges - the attention span of attendees in online events is clearly not the same as in live events; fighting Zoom fatigue and competing for the audience time and interest; and making sure the content is always fresh, diverse and up-to-date, without counting on the advantage of being in a different region. But I believe we have been able to give a lot of value to companies. I hope the attendees can feel and see how hard we work in order to deliver the best quality possible to them.

Can you tell us if there are any new tracks or topics that we should look out for at Digital #5?

Our events always cover all aspects of game development and business and there is content for all tastes and interests. It’s so hard to name just a few, but I would say:

How brand partnerships and celebrity collaborations can drive growth for your games (Inder Phull, Graphite Music)

Creating a multiplatform transmedia strategy for games (Houston Howard, One 3 Creative)

The intersection of games and fashion (Marta Waydel, Portobello & Kelly Vero, SoReal)

A fascinating round-table about co-development and outsourcing.

We are planning to be in London in June - in person! What are you looking forward to the most about returning to live events?

I think everybody that works with events is looking forward to being on site again. I miss the networking. Although digital events are great and I am very thankful for the possibility of bringing great content to our attendees, nothing beats meeting people in person.

Who would be your DREAM guest at one of our conferences in future?

That’s a hard one. I have been lucky to work with most of my heroes at some point of my career. But one person I would absolutely love to have as a speaker is Andy Serkis, talking about his experience with games and other media. He is one of my favorite people.

Thanks Patty!

