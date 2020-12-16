Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 16: Get essential insights into pitching your indie game with our Big Indie Pitch manager (part one)

If you’re an indie developer, you can spread the word about your games by taking part in one of the Big Indie Pitch sessions. These competitions are an essential fringe event at the leading Pocket Gamer Connects games industry conferences.

Now on day 16 of the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar, we caught up with Big Indie Pitch manager Sophia Drake as she reveals what makes our pitching competitions special, and how we’ve moved the pitches online, and how well that’s worked.

PocketGamer.biz: In your own words, what makes the BIP special?

Sophia Drake: I think there are a few things that make the Big Indie Pitch special. Firstly, the amazing developers and judges come together to make a really welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, and this is really important. The networking and learning are arguably the most important parts.

Looking at the way in which the pitch operates, I think the multiple short pitch times of four to five minutes, one after the other, really helps make the pitch unique and different. This might sound like not much time to someone who hasn’t been a part of one, but there’s a very good reason for these short pitch time limits. Not only does this force developers to focus on the key points of their game, but it also enables them to perfect that elevator pitch. I always say, if you have a meeting with a publisher or investor, or alternatively reach out to a journalist, you’ve probably got a matter of minutes to grab their attention. So this is exactly what we want to encapsulate within the pitch’s format.

Finally, it would be remiss of me not to mention that despite it being a competition, every developer walks away with written feedback based on the judge’s comments, and we also have a round-up of each pitch on PocketGamer.com which covers every single entry. So this definitely isn't an event focused on “winners” and “losers”.

How well has it translated to online? How does the experience differ digitally?

When it comes to the digital pitches, we’ve tried to capture everything we possibly could that makes the pitch special - literally just take the format online. Thankfully, I can say 99% of the pitch has transferred over seamlessly.

Unlike the physical pitches you can’t simply hand your mobile device or laptop over to the judges so they can play the game! Apart from that, however, the digital pitches are near-identical to the physical ones. We use breakout rooms in order to mimic the separate judge tables (with two judges at each virtual table), and then I manually move developers between each “table” once their last pitch has finished.

We are even able to have a virtual awards ceremony and send out virtual certificates and badges for the winners to proudly show off.

Sophia Drake with a former winner of a Big Indie Pitch

Are there any challenges of running online BIPs that you’ve found?

You might expect me to say that things such as technical issues or presenting are the biggest challenges when running the digital Big Indie Pitch. But once we had ironed these out at the start of the pandemic, I can honestly say that keeping everything moving is the biggest, and most tiring challenge.

Many people don’t realise that I mostly run the Big Indie Pitch myself, especially on the day. In practice what this means for a digital pitch is that I am concurrently managing four different devices in order to monitor everything happening in different breakout rooms. On top of this, with 15-20 developers and around 10 judges, planning the whole event can become something of a juggling exercise. And not being able to greet and congratulate people in person at the moment can be somewhat disorientating for all involved.

It’s never truly overwhelming, however, and my love for the Big Indie Pitch and the opportunity to meet all the developers and see all of the amazing undiscovered games makes doing this a joy, whether that’s digitally or physically.

You can still sign up to take part in the Big Indie Pitch mobile, PC and console editions respectively. Both take place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 during the week of February 8th to 12th.

