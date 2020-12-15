Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 15: Essential UA and retention techniques [FREE VIDEO]

Here comes Santa Claus right down Pocket Gamer Connects lane! Okay, we know the lyrics doesn’t work that well but welcome to the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar!
Much like actual advent calendars, every day we’ll open a digital door which behind them contains a delicious treat that reveals something about our fifth digital conference taking place on February 8-12, 2021.
Check back each day to find out more about what’s in store for you in the new year!
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.
Welcome to the first day of the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar!
Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 goes live during the week of February 8th to 12th, and will attract over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world - including Europe, Asia, North America, South America and the MENA region.
Each attendee of our digital conference will learn from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry from the likes of Facebook, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, King, Microsoft, Ubisoft, SEGA and more all throughout the week.
These expert speakers will share their expertise, advice, thoughts, analysis and experiences on 14 conference tracks. Our conference tracks contain a whole host of content such as essential UA and retention techniques, global trends, hands-on game development insight, investment advice, the art of publishing, and beyond.
Throughout the week, each attendee will have access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform, enabling them to organise and conduct meetings over the internet with incredible efficiency. Additionally, each attendee will also have access to the conference Discord server where they can connect with industry peers immediately and even catch up with speakers after they have conducted their sessions.
Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 also plays hosts to several amazing fringe events which will take place on different days throughout the week of February 8th to 12th, but we don’t want to give away too much too soon - all the more reason to check back with the advent calendar every day!
A festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
2
Network with hundreds of games industry professionals
It’s the second day of the Pocket Gamer Connects 2020 advent calendar, and now it’s time to open the second door!
On February 8th to 12th, over 1,500 games industry professionals representing 680 companies from 75 countries across the world will log on their computers to virtually attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.
Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 kicks off our event series for 2021, so why not start the new year in style and start your networking early by joining us online!
Everyone and anyone
At our conferences, we have a wide variety of industry professionals who join us each year, from C-level executives to students and lone developers. In 2020, over 6,000 industry professionals attended our conferences, with 69% of attendees being game makers (developers/publishers).
At Pocket Gamer Connects, we pride ourselves in connecting you with the entire games industry. Through our free online meeting scheduler - free to all attendees - you can make the connections that are crucial for your business out of those 1,500 attendees. Additionally, every attendee will gain access to the event Discord, enabling you to connect with industry peers and speakers immediately.
Also, there are networking and matchmaking sessions such as the publisher SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers and publishers together speed-dating style, and the Investor Connector, which sets pre-selected applicants who are looking for funding up with investors in a series of one-on-one meetings.
A festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
Pocket Gamer Connects prides itself on connecting the global games industry together, and one of the biggest ways we do that is by providing each attendee with access to the MeetToMatch platform.
Meet MeetToMatch
Previously used at our last digital events, as well as other industry events such as Nordic Game, GIC, Quo Vadis and more, the MeetToMatch platform is a much-trusted networking service that promises not only amazing functionality, but also reliability, so you can get your meetings organised and conducted with no bumps along the way.
It has an advanced search function and integrated video conferencing. It matches your needs to those of other delegates, and then automatically schedules a conversation with just a couple of clicks in your browser. A calendar view enables you to keep track of your scheduled meetings as well as the talks and panels you’re planning to watch.
You can specify what video meeting platform you want to use for your meetings. For example Zoom, Skype, or stick to 8x8 which is the default. Once that’s set up, you can use the advanced search to find other attendees who match your business interests. When you’ve found somebody you want to connect with - or if they find you - the system will automatically schedule a virtual meeting and generate a link. The links become visible 30 minutes before your scheduled meeting, so don’t worry if they don’t appear right away - and make sure your time zone is correct (your calendar needs to be set to your local time zone: it’ll warn you if you haven’t set that correctly!). There’s more information at the official Pocket Gamer Connects FAQ page.
A festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
4
Matching developers with publishers
Whether you’re a developer seeking help on releasing your game, or a publisher scouting up-and-coming talent, the Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are right for you!
Alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5’s meeting platform, the Publisher SpeedMatch runs as a curated session which pairs developers and publishers together in a series of speed-date style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed to close a deal, but enable an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.
The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. There’s no additional charge, but there is a filtering process. So if you’re a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market, or a publisher looking for new talent, sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch now!
If you’re not registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, then make sure you take advantage of our…
Festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
5
World-class speakers
Ever since the beginning of the Connects international series, Pocket Gamer Connects has established a reputation for presenting the finest speakers, industry leaders and big brands from the mobile games industry and beyond. And with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, that statement remains true.
Over 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry will share their expertise, analysis, advice and thoughts on 14 conference tracks, streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing.
Notable speakers include:
Bandai Namco, Karim Farghaly
DICE, Fawzi Mesmar
King, Sabrina Carmona and Luke Jackson
Marvel Entertainment/Lucasfilm, Cavan Scott
Microsoft, Tara Voelker
Rovio, Gustavo Viegas
SEGA Europe, Bobby Wertheim
Square Enix, Albert Custodio Martinez
Ubisoft, Aileen Bergman and Kurston Timothy
Wizards of the Coast, Lynn Hogan
In the build-up to the event, we’ll reveal more of the incredible speakers joining us for our fifth digital conference. Keep an eye out for speaker announcements on our official site.
A festive discounted offer
See these speakers deliver their amazing sessions by taking advantage of our 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
6
The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 is our first conference of 2021. The event features many fringe events to connect the global games industry together. One of these fringe events includes our beloved pitching competition - the Big Indie Pitch.
A Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where participants can win bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars.
It’s a fun but hotly contested event that has proved a genuine game-changer for teams in the past. It provides a rare opportunity to participants to learn from some of the industry’s leading authorities as they vote for the most original, entertaining and polished games.
All entrants also get a free ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!
Stay tuned for more details if you’re a non-mobile indie developer...
A festive discounted offer
If you’re not an indie developer, then you can get a 10% discount on developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
7
Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week
The games industry, by its nature, is always in a state of flux, even more so due to the COVID-19 crisis. In order to support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re hosting another Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week to run during our fifth digital conference in February.
Since debuting at our second digital conference, the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week will feature again at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, enabling jobseekers to find the next step in their career in the games industry.
What can you expect from the Careers Week?
A digital jobs board listing on the main event channel
A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees
A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather
A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)
Focused ‘recruitment’ talks, panels and roundtables
Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz
How can I get involved?
1) Jobseekers join us for free!
We are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work due to the current climate and looking for a new role.
This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities, but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Digital #5 including five days of professional talks and panels, the meeting platform and more!
So if you’re a jobseeker looking for their next opportunity, you can apply for a pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 right here.
2) Recruiters welcome!
We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent.
If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.
Contact us by using this form to share your vacancies with the games industry.
Not a jobseeker? Take advantage of our festive discounted offer
If you’re not a jobseeker or want guaranteed access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 - including Careers Week - you can register for your tickets now and get 10% off by using code DECKTHEHALLS10. Book now!
8
Investor Connector
The popular match-making event returns to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 in February 2021. The Investor Connector pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.
The Investor Connector isn’t designed to close a deal, they enable developers and investors to make initial contact which can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.
Let us know how much funding you’re looking for using this form, as well as a little about your company vision, who’s on the team, what the business model is and what you would use the money for.
If you make it through the approval process, we’ll line you up a one-to-one slot with an investor. After that, it’s up to you.
And if any investors would like to get involved, you can sign up by using this form!
The Investor Connector is only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.
Notable investors taking part include:
1Up Ventures
Initial Capital
LVP
1Up Capital
Makers Fund
Transcend Fund
Festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
If you’re a developer working on a game, one of the most valuable benefits of joining over 1,000 professionals at the leading digital mobile games conference is the chance to meet the press.
Luckily at Pocket Gamer Connects we always have you covered, our whole editorial team from PocketGamer.com, the longest-running and leading b2c mobile gaming site will be present at the conference all week long. If you’re an indie developer working on a game, this could be your chance to get it on the experts’ radar.
The Journalist Bar will run every day between 2:00pm to 3:00pm UK time.
Please note: the Journalist Bar is only available to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, so on that note…
A festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
A Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where participants can win bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars.
Since 2018, we’ve been accepting PC and console pitches into the Big Indie Pitch to cater towards a huge variety of indie developers.
It’s a fun but hotly contested event that has proved a genuine game-changer for teams in the past. It provides a rare opportunity to participants to learn from some of the industry’s leading authorities as they vote for the most original, entertaining and polished games.
All entrants also get a free ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!
If you’re not an indie developer, then you can get a 10% discount on developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
11
Meet The Media
We welcome the specialist and mainstream media to our shows, giving you the chance to raise awareness for your project out into the world of the games industry.
The editorial teams from all our websites will be on hand, with the opportunity to get professional feedback in person on your work in progress from our games journos at the Journalist Bar.
These brief consultations give you access to expert industry knowledge that would cost hundreds of dollars on the open market. You don’t need to book either - just drop by the Journalist Bar on the Discord server with your demo ready to go!
And if you work in the media, you can apply for press accreditation right here!
A festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
12
Incredible sessions
At Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, over 200 expert speakers will share their knowledge, analysis, experiences and insights with more than 1,500 games industry professionals across 14 conference tracks.
Pocket Gamer Connects has established, from the very beginning, a reputation for presenting the finest speakers, industry leaders and big brands from the mobile games industry and beyond.
In the build-up to the event in February, we have been revealing some of the world’s leading authorities joining us throughout the week, with more yet to be announced. We’ve highlighted some amazing speakers and their talks you won’t want to miss at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5:
Graphite Music, Inder Phull, Director and Head of Music and Innovation: How brand partnerships and celebrity collaborations can drive growth for your titles
King, Sabrina Carmona, Executive Producer/Senior Director, Head of Farm Heroes Saga: What I have learnt in 10 years in game development
Imperia Online, Aleksandar Ivanov, Marketing and Business Development Specialist: Live Ops and its importance for your game
Melanin Gamers, Annabel Ashalley-Anthony, Founder: Gaming and Activism
Microsoft, Tara Voelker, Game Accessibility Program Manager: Creating accessible gameplay in PC/console games
Paladin Studios, Kay Gruenwoldt, CEO; Ubisoft, Aileen Bergman, UA Expert; Funday Factory, Kristian Bang Nørgaard, CEO and Partner; Whatwapp Entertainment, Martina Gianfreda, Co-founder; Wargaming, Tom Putzki, European Spokesperson: What 2020 taught us and what to expect now
StarBerry Games, Antti Hattara, CEO and co-founder: The Hail Mary move: turning an idle game into a merge puzzle
Wizards of the Coast, Lynn Hogan, Creative Lead: Art + Publishing
You can find more about some of these expert speakers here and here, or bookmark the official site and keep an eye out for any announcements.
A festive discounted offer
Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
Now, we want to shout about another tool where attendees can do that and more! Introducing the Pocket Gamer Connects Discord server.
The Discord server features dedicated track channels for all of our great content where you can discuss talks and sessions. Plus other chat channels to talk about everything from development, publishing, investment and even shameless plugs.
The Discord server is also the place where you’ll find access to several of the digital fringe events happening at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 including the Journalist Bar and Careers Week channels where recruiters will be available to discuss job opportunities and general recruitment advice.
Features of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 Discord server:
Chat channels for all tracks
Event announcements – keep up with the goings on, who’s up next and any other general announcements
We are now on the 14th day for the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar! Behind this door, we took a moment to catch up with Steel Media’s own content manager Patty Toledo on the challenges of running online conferences, what speakers she is most proud of booking for February’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, what tracks and topics we should be looking forward to at the next online conference, and her thoughts on returning to live events in 2021.
PocketGamer.biz: What speakers are you most proud of booking for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital 5?
Patty Toledo: I am very proud and happy to have all the speakers we have at all of our events, as I do my absolute best to curate just the most interesting people. But for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, I must say I am extra happy to have Cavan Scott, an amazing writer that works for some small companies, including Marvel, DC, LucasFilms, just to name a few; also Annabel Ashalley-Anthony, who is doing an amazing job with Melanin Gamers and giving a voice for the community; and last, but not least, Lebo Kambule, from the Virtual Reality Agency, responsible for Kim Zulu, the famous African Virtual Influencer. I can’t wait to learn more from them. Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 will be filled with great talents.
We will still be hosting digital conferences at the start of next year – but they seem popular; what do you think is the best thing about attending a conference online?
In my opinion, the greatest advantage of digital events is the accessibility -- I know we all miss live events and live networking opportunities, but we often forget that developers in further areas, including South America, Africa, Australia, South East Asia, among others, don’t always have the same opportunities to travel around the world to meet other developers, investors and publishers. Digital events are a great opportunity for these developers to reach companies that would otherwise be a challenge for them, for a fraction of the cost of an international trip. It is easy to take it for granted, especially after such a hard year, and there are challenges and downsides to it, but we should also keep in mind the opportunities digital events present.
Have you found any challenges to running online conferences?
There are certainly a few challenges - the attention span of attendees in online events is clearly not the same as in live events; fighting Zoom fatigue and competing for the audience time and interest; and making sure the content is always fresh, diverse and up-to-date, without counting on the advantage of being in a different region. But I believe we have been able to give a lot of value to companies. I hope the attendees can feel and see how hard we work in order to deliver the best quality possible to them.
Can you tell us if there are any new tracks or topics that we should look out for at Digital #5?
Our events always cover all aspects of game development and business and there is content for all tastes and interests. It’s so hard to name just a few, but I would say:
How brand partnerships and celebrity collaborations can drive growth for your games (Inder Phull, Graphite Music)
Creating a multiplatform transmedia strategy for games (Houston Howard, One 3 Creative)
The intersection of games and fashion (Marta Waydel, Portobello & Kelly Vero, SoReal)
A fascinating round-table about co-development and outsourcing.
We are planning to be in London in June - in person! What are you looking forward to the most about returning to live events?
I think everybody that works with events is looking forward to being on site again. I miss the networking. Although digital events are great and I am very thankful for the possibility of bringing great content to our attendees, nothing beats meeting people in person.
Who would be your DREAM guest at one of our conferences in future?
That’s a hard one. I have been lucky to work with most of my heroes at some point of my career. But one person I would absolutely love to have as a speaker is Andy Serkis, talking about his experience with games and other media. He is one of my favorite people.
Thanks Patty!
A festive discounted offer for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5
Like what you hear? Register now and don’t miss the Christmas ticket bargains! Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
15
Essential UA and retention techniques [FREE VIDEO]
The leading games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, has historically covered topics and issues all across the games industry, from global trends to improving your approach to live ops and beyond. And with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, we continue to cover all these incredibly important topics of discussion, including top growth strategies, and here’s a video to demonstrate what’s in store.
One popular track at our previous conferences has been The Growth Track. It provides essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques and how to grow your game. We’ve had some amazing sessions over the years and especially in 2020, with our speakers pivoting to deliver their sessions digitally.
We wanted to share a talk that took place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 this year, to show you what wonderful insight awaits you at our next online conference in February 2021. Facebook’s Olha Muzychenko delivers a superstar session which provides guidance around efficient sharing flows, smart monetisation tactics, and useful measurement tools that will help game developers sustain their social growth on Instant Games.
You can expect much more content at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5! We recently announced the conference tracks taking place at our next event, which covers hand-on game development insight, key trends in the monetisation landscape, investment advice, and how to get your game to market. We even go beyond mobile and cover PC, console, XR gaming, while even diving into transmedia and how games intersect the worlds of films, TV, comics, music and more.
A festive discounted offer for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5
Like what you see? Register now and don’t miss the Christmas ticket bargains! Get a 10% discount on indie, developer/publisher and non-developer/publisher tickets by using code DECKTHEHALLS10 and book now!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?